Relocating Overseas for Work- 5 Top Tips

Today, more and more people are deciding to relocate overseas for work. Whether you have seen a job opening in a different country that you can’t resist or have decided to move elsewhere in the world for an entirely different experience and to get a new life, moving overseas can often be one of the most exciting things that you will ever do.

Choosing where to live, finding out more about your new home country, and planning the process can often take longer than you might think. Here are some tips that you might need to ensure a smooth and enjoyable experience when moving overseas.

Planning the Timeline

Consider a Lawyer

Finding Somewhere to Live

Finding Work

Learning About Your New Country

Planning the Timeline

There’s nothing quick about moving overseas, no matter how you do it. You should start out by assessing how much time you have before the big move and use this time to research everything that you are going to need such as passports, visas, moving companies, and more. Determine how long each thing you need is going to take, as some might be completed in weeks while others will take months. This will help you better determine what you need to make sure is done first and what can be put further down your to-do list. It’s a good idea to make a timeline for everything you’ll need to do including applications, shopping, packing, paperwork, and more. Include all the little details to make sure that nothing is missed.

Consider a Lawyer

In some cases, it might be a good idea to get a lawyer who understands the process of moving abroad to help you with all the paperwork that you will need to complete before making the move. They can help you make sure that everybody is clear on your wishes before leaving the country including the important stuff like your will and power of attorney. When you can, get a digital copy of everything to give to a trusted family member so that they will know who to call if needed in the future. It’s also worth speaking to a lawyer about overseas taxes once you have moved to a different country.

Finding Somewhere to Live

Unless your employer has sent you overseas for work and is providing you with somewhere to live, this is going to be one of the biggest parts of your moving process. Finding somewhere to live should be something that you start doing as early as possible to ensure that you’re able to find accommodation that meets your budget and your needs. Decide if you are going to buy or rent a property.

If you want to buy, you might need to meet some requirements for foreign buyers in certain countries; for example, in Singapore, you will need to be a permanent resident in the country and contribute significantly to the economy before you can buy a property. If you’re moving to Singapore or Malaysia, you can use Property Guru, the number one property search site for these destinations, to find somewhere suitable to rent or buy. Property Guru lists a wide range of houses and condos, such as Menara City One, along with advice that you might find useful.

Finding Work

If you are not being moved to a new country by your employer, then one of the most important parts of moving to a different country to work is actually finding employment. This might be easy if you are already a freelance or remote worker who can take your work anywhere. Otherwise, you will need to find employment in the country that you are moving to. This can sometimes be tricky, depending on the employment laws in the country that you are considering moving to.

Some countries have local-first employment laws, making it difficult for people who are coming from overseas to find work once they have entered the country. In some cases, you will not be able to get the appropriate visa until you have an offer of employment already in place. In some cases, the best option would be to get an offer of employment from an international country that has a location in the destination you plan to move to.

Learning About Your New Country

Moving to any new country can be a culture shock for anybody, which is why it’s a good idea to spend some time learning about your new country before you move there, especially if you have not visited for an extended period of time in the past. Read as much as you can about the country that you are planning to move to and spend as much time as you can researching online to find out more about the norms, traditions and cultures that you are going to be a part of.

With moving abroad becoming more and more popular, it’s important to understand all the steps involved if you are planning to move to another country.

