Remember What Was Good

I put off seeing “13 Going On 30” when it opened this past spring. Though it starred the stunning Jennifer Garner, the movie looked to be a rip-off of “Big” or Disney’s “The Kid”– 2 movies I really loved. I finally saw director Gary Winick’s movie on DVD when on vacation a month ago. I was wrong. “13 Going On 30” is a funny, charming, and sentimental romantic comedy noteworthy on its own. The screenplay by Josh Goldsmith and Cathy Yuspa is unexpectedly bitter sweet, and quirky at the same time. This is truly a star vehicle for “Alias” star, Jennifer Garner. Here in “13 Going On 30” she is radiant, vulnerable, beautiful, and very grounded. Although Garner’s next project is the action movie, “Elektra”, her talents and gifts are so tailored for romantic comedies– that being good romantic comedies like this. Jennifer Garner is a more glamorous Julia Roberts. Well, this is enough of my point of view.

Garner plays Jenna Rink, who is the typical teenage girl who wants to be something else not realizing that she is already special. Young Jenna (as played by a very good Christa B. Allen) wants to be a “Six Chick”, which young Matt (Sean Marquette) points out is impossible, because she would be the “Seventh Chick”. Logic aside, Jenna yearns to be popular. So she invites “Six Chick” leader Tom Tom (Alexandra Kyle) and her crew to her 13th birthday party. Matt, who is in love with Jenna, gives her a miniature Dream House that he made including a cut-out of 80’s pop star, Rick Springfield. The Dream House also comes along with “magic dust”. However, at the party Tom Tom plays a cruel trick on Jenna. Jenna is left devastated, wishing she were “Thirty, flirty, and thriving”.

She then wakes up 30 with a naked pro-hockey player boyfriend in her New York apartment. She is now an editor for her favorite fashion magazine, “Poise”, she is a co-worker and best friends with Lucy aka Tom Tom (Judy Greer), and she has “boobs”. On the surface it looks like Jenna has her dream life. She tracks down grown-up Matt Flamhaff (the grown-up Mark Ruffalo), who is now a professional photographer. She discovers that they are no longer friends, and that they have not spoken since they were 13 years old. She gradually realizes that she has become a woman who doesn’t speak to her parents, and doesn’t have any “real” friends. In a great scene with Matt, Jenna tells him “Stop being so nice to me. I don’t deserve it… I am not a nice person. And the thing is, I am not 13 anymore.” This is a wonderful grown-up moment. What do you do, when the choices you made in the past result in you being the person you never intended to be? Credit Goldsmith and Yuspa’s story hook– for taking a light-hearted look at the difference between what you want in life, and who you are going to be in life. In a round about fashion Jennifer Garner as Jenna really takes on who she is going to be– “Remember what used to be good…” It is Garner’s earnestness and big heart that wins one over in “13 Going On 30”. Garner has such a magical screen presence. Mark Ruffalo (who is also great in “Collateral”) has wonderful chemistry with Garner. As Matt one can tell that he always loved Jenna, although he is getting married to someone else. Ruffalo has an understated sweetness and charm.

Director Gary Winick completes a balancing act throughout. He manages the totally wacky “Thriller” dance sequence, touching family reunion, and quiet moments with Jenna and Matt. Winick’s direction is funny, light-hearted, and has a touching sense of regret. Though no worries here. Like all good romantic comedies, everything works out. Jennifer Garner is a gifted movie star to watch.

Photo credit: Screenshot from official trailer.