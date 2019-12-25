Choose happiness above everything else
- Be different than the others
- Don’t settle, choose your own life
- Be prepared for achievements without applause
- The most meaningful lessons derive from the worst moments
- To ‘make’ you need ‘break’
- Improve not only yourself but your surroundings
- Work smarter, not longer
- Turn pages, not TV channels
- Do whatever but do it wholeheartedly
This post was previously published on Joseph Felfoldi and is republished here with a Creative Commons license.
Photo credit: iStock
