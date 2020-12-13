Resist: Activists Confront LA’s Top Politicians Part 9 of 12 [Video]

By Patrisse Cullors
.
.
LA Justice Defenders confront Los Angeles County’s top politicians, including LA District Attorney, Jackie Lacie, who has refused to prosecute police officers who killed civilians.
RESIST is a 12 episode docuseries that follows the grassroots work of the intersectional organizations fighting the Los Angeles county’s $3.5 billion jail expansion plan in 2018. RESIST examines the issues of cash bail, unlawful arrest, over-policing of Black and brown neighborhoods, and mass incarceration.
