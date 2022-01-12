Get Daily Email
Resolution Rummy

New Year. How will you play the game?

by Leave a Comment

Be the first
to get rid
of them
the
inferior
the
less than
underneath
the
shoes, boots, heels
of whomever
boss, sister, stranger
does not
matter
nothing
to do with it.
And for God’s sake
don’t get sentimental.

Just
sink beneath
the floorboards
if you have to
get dirty
slab or pier and beam
stuck stubborn concrete
fusion of broken stone
and gravel
existing in material
form
not abstract
nothing is impossible
they say
(who are they, anyway?).
Do not give in
to distraction.

Instead
play
with
constant striving
UP
optimistic
TRYING
which reminds you
of relativity —
some know-it all-compass
you can’t get rid of
if you want to —
of
DOWN, of course —
a savage
instinct
knowing
how close
you
are
to
losing
to nothing
nowhere.
Do not fall into the trap
of believing you are invisible.

LISTEN.
It is critical
to hang on
by one fingernail
as not everyone
will continue
with pain
discomfort
suffering
they forget
what it feels like
to
WIN
hedonic adaptation
what a sick
fucking joke
caustic hilarity
denoting
exceptionally
the human condition.
Don’t fool yourself
this is anything existential.

I don’t know.
I didn’t make the rules.
Just play the cards
you are dealt,
okay,
with
DIGNITY.

About Erin Ryan Burdette

Freelance writer of plays/short stories/poetry/narrative non-fiction; lover of humor, chocolate, prat falls, my children and husband (in no particular order..).

