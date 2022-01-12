Resolution Rummy

Be the first

to get rid

of them

the

inferior

the

less than

underneath

the

shoes, boots, heels

of whomever

boss, sister, stranger

does not

matter

nothing

to do with it.

And for God’s sake

don’t get sentimental.

Just

sink beneath

the floorboards

if you have to

get dirty

slab or pier and beam

stuck stubborn concrete

fusion of broken stone

and gravel

existing in material

form

not abstract

nothing is impossible

they say

(who are they, anyway?).

Do not give in

to distraction.

Instead

play

with

constant striving

UP

optimistic

TRYING

which reminds you

of relativity —

some know-it all-compass

you can’t get rid of

if you want to —

of

DOWN, of course —

a savage

instinct

knowing

how close

you

are

to

losing

to nothing

nowhere.

Do not fall into the trap

of believing you are invisible.

LISTEN.

It is critical

to hang on

by one fingernail

as not everyone

will continue

with pain

discomfort

suffering

they forget

what it feels like

to

WIN

hedonic adaptation

what a sick

fucking joke

caustic hilarity

denoting

exceptionally

the human condition.

Don’t fool yourself

this is anything existential.

I don’t know.

I didn’t make the rules.

Just play the cards

you are dealt,

okay,

with

DIGNITY.

—

—

