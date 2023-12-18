Right Here, Right Now

Being is a full time occupation.

Most people will respond to this statement by asking, “Being WHAT? Do you mean being a parent, a nurse, a gardener? What is a full time occupation?”

Being is a full time occupation.

That question bring us the answer. You are being. All you experience is being. All you have ever experienced is being. Your awareness is filled with what you are being., right this moment. We are humans being.

I am focusing on this phenomenon of ‘full time’ being, because most of us have learned that we are not being something, and because we are not being something we feel incomplete, insufficient, not good enough, disconnected. So our full time ‘occupation’ of being gets turned into being incomplete, a feeling that I have to do something to get back to really being here.

But all the while, here I am. Being human. Perceiving, feeling, acting, and probably missing the world in and around me because my choice of ‘being’ has listened to and develop[ed a loyalty to part time occupations as our true nature.

All of us have been taught we must “BE” something else if others are to value us. These ways of being, when we make them more important than what is here and now, become the occupation of a territory of dissatisfaction. When we live in partial self love because we are not fully here, these bodies feel bad.

Yes you can use imagination, memory, feelings and your body to experience being in the past or future, and as you do that, your ‘being’ will be a flow of choices which all remain in you ability to be.

Being is a full time occupation. Each of us occupies the present moment in these bodies. Whether we are aware of now, past or future, our entire being will experience our awareness. It fills us, we fill it, completely

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

So this consideration of what we experience leads us back to now, and observation of now, if we are to be clear and present, if we choose to participate consciously rather than semi-consciously, or partially.

As you consider this question, you are being completely

—

This post was previously published on The Father Connection and is republished with permission.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock.com