Rising Above the Pandemic

With the outbreak of Covid-19, life seems to have come to a standstill. There seems to be dullness all across with people continuously looking at the graph of number of new outbreaks, no. of deaths and related statistics. Needless to say, the current situation faced by the mankind is a trying one and the magnitude of its impact is still unknown, but does that mean we dampen our spirits? Why is it that something so dreadful has taken a precedence in our lives? Why is it that everyone seems to be talking about only the Covid-19, leaving behind their own peace and sanity of mind? Humanity is operating from this invisible web that the Virus has spun around us.

I have always referred to myself as someone strong and not easily affected by the grossness of the situation and hence wasn’t scathed by any of the horrid messages circulating about the spread of the Covid-19 only until yesterday when I came across a news article that speculated on the possible fallout of the virus on the entire human race. That moment, I experienced being weak and vulnerable and a sensation of already being contracted by the Covid-19 monster. It was certainly not a pleasant state with my hormones and emotions running haywire. The thought of being afflicted by it, fear of losing a loved one, fear of not being able to support my family if need be, or fear of not being able to lead a normal life had all taken over me. In my mind Covid-19 had become a real-life monster which had taken over my existence and leaving no place to run for me. But that moment also brought along a knowledge that what was taking a greater toll on me than the Covid-19 itself was the Virus of Fear. This Fear that resides within me and controls my responses to situations by overtly reacting and limiting my ways of being.

As I gathered up myself, I realized two things. First — sometimes, more than the thing being contemplated upon (Covid-19 in current scenario), it is the fear that’s perpetrated around it, which is more dangerous and grips our spirit. The reality is that we don’t have to wait for the corona Virus to inflict upon us b’coz we are already under the control of virus of Fear. The virus of Fear plays a havoc on our physical and mental health and leaves us in a powerless state where our decisions are made by the fear-entity living inside of us. If we continue to operate out of fear, what will loom ahead of us would be gloomy times, something that our fear-entity had already predicted — sorrow, sadness, plight and that will be the victory for fear. Our fear-entity wants to win at any game it plays and conditions our mind to believe and follow anything that reinforces or strengthens its view.

Now, coming to the second realization – which needs to be paid attention to – is that spirit of life co-exists with the fear entity. At any point of time, especially in stressful ones, it is up to us where do we want to operate from — the fear-mongering entity or the true spirit of Life. Every moment life presents us with the choice of living either from fear or our true Spirit. Making that choice mindfully, is our moment to shine, to rise up and identify the fear-mongering identity and silence it. A chance to look beyond fears and harness, enhance and embrace the true spirit of life, which craves to live, to be joyful and happy. There’s nothing that can stifle the true spirit of life more than the fear-mongering entity, not even Covid-19.

Living life in its true spirit brought me freedom and opened up new doors to bring joy and cheer to the world by spreading messages of positivity, love, laughter, healing, togetherness and compassion. Certainly, the dark clouds of the Covid-19 will cast away. Such is the strength of human spirit. And I am a monger of that spirit which has no comparison and knows no bounds.

To Quote Rumi here,

‘Where there is Ruin There is a Hope for Treasure’

As I’m rising above my fears, I’m seeing a dawn of new era, a new ray of hope arising amidst one of the worst crisis mankind has ever seen, where the humanity is coming together and standing in solidarity to work towards a common cause of safeguarding everyone’s life. There is a shift happening in the world where people from different walks of life, backgrounds are coming forward to support each other, the community workers and medical facilitators risking their own life to relentlessly give everyone else a winning chance to live. Maybe this is Mother nature’s way to bring us all together by showing us that is more to being human.

So, step ahead and leave your fears behind, let’s resonate with mother nature’s call for us to be together and appreciate all life things in life, big or small, and utilize this lock-down time to declutter and reorganize not just our homes but our hearts and our mindsets too, to learn to co-exist with all life forms b’coz every single life-form on this earth is equally important, none better than the other. Let’s connect with people around and afar in ways unknown without any prejudices and pride. Let’s learn from our children the art of laughing and teach them a tip or two on how life is a mix of monotony and wonder moments too.

It’s time for you to rise up and realize what are you feeding — Fears or True Spirit.

