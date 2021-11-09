Get Daily Email
RJ Walker – Faceblind [Video]

"It grabs you by the spine and shakes the language off of you like autumn leaves."

by Leave a Comment

 

By Button Poetry

.

.

A Winner from the 2020 Button Poetry Video Contest.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:07
when i was 19
00:09
i didn’t sleep for two weeks and had a
00:11
seizure fell down and hit my head and
00:13
that is two decapitations
00:14
right in a row and my head came clean
00:16
off twice
00:17
and cracked like a frozen lake and all
00:20
my childhood memories fell through the
00:22
ice and drowned in a water so cold and
00:25
deep
00:25
it grabs you by the spine and shakes the
00:28
language off of you like autumn leaves
00:31
i have a memory disorder now
00:34
prosopignosia
00:37
facial blindness faces don’t get stored
00:41
in my memory and so everyone is a
00:43
stranger
00:44
and for a long time i didn’t know
00:47
what deep dark lake this loneliness
00:50
crawled out of
00:52
sometimes i’ll be writing in my notebook
00:56
and look up and see someone staring at
00:58
me like i was the one staring at them
01:00
and then they’ll copy my movements and
01:02
i’ll realize that i’m looking in a
01:04
mirror
01:04
and the stranger is me
01:08
this is the alone disease
01:11
it is impossible to recognize the people
01:13
who have loved me
01:15
or who i have loved i can only see
01:18
someone by looking at them so when they
01:20
are gone
01:21
they’re gone gone
01:24
and it’s just me who i also
01:27
don’t remember or recognize and the
01:31
cracks
01:32
grow wider and they grow deeper and they
01:34
grow arms and legs and fingers and claws
01:36
and a hunger for something they cannot
01:38
swallow
01:41
i’ve learned to recognize people by
01:42
their voices
01:44
i can hear a laugh in a crowd and know
01:46
that you are there
01:48
i can play a song in my head and hear
01:50
your voice singing it
01:52
remembering your face is like catching
01:54
the wind
01:56
but i can hear your voice being carried
01:58
by it
01:59
and that hurts far
02:02
worse than any flavor of forgetting
02:06
loss is just loneliness with a master’s
02:08
degree
02:10
this shattered ice memory is only
02:13
skilled
02:13
in remembering all the ways i have been
02:16
hurt
02:18
i am writing in my notebook and i look
02:21
up
02:22
and someone is staring at me i think
02:25
they know me
02:26
[Music]
02:27
it isn’t a mirror this time
02:31
this person could be anyone
02:34
this could be you the wind blows
02:39
and i try to catch it
03:10
you

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Photo credit: Shutterstock

 

About the Editors

We're all in this together.

