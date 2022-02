RJ Walker – Faceblind [Video]

By Button Poetry

.

.

A Winner from the 2020 Button Poetry Video Contest.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

i didn’t sleep for two weeks and had a

seizure fell down and hit my head and

right in a row and my head came clean

and cracked like a frozen lake and all

ice and drowned in a water so cold and

it grabs you by the spine and shakes the

language off of you like autumn leaves

in my memory and so everyone is a

sometimes i’ll be writing in my notebook

and look up and see someone staring at

me like i was the one staring at them

and then they’ll copy my movements and

and the stranger is me

this is the alone disease

it is impossible to recognize the people

or who i have loved i can only see

someone by looking at them so when they

and it’s just me who i also

grow wider and they grow deeper and they

and a hunger for something they cannot

i can hear a laugh in a crowd and know

that you are there

i can play a song in my head and hear

but i can hear your voice being carried

in remembering all the ways i have been

i am writing in my notebook and i look

and someone is staring at me i think

this person could be anyone

this could be you the wind blows

and i try to catch it

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

