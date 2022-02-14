Romantic Ideas for Turning up the Heat in Your Relationship

Winter is here, and the cold weather can make even the most loving couples feel a little bit iced out. And when you’re feeling that way about your relationship, it’s easy to forget all of the reasons why you fell in love with each other in the first place. So what do you do?

You start planning romantic dates for two. From picnics to ice skating in the snow, here are some ideas for adding some excitement back into your life.

“The secret of your future is hidden in your daily routine.” — Mike Murdock

1. Dopamine detox

Try getting away from technology at least once a week so that you’re able to connect more deeply than just sending texts back and forth between devices. Make sure not only is there enough money saved for this weekend away but also make sure everyone else in your life is taken care of so you’re free to enjoy your time.

2. Share activities together

Plan a day where you cook all of each other’s favorite foods. Not only will this be a fun way to spend the day, but it’ll also remind you why you fell in love with one another in the first place — because you share similar tastes and interests.

3. Gather the family

Invite your loved ones over for a day of fun. Cook together, watch movies that you all enjoy or play games in the living room with everyone involved. Whatever it is that makes spending time together unique will help remind you why you love one another so much.

4. Give back & volunteer

Volunteer together at a local charity or homeless shelter. This is not only a great way to give back to your community, but it’ll also provide plenty of opportunities for conversation and shared experiences. Who knows, maybe you’ll even find yourselves inspired to start your own charity work after this date.

5. Dance

Take a dance class together. Ballroom dancing can be really intimate and sensual, and it’s also a lot of fun. Try taking salsa or swing lessons to get yourself out on the dance floor together.

6. Ice skate

Go ice skating! Not only is this a fun activity that you can do together, but it’s also an easy way to stay warm on those cold winter days. Plus, ice skating rinks are often decorated for the holidays, so there are plenty of positive things to look at while gliding around with your loved one!

7. Explore new places

Go somewhere new in town. Get out of your comfort zone and try something totally different. Take cooking classes or go rock climbing — just make sure not to venture too far outside your comfort zones because then you’ll miss all of the exciting opportunities ahead.

8. Take an art class together

Learn how to paint or draw by taking lessons as a couple. Spend time each week painting side-by-side and learn more about why you love one another. And if you’re on a tight budget, don’t worry — all you really need is some paper and paint supplies.

9. Go to the movie theater

This is a classic for a reason. Buy some popcorn, snuggle up in the back row and watch a movie that you’ve both been wanting to see. Bonus points if it’s one of those romantic comedies.

10. Plan something special

Save up and plan an exceptional date — something way beyond your regular routine. It doesn’t have to be expensive but put thought into it and make it something that you’ll both remember for a long time.

11. Create a photo album

Take pictures of all the fun things you do together as a couple and create an album (or even just a photo book) to look back on in years to come. This is a great way to document your relationship and all of the happy memories you’ve made together!

12. Write love letters

This one takes some effort, but it can be really worth it if done right. Write handwritten love letters to each other, expressing everything you love about your partner. Seal them up in envelopes and put them away somewhere special — then pull them out every once in a while to read again!

13. Plan a weekend getaway

If you’re feeling really romantic, save up and plan a weekend getaway for the two of you. This doesn’t have to be some extravagant trip to an exotic location, even just going somewhere nearby that you’ve never been can be really fun. Make sure to budget carefully, so you don’t end up overspending and ruining the mood.

14. Create a playlist

Compile all of your favorite love songs into one giant playlist and listen to them together. Not only will this help set the mood, but it’ll also give you both a chance to reminisce about all of the great memories you’ve made together listening to music.

15. Bake desserts

Become a red velvet cupcake master baker together! Bake your favorite treats and decorate them however you want. You can even dress up in full chef outfits if that’s what makes you both happy. The key here is to have fun, so put on some cheesy music and enjoy yourselves while making these delicious desserts for each of the people who matter most to you.

16. Go camping

Pack up all of your supplies and head out into nature for a night or two under the stars with just yourself, another person, and Mother Nature herself. However, this is more convenient during springtime; therefore, you could have more time to plan ahead.

Pick somewhere beautiful where there will be plenty of opportunities for exploring around when it gets dark outside; this way, nothing is holding either one of you back from having an intimate time together away from society’s distractions.

17. Do something for each other every day

Give your partner a small gift like some flowers or chocolate to show that you care. This is an easy way to remind yourself and them of how much love there really is between the two of you, even on those days where it’s just another workday filled with meetings and busy schedules.

Plus, doing little things will also help build up anticipation so that when the time comes for more romantic gestures, it’ll be more accessible than ever to sweep your special someone off their feet.

18. Organize a scavenger hunt

This one requires quite a bit more planning but will likely yield significant results in return. Makeup clues about where certain items are hidden around town, then compete with each other by following them until all of the things have been found — whoever finds everything first wins.

This is sure to get you both running around, which means plenty of opportunities for laughs and bonding time together during this fun activity.

19. Go on an excursion to the zoo

Spend a day at the zoo with your significant other and enjoy all of the wonderful animals you see together. There’s no better place to appreciate different species than in real life, so take advantage of this opportunity while it lasts.

20. Go on a road trip

Pack up everything you need for an epic adventure and head out somewhere new — or maybe return to that familiar favorite destination from when you were younger.

Take as many pictures as possible along the way and really soak up those memories until they’re ingrained into your mind forever. This is one vacation that’ll be fun every time you look back on it through photos long after it’s over.

“The less routine the more life.” — Amos Bronson Alcott

Final Thought

No matter what you choose to do, just make sure that it’s something that both of you will enjoy. These activities are meant to bring you closer together, so don’t force yourselves into anything that doesn’t feel natural or comfortable.

Romance is all about enjoying the moment and celebrating your love for each other, so have fun with these ideas and let yourself get lost in the excitement!

