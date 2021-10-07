Rotten Tomatoes at NYCC!

Inspired by Rotten Tomatoes’ new book Rotten Tomatoes: The Ultimate Binge Guide 296 Must-See Shows That Changed the Way We Watch TV, this panel will look at the most influential and totally bingeable series of all time from Game of Thrones all the way back to The Twilight Zone. Rotten Tomatoes editor-in-chief Joel Meares will sit down with some of the sharpest TV critics in the game and dig into the shows that shaped history the role technology has played in how serialized stories are told and which super producers are pushing the form forward today.

Moderator: Mark Ellis (Rotten Tomatoes Editor and Co-Host of the “Rotten Tomatoes is Wrong” Podcast)

Panelists: Joel Meares (Rotten Tomatoes Editor-In-Chief), Eric Kohn (IndieWire Vice President and Executive Editor), Aramide Tinubu (Freelance Film Critic, Consultant, Writer and Editor) and Kimberly Potts-Muraro (Freelance Senior Entertainment Editor)

In this one-of-a-kind guide, Rotten Tomatoes helps you discover the best and most game-changing TV series of all time—new and old, mainstream and cult, heart-wrenching and hilarious, and Fresh as hell! THE ULTIMATE BINGE GUIDE is brimming with insightful breakdowns of hundreds of series across ten genre-specific chapters, plus info-packed “commercial breaks” on everything from the science of bingeing to the superproducers redefining the small screen today.

The guide is broken down into several sections that speak to each series’ place in TV history, covering classics such as The Jeffersons, All in the Family, and The Mary Tyler Moore Show, sitcoms such as 30 Rock, Black-ish, and Schitt’s Creek, mysteries such as Twin Peaks, Lost, and killing Eve, antihero dramas such as Mad Men, Breaking Bad, and Peaky Blinders, and many, many more.

The book is at once a bingeable bucket list and a fascinating look at the evolution of TV, from the technologies that have shaped the stories we watch to the welcome changes in who’s telling those stories. Rotten Tomatoes: The Ultimate Binge Guide 296 Must-See Shows That Changed the Way We Watch TV is available on November 30th. Pre-order your copy now HERE!

Image courtesy of Rotten Tomatoes