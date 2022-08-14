Ryan J. – Zombies in the Dark [Video]

By Button Poetry

Become a Member for exclusive perks and videos: https://bit.ly/ButtonMember

Ryan J., performing his poem “Zombies in the Dark”.

Want to choose which videos run on Button: https://bit.ly/ButtonCurator

About Button:

Button Poetry is committed to developing a coherent and effective system of production, distribution, promotion and fundraising for spoken word and performance poetry.

We seek to showcase the power and diversity of voices in our community. By encouraging and broadcasting the best and brightest performance poets of today, we hope to broaden poetry’s audience, to expand its reach and develop a greater level of cultural appreciation for the art form.

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)

0:01

one of these days someone’s gonna

0:05

around and give me a movie deal and now

0:07

I make a movie about time-traveling

0:08

zombies which yes is as wild as it

0:11

sounds these zombies will not eat people

0:14

they will not slink down alleyways

0:15

existing aka waiting to do you harm

0:17

these zombies will be revolutionary

0:19

they’ll find joy in their corpse hood

0:21

they’ll time travel and not have to

0:22

worry about whether their dreams are

0:24

realistic or that someone will mistake

0:25

their moans for screaming or their

0:27

laughter for shouting these zombies

0:29

won’t have to think about when and where

0:30

they aren’t welcome or the names people

0:32

might call them a cool monster thug

0:34

black these zombies will find joy in

0:36

their bodies and their graves that

0:37

belong to them and spaces away from

0:39

humans humans humans and I’ll name these

0:41

zombies too to make their existences

0:43

more permanent

0:44

to increase the spaces they occupy and

0:46

I’ll call them brother sister mom dad

0:48

and I’ll call them important love

0:50

foundation and they’ll love each other

0:51

and they’ll love their

0:52

countries and they’ll love their

0:54

languages that belong to them these

0:55

zombies they’ll have every reason to

0:57

keep living because you can’t kill them

0:59

they can’t die again because they’re

1:00

zombies damn it the least they deserve

1:03

is this this movie where they can

1:07

finally be free and maybe the first

1:08

scene can go a little something like

1:09

this Act one Scene one zombie spits

1:12

poems – apocalypse survivors before

1:14

dinner I don’t understand why y’all keep

1:17

screaming running

1:19

I heard Jesus got a round of applause

1:22

when he came back from the dead all I

1:26

want is a cup of brains or maybe a heart

1:28

I don’t understand why that’s too much

1:31

to ask for it’s not like y’all are using

1:32

them anyway please stop asking me how

1:35

I’m dead and still walk amongst you

1:37

please stop telling me that Mozambique

1:39

sit in their graves and wait for someone

1:40

to come and wake them please stop asking

1:42

me how it feels to know that you were

1:44

human and still feel like you don’t

1:45

belong here it’s like wanting to go home

1:47

when you’re already at home besides it

1:52

looks like you already have a few

1:52

zombies amongst you or at least that’s

1:55

how you treat them like dead person

1:57

walking refuse to feed them hearts or

1:59

ears instead only let them eat bullets

2:01

and they wonder how we got here to this

2:04

poem to this stack of bodies in the

2:07

graveyard oh who was i before I died

2:12

I think I was depressed or black I don’t

2:19

know they both sound so similar like

2:22

playing dead or zombie practice thank

2:26

you

2:28

[Applause]

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock