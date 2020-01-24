Sagirah Shahid – ‘And the Gun Said’

By Button Poetry

.

.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:01 we prayed for our children to have clean

00:04 drinking water for the lead to be sifted

00:08 out throat by throats we got a gun we

00:12 prayed for homes that did not blister

00:14 the grant our grandmothers at night our

00:16 burst at the seams window screen by

00:18 window screen we got a gun we prayed for

00:24 an EM –let to shield our students for

00:26 some juju to mirror back the poison of

00:28 this air lung by lung we held our

00:31 breaths with our necks bowed and ready

00:33 to receive this molten miracle we got a

00:36 gun and the gun said let there be a hem

00:42 stitching your mouth shut

00:48 [Applause]

This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video