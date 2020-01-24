Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Sagirah Shahid – ‘And the Gun Said’

Sagirah Shahid – ‘And the Gun Said’

“We prayed for our children to have clean drinking water, for the lead to be sifted out, throat by throat. We got a gun.”

by Leave a Comment

 

By Button Poetry

.

.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:01
we prayed for our children to have clean
00:04
drinking water for the lead to be sifted
00:08
out throat by throats we got a gun we
00:12
prayed for homes that did not blister
00:14
the grant our grandmothers at night our
00:16
burst at the seams window screen by
00:18
window screen we got a gun we prayed for
00:24
an EM –let to shield our students for
00:26
some juju to mirror back the poison of
00:28
this air lung by lung we held our
00:31
breaths with our necks bowed and ready
00:33
to receive this molten miracle we got a
00:36
gun and the gun said let there be a hem
00:42
stitching your mouth shut
00:48
[Applause]

This post was previously published on YouTube.

Have you read the original anthology that was the catalyst for The Good Men Project? Buy here: The Good Men Project: Real Stories from the Front Lines of Modern Manhood

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

◊♦◊

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.


Photo credit: Screenshot from video

About the Editors

We're all in this together.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.