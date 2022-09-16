Saying Goodbye For Good

By Jasmine Clemente

Sometimes, a relationship with a certain person can feel like a security blanket that we’re too comfortable to let go of. It may not even be the warmest or thickest blanket, but the fact that we’ve become so used to it is what makes us keep it around. Shoot! It can even have holes that let the cold air seep in, but our attachment to the blanket won’t let us throw it away because we don’t think there’s another one out there — so we let it cover us every night, despite how we still shiver from chills. But, shouldn’t the right blanket keep us warm, just like a loving partner would?

Sometimes, all it takes is a mind shift to actually see things clearly in addition to having the courage to make the change once we know what we have to do. Ahhh… but it’s that one word that makes all the difference: courage.

If you don’t use your free will to do what’s best for you, then you will submit your “will” over to someone else while making excuses as to why you continuously choose them over and over again, despite still feeling unsatisfied.

I know, this world has been growing cold due to how easily people walk away from relationships nowadays. People are human beings who’ve been losing a bit of the ability to naturally connect and build communities because we’d prefer to isolate rather than work out the kinks of a “challenging” relationship. In fact, statistics say that we’re living in one of the loneliest generations of all time. However, let’s be wise here. We have the kind of privilege that older generations wish they had since we’re encouraged to free ourselves from toxic environments instead of staying in them out of obligation. Wouldn’t you agree that this is a breath of fresh air?

Having the courage to leave a bad relationship empowers you, strengthens your self-esteem, and reinforces your confidence. It’s like having the power to choose which job offer you’d like to accept rather than having to work for a boring company that you’d slave your precious hours away for. Or better yet, it’s like choosing to wear your best outfit that expresses yourself fully, instead of being obligated to wear the same uniform everyone else is wearing. What I’m getting at here is that it’s about knowing that you have options — and there’s power in that.

However, when you feel stuck with someone, you squeeze the air out of your own vital life force energy by remaining chained to them. It slowly kills you until you don’t even realize how much you’re giving up. There is immense freedom in exercising your right to stay or to go. No one can force you to do anything you don’t want to, including staying in a loveless relationship that doesn’t fill your soul cup or light your heart on fire.

Remember that when you exercise the courage to love yourself enough to let go, you also set them free to find a better match as well. So, regardless of what guilt trips you might feel at the time of walking away, it’s better to feel some “temporary” discomfort in order to gain long-lasting relief. When you live in your truth, everyone wins because the last thing you want to do is repress the growth of your soul. Be strong, be wise, and be authentically powerful by choosing what’s best for you. Lastly, there’s a reason why they say that there’s a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow. Hence, you won’t even need a blanket; just some food for thought.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***