Home / Featured Content / Scenes From a Marriage [Movie Trailer]

Scenes From a Marriage [Movie Trailer]

The movie re-examines the iconic depiction of love, hatred, marriage and divorce through the lens of a modern-day American couple. Here's where to watch "Scenes from a Marriage" in South Africa.

Watch full episodes now

An English-language remake of the 1973 Swedish miniseries of the same name focusing on contemporary couples, this 2021 offering was written and directed by Hagai Levi for HBO and stars Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain.

The acclaimed stars re-examine the iconic depiction of love, hatred, marriage and divorce through the lens of a modern-day American couple.

London Evening Standard says, “This is a serious, talky two-hander with very little distraction from the horrible emotional work of extricating your life from someone else’s – but in the hands of Chastain and Isaac, two magnetic actors at the top of their game, it’s hard to look away.”

Chicago Sun Times writes, “Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain make a fiery pair of mates, bickering and reconnecting in an update of the Ingmar Bergman masterpiece.” Even if you’re not familiar with the Bergman original, this series offers incredible performances from the two leads, and critics agree that their chemistry absolutely crackles on screen.

Where to watch Scenes from a Marriage in South Africa

All episodes of Scenes from a Marriage are on Showmax.

