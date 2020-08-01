Scott Pilgrim: Reinventing the Movie Musical

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World is structured like a classic Hollywood movie musical, but with a video game twist.

Transcript provided by Youtube:

00:04

the action-comedy Scott Pilgrim vs. the

00:07

world is a comic-book adaptation that

00:10

has earned a cult following of young

00:11

movie buffs and gamers thanks to its

00:13

quirky and stylized video game and

00:15

graphic novel aesthetic but what’s so

00:17

original about the film is how it

00:19

cleverly reinvents the classic Hollywood

00:21

musical director Edgar Wright purposely

00:24

structured Scott Pilgrim like a

00:26

traditional movie musical but instead of

00:28

old-fashioned song and dance numbers the

00:30

numbers are highly stylized fight

00:32

sequences think West Side Story but the

00:34

gangs fight instead of pirouette here’s

00:36

the typical structure of the classic

00:37

musical it begins with the opening

00:39

number and ends with a large ensemble

00:41

finale the opening number sets the tone

00:43

of the movie the next pivotal number is

00:49

nicknamed the I want song it appears in

00:51

the first act and establishes the

00:53

protagonists main goal

00:58

all near the end of the second act is

01:00

the 11 o’clock number it represents an

01:05

important revelation or emotional

01:06

turning point for the main character

01:08

there’s time for a change of heart or

01:09

major realization hear the song acts as

01:12

a kind of answer to the questions raised

01:13

earlier in the I want song the finale

01:16

reprises an earlier song but with some

01:18

bells and whistles the modified reprise

01:20

suggests a resolution to the characters

01:22

journey while bringing home the story’s

01:24

main themes the subtle changes are key

01:26

because they allow us to see how much

01:28

the characters have changed through the

01:29

events of the story and their choices

01:31

along the way now let’s look at the

01:37

structure of Scott Pilgrim like in a

01:40

traditional musical most of the plot and

01:42

the character development takes place

01:44

during the musical numbers or in Scott’s

01:45

case during the fight sequences against

01:47

Ramona 7 X’s Scott Pilgrim is opening

01:50

number is literal this sequence

01:51

introduces the main characters and

01:53

establishes the film’s distinctive look

01:55

the opening musical number isn’t

01:56

necessarily a fight but it’s physically

01:58

active and expressive and it Prime’s us

02:00

for what’s to come

02:01

Scott’s I want song takes place during

02:03

his first fight with Mathieu Patel one

02:06

of Ramona’s evil exes Scott gets his

02:08

mandate he must fight Ramona seven axes

02:10

in order to date her his goal set

02:12

motivation for the rest of the movie

02:14

activated instead of singing Scott’s I

02:16

want song is represented by physically

02:18

fighting Matthew and time with the music

02:19

in Scotts case actions speak louder than

02:22

words as he defeats Matthew by punching

02:24

him in the face and so begins Scott’s

02:26

epic journey to win Ramona’s love and

02:29

each fight that follows Scott

02:31

understands more about Ramona and

02:32

reflects on his own life decisions the

02:35

11 o’clock number for Scott is the amp

02:37

vs. amp battle against the Katya Nagi

02:38

twins which he loses the battle leaves

02:41

Scott at his weakest point he drops out

02:43

of the band and loses Ramona to Gideon

02:45

her most recent most prominent

02:47

ex-boyfriends then in the finale scott

02:50

fights Gideon twice winning the second

02:52

time like a traditional musical the

02:54

final climactic fight involves all the

02:56

key characters for an ensemble reprise

02:58

which brings together the movie central

03:00

themed I want to fight you for me

03:04

soldering the power of self-respect and

03:07

the hero gets the girl most musicals

03:09

tend to take place in a fantasy world or

03:11

breaking into song and dances normal in

03:13

Scott pilgrims world people break into

03:15

video game like fights without seeming

03:17

out of place like singing and dancing

03:19

fighting is inherently physical it’s

03:21

adrenaline fueled emotionally expressive

03:23

and stimulating many of Scott’s fights

03:25

also interweave song and dance

03:27

mixing punching and kicking with

03:29

twirling and singing creating an

03:30

unlikely yet natural visual Association

03:33

by mirroring the musical Hollywood

03:35

extravaganza in fight format Scott’s

03:37

world gets to likewise operate on an

03:39

imaginary plane where the rules of video

03:41

games and comic books apply their

03:43

character stats points and scores extra

03:45

lives and the ever recognizable versus

03:48

graphic music from popular video games

03:50

is also included such as the fairy

03:52

fountain theme song from The Legend of

03:54

Zelda like in comic books some scenes

03:58

split the action into several panels

04:00

captions and text boxes introduce

04:02

characters or scenes onomatopoeia is

04:04

used accenting the actions and sounds

04:06

with clever typography these comic book

04:08

and video game references like the

04:10

musical numbers in The Wizard of Oz

04:11

grease or singing in the rain create a

04:14

sense of unreality that allow Scott

04:16

Pilgrim to experiment and conjure a

04:18

vibrant playful Fantasyland where

04:20

characters get an extra light and

04:22

enemies burst into coins the result a

04:25

modern take on traditional musicals and

04:27

romances sure love can be sentimental

04:29

but it also can be violent and

04:31

competitive love can mean war ultimately

04:35

Scott Pilgrim takes advantage of the

04:37

musical structure to seamlessly weave in

04:39

video game gags and comic book devices

04:42

resulting in a fresh vibrant and

04:44

energizing adventure

This post was previously published on Youtube.

