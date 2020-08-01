Scott Pilgrim: Reinventing the Movie Musical

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World is structured like a classic Hollywood movie musical, but with a video game twist.
Transcript provided by Youtube:
00:04
the action-comedy Scott Pilgrim vs. the
00:07
world is a comic-book adaptation that
00:10
has earned a cult following of young
00:11
movie buffs and gamers thanks to its
00:13
quirky and stylized video game and
00:15
graphic novel aesthetic but what’s so
00:17
original about the film is how it
00:19
cleverly reinvents the classic Hollywood
00:21
musical director Edgar Wright purposely
00:24
structured Scott Pilgrim like a
00:26
traditional movie musical but instead of
00:28
old-fashioned song and dance numbers the
00:30
numbers are highly stylized fight
00:32
sequences think West Side Story but the
00:34
gangs fight instead of pirouette here’s
00:36
the typical structure of the classic
00:37
musical it begins with the opening
00:39
number and ends with a large ensemble
00:41
finale the opening number sets the tone
00:43
of the movie the next pivotal number is
00:49
nicknamed the I want song it appears in
00:51
the first act and establishes the
00:53
protagonists main goal
00:58
all near the end of the second act is
01:00
the 11 o’clock number it represents an
01:05
important revelation or emotional
01:06
turning point for the main character
01:08
there’s time for a change of heart or
01:09
major realization hear the song acts as
01:12
a kind of answer to the questions raised
01:13
earlier in the I want song the finale
01:16
reprises an earlier song but with some
01:18
bells and whistles the modified reprise
01:20
suggests a resolution to the characters
01:22
journey while bringing home the story’s
01:24
main themes the subtle changes are key
01:26
because they allow us to see how much
01:28
the characters have changed through the
01:29
events of the story and their choices
01:31
along the way now let’s look at the
01:37
structure of Scott Pilgrim like in a
01:40
traditional musical most of the plot and
01:42
the character development takes place
01:44
during the musical numbers or in Scott’s
01:45
case during the fight sequences against
01:47
Ramona 7 X’s Scott Pilgrim is opening
01:50
number is literal this sequence
01:51
introduces the main characters and
01:53
establishes the film’s distinctive look
01:55
the opening musical number isn’t
01:56
necessarily a fight but it’s physically
01:58
active and expressive and it Prime’s us
02:00
for what’s to come
02:01
Scott’s I want song takes place during
02:03
his first fight with Mathieu Patel one
02:06
of Ramona’s evil exes Scott gets his
02:08
mandate he must fight Ramona seven axes
02:10
in order to date her his goal set
02:12
motivation for the rest of the movie
02:14
activated instead of singing Scott’s I
02:16
want song is represented by physically
02:18
fighting Matthew and time with the music
02:19
in Scotts case actions speak louder than
02:22
words as he defeats Matthew by punching
02:24
him in the face and so begins Scott’s
02:26
epic journey to win Ramona’s love and
02:29
each fight that follows Scott
02:31
understands more about Ramona and
02:32
reflects on his own life decisions the
02:35
11 o’clock number for Scott is the amp
02:37
vs. amp battle against the Katya Nagi
02:38
twins which he loses the battle leaves
02:41
Scott at his weakest point he drops out
02:43
of the band and loses Ramona to Gideon
02:45
her most recent most prominent
02:47
ex-boyfriends then in the finale scott
02:50
fights Gideon twice winning the second
02:52
time like a traditional musical the
02:54
final climactic fight involves all the
02:56
key characters for an ensemble reprise
02:58
which brings together the movie central
03:00
themed I want to fight you for me
03:04
soldering the power of self-respect and
03:07
the hero gets the girl most musicals
03:09
tend to take place in a fantasy world or
03:11
breaking into song and dances normal in
03:13
Scott pilgrims world people break into
03:15
video game like fights without seeming
03:17
out of place like singing and dancing
03:19
fighting is inherently physical it’s
03:21
adrenaline fueled emotionally expressive
03:23
and stimulating many of Scott’s fights
03:25
also interweave song and dance
03:27
mixing punching and kicking with
03:29
twirling and singing creating an
03:30
unlikely yet natural visual Association
03:33
by mirroring the musical Hollywood
03:35
extravaganza in fight format Scott’s
03:37
world gets to likewise operate on an
03:39
imaginary plane where the rules of video
03:41
games and comic books apply their
03:43
character stats points and scores extra
03:45
lives and the ever recognizable versus
03:48
graphic music from popular video games
03:50
is also included such as the fairy
03:52
fountain theme song from The Legend of
03:54
Zelda like in comic books some scenes
03:58
split the action into several panels
04:00
captions and text boxes introduce
04:02
characters or scenes onomatopoeia is
04:04
used accenting the actions and sounds
04:06
with clever typography these comic book
04:08
and video game references like the
04:10
musical numbers in The Wizard of Oz
04:11
grease or singing in the rain create a
04:14
sense of unreality that allow Scott
04:16
Pilgrim to experiment and conjure a
04:18
vibrant playful Fantasyland where
04:20
characters get an extra light and
04:22
enemies burst into coins the result a
04:25
modern take on traditional musicals and
04:27
romances sure love can be sentimental
04:29
but it also can be violent and
04:31
competitive love can mean war ultimately
04:35
Scott Pilgrim takes advantage of the
04:37
musical structure to seamlessly weave in
04:39
video game gags and comic book devices
04:42
resulting in a fresh vibrant and
04:44
energizing adventure
This post was previously published on Youtube.
Photo credit: Screenshot from video
