The Secret Ingredient To Becoming A High Achiever

Have you ever achieved a seemingly big goal in your life but still felt like something was missing, like you could have done better and achieved far bigger than the goal you had achieved? You would be right, unfortunately, a lot of us get used to that feeling and we end up convincing ourselves to ignore that inward sense and we end up setting and achieving more average goals in all spheres of our lives.

There are a few nuances between average and high achievers, but having a clear vision is the most important differentiating factor between the two.

As a personal development consultant, I have found that most people do not have a clear vision for their lives. The few who do, have a very ambiguous vision and unfortunately for them, their chances of achieving are very slim, not because of their inabilities or lack of skills but solely because their vision is not definitive.

W. Clement Stone once said, “Definiteness of purpose is the starting point of all achievement” and a lot of people do not seem to truly understand this. You cannot achieve what you do not understand, your vision has to be so simple and detailed that someone else can understand and enforce it.

The benefits of having a clear vision are many but here are a few of them:

● You will achieve your goals far quicker and easier because they are derived from a vision that is clear and simple to understand.

● You will be more efficient in managing your time and energy because your clear vision will help you to expose tasks and activities which are not in line with your vision.

● It will be easier to track your progress and to re-strategize if you find an easier or more efficient way to achieve your goals.

It is not enough to say “I have it all in my head” when it comes to creating a vision for your life. It has to be given as much thought as possible and you have to document it all as plainly and detailed as possible and then you can start working on making it a reality.

Photo courtesy iStock.