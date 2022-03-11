Get Daily Email
Self Inflicted [Video]

Self Inflicted [Video]

There are no fixed rules about why people self-harm. It really can be very different for everyone.

by

http://www.hrmvideo.com

Self Inflicted is an up close and intimate portrait of NSSI (Non Suicidal Self-Injury.) NSSI is the purposeful destruction of one’s own bodily tissues in an effort to alleviate emotional distress. Typically, NSSI shows up in the form of cutting, burning, bruising, etc. Through interviews with the top research scientists in the field of NSSI, along with sociologists, as well as life-time to novice self-harmers, viewers gain insight into this increasingly common coping mechanism. Reassuring advice from the people coping with this illness, as well as from the professionals, lets viewers know that NSSI can be managed, and treated with good outcomes.

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)

00:00
so Oh time I cut one almost two months
00:08
ago until last night I could feel the
00:16
pain like I could feel it all the other
00:20
time so a part of me wanted to stop
00:28
because I mean it it it hurt but then
00:34
another part of me felt like I had to
00:40
keep going just to prove to myself but I
00:45
could feel pain was like I was
00:50
substituting the emotional pain or the
00:54
physical so and if I could follow
00:59
through with hurting myself hey I can
01:07
and I mean I I know it’s wrong and
01:12
twisted and I know had I shouldn’t do it
01:17
and I guess knowing that and still doing
01:21
it may be worse I guess
01:35
so pharma is always made me sort of
01:38
squeamish because I personally don’t
01:40
I’ve never really understood it but I
01:43
guess it’s some people feel the need to
01:46
do it and it sort of makes me sad
01:50
because there’s other ways to deal with
01:52
your pain and sometimes I just don’t
01:57
know how to deal with people who do so
02:01
far because I don’t know what they’re
02:04
feeling or why they feel the need to
02:07
self-harm

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Photo credit: iStock.com

About Human Relations Media

Human Relations Media is one of the leading K-12 publishers of supplemental educational products in the United States specializing in video-based programs in a variety of subject areas including Health, Drug Education, Career Education, Science, Math and Language Arts.

The company was founded in 1976 by its current CEO, Anson Schloat. A typical HRM product is a 25 minute video accompanied by a teacher's resource book that includes a summary of the program, learning objectives, student activities and handouts, fact sheets and other student materials that add depth to the learning experience.

HRM also publishes several comprehensive video based curriculums called Curriculums in a Box that include several videos and hundreds of pages of activities. We also publish DVD's, workbooks, CD-ROMS and folding displays. Over the years Human Relations Media has achieved an outstanding record of developing the highest quality products available in the education market.

