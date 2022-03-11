Self Inflicted [Video]

http://www.hrmvideo.com

Self Inflicted is an up close and intimate portrait of NSSI (Non Suicidal Self-Injury.) NSSI is the purposeful destruction of one’s own bodily tissues in an effort to alleviate emotional distress. Typically, NSSI shows up in the form of cutting, burning, bruising, etc. Through interviews with the top research scientists in the field of NSSI, along with sociologists, as well as life-time to novice self-harmers, viewers gain insight into this increasingly common coping mechanism. Reassuring advice from the people coping with this illness, as well as from the professionals, lets viewers know that NSSI can be managed, and treated with good outcomes.

00:00

so Oh time I cut one almost two months

00:08

ago until last night I could feel the

00:16

pain like I could feel it all the other

00:20

time so a part of me wanted to stop

00:28

because I mean it it it hurt but then

00:34

another part of me felt like I had to

00:40

keep going just to prove to myself but I

00:45

could feel pain was like I was

00:50

substituting the emotional pain or the

00:54

physical so and if I could follow

00:59

through with hurting myself hey I can

01:07

and I mean I I know it’s wrong and

01:12

twisted and I know had I shouldn’t do it

01:17

and I guess knowing that and still doing

01:21

it may be worse I guess

01:35

so pharma is always made me sort of

01:38

squeamish because I personally don’t

01:40

I’ve never really understood it but I

01:43

guess it’s some people feel the need to

01:46

do it and it sort of makes me sad

01:50

because there’s other ways to deal with

01:52

your pain and sometimes I just don’t

01:57

know how to deal with people who do so

02:01

far because I don’t know what they’re

02:04

feeling or why they feel the need to

02:07

self-harm

—

