Settling in a New City for Your Significant Other

In this day and age, people can move freely more easily than ever before. We move outside our domestic bubble to study abroad, go for vacations in various countries and interact with our distant friends and family members online who are dispersed worldwide.

Therefore, it should not come as a surprise to recognise that the amount of openness we have today grants people an opportunity to be in long-distance relationships. But, ultimately, even the most resilient of long-distance relationships arrive at the point where one or both people settle in the same city.

The question is, what unfolds next once you have weighed the perks and downsides of each individual making the move and coming to the conclusion that you are the one packing? Chances are, you will feel slightly stressed and nervous about diving into the idea of moving outside your bubble regards of how solid your relationship is. However, the emotions can be dealt with through the implementation of a sound action plan about how to make the move successful and an open communication policy so that your partner can provide the support necessary for you to make the transition less painful.

Assuming that you have gone through everything regarding the future of your relationship and your conviction to one another, you can pay attention towards the move and get comfortable in a new location. Relocating to a new city is a wonderful experience I believe everyone should go through because It represents a fantastic opportunity to explore the world outside your comfort region. Your partner may take you around the new city and introduce you to some of the attractions that make it unlike any other city you know. Hence, treat this as a chance to enjoy the sights, sounds, and events in the new town.

It is a good idea to align your career goals and aspirations before the move to address the burden associated with being in a new environment. Work is a significant component of most people’s lives. Hence, securing a job in an unfamiliar region will help it feel like home quicker and give you peace of mind because now, you do not need to worry about being unemployed for an extended period. When you are looking for a job, it is best to invite your partner along. Your partner can spot job opportunities and help equip you with skills that employers are hunting for. Moreover, this is an excellent opportunity for some additional bonding leading up to the move.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

It is a walk in the park to get trapped in the habit of spending all of your time with your significant other since both of you are at last in the same city. However, it is important not to disconnect yourself from the things that differentiate you from other people, and that attracted your partner to you in the first place. The point being made here is that it is vital to carve out some “me time.” If you were pilates before the move, check out the pilates studios once you have settled down in the new city. Participate in events that are related to activities you love doing and take the time to shape your own identity in your new home so that you do not feel lonely or remorseful about the move.

Lastly, it is vital to have a plan B. You will never know when you need to put it into action, but it is comforting to know that you have an alternative plan if the original plan hits a dead end. Be aware of who you can reach out to or where you can go if the move is not as smooth sailing as you initially thought or something unexpected occurred in your relationship.

…

If you patiently plan your move meticulously and establish realistic expectations for your first few months in the new city, you can be confident that you are doing what is best not just for your relationship but also for yourself.

Do not forget that it is about the journey, and the only person who knows what is best for you is you and nobody else.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***