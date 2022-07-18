Seven Tips To Make Your First Date Successful

Going on the first date is similar to going on a job interview. The only objective in both cases is to impress the person sitting on the opposite side of the table. But, there’s a lot of pressure as well. You want to look smart, funny, and caring but not distasteful, gracious, and ugly.

And in this situation, it’s better to keep yourself in control. So here are a few tips you can follow to impress your potential partner on your first date.

1. Etiquette

Most women like men with gentle behavior. I used the word ‘most women’ because there are certainly some expectations everywhere. Well, it doesn’t mean you become completely formal like you’re going to meet your boss. But it would help if you kept a few things in mind that show that you’re well-mannered. For example, while sitting on the chair, first offer a seat to your partner, eat with your mouth closed and without noise, etc.

If you think why so formal, I’d say these are basic manners you must have even if you’re not going on a date.

2. Be Respectful

Being respectful is the most important not only on dates and not only with your partner but everywhere and with everyone. So being respectful should appear in your behavior. For example, if you’re not respectful to others and trying to be respectful in front of your partner, she’ll notice it in seconds. Because even if you are conscious, you’ll call or say something to the waiter or manager that will reveal real rude nature.

3. Choose Your Words Carefully

Women are very analytical in nature. They keep analyzing what type of word you choose in your Conversation throughout the Conversation. So please choose your words carefully while conversing with your partner. Your comments should be polite and humble but full of self-confidence. Don’t be overconfident or too proud.

4. Find Out Similar Ground For Discussion

Differences sometimes create conflicts. This statement is 100% true and becomes more true if you or your partner is rigid about your opinion. So, the first thing is don’t be strict about your opinion; if your partner disagrees with your opinion, you must accept it politely. She has the right to disagree.

And to avoid any conflict, try to find a similar ground for discussion. A similar setting means that there must be something you both agree with each other. To find that common interest and talk about it.

5. Make it a Two-Way Conversation

Many people keep talking, and many people don’t speak at all. Both are kind of boring people. Conversation must be two-way. Both should speak, so if you’re talkative, then always be conscious that you’re giving her enough time to express herself, and if you’re a silent person, then you should practice Conversation where you also speak and keep it going. Don’t let your Conversation come to a dead end or an awkward silence.

6. Don’t be Too Touchy

Many believe touching their partner grows to love, but it’s completely wrong. Relationship experts say touch on the first date should be within the limit and natural, friendly, and warm, not sexual. For example, taking her hands in your hand is okay but putting your hand on her lower back is not advisable, especially if it’s your first meeting.

Being too touchy makes your partner feel insecure, and she might not even talk to you after your first date. So be mindful while you touch your partner.

7. Live In The Moment

The most severe problem nowadays is that we live in a virtual world of social media. The habit of checking notifications and texts every 5 minutes has become a part of our daily routine. Not checking our smartphones for a long time creates a FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) in our minds. But whether you notice it or not, it also keeps you from living in the moment.

So, while on your first date, put your smartphone on DND or silent and enjoy the moment.

Conclusion

Your first date should be memorable for good things. So please don’t put too much pressure on a specific dress code, place, etc. Putting too much pressure on a first date takes the fun. Just enjoy the presence of your partner, talk, have fun, and try to be comfortable and make your partner comfortable in your presence.

