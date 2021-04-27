Sexual Polarity Is Misunderstood and Overrated

If we imagine a spectrum where one side marks the spot of all drastic masculine qualities while the other side lists all the lavishing feminine qualities, our unique blend of these attributes would usually pluck us somewhere near the middle of the spectrum.

However, it’s almost never the case that we fall into the absolute middle — the gender neutral area. Instead, we would most often lean towards one extreme of the spectrum. And in this “leaning in” also hides the core concept that I’m trying to convey.

The side which we lean to also defines our primary essence, or in other words, a set of dominating behaviors and qualities, which can be either masculine or feminine. And this primary essence is the quality that influences what contrasting essence we attract.

Suppose your core quality, meaning the sum of all the tiny ones, is masculine. In that case, you’re probably going to attract feminine romantic prospects into your love life and somewhat repel the more masculine ones.

But, if your core quality is feminine, the opposite would happen. You would primarily get into romantic relationships with more masculine partners, or at least ones that are less feminine/more masculine than you.

Don’t get me wrong; exceptions do happen. We can pluck certain people on the extreme ends of the masculine-feminine spectrum I presented earlier. Meaning that they can be wholly masculine or wholly feminine, even to the point where it’s toxic. And at the same time, we even can pluck certain people in the exact middle of the spectrum.

When people hear what you just read, they often present me with another fun question.

“What if I want to be feminine/masculine for a while? Will my partner stop being sexually attracted to me at that point?

In short, no. You don’t have to live your life by the rules of sexual polarity, despite the social media buzz and hype around its importance. The whole thing is way less important for cultivating a healthy relationship than you might think.

In fact, obsessing about who’s the caregiver or caretaker, the masculine or feminine does more harm than good to a relationship and often keeps two people closed-off or emotionally stuck. The reality is that we shift between these two roles daily.

One second we might act more feminine and submit to our partner, while some other time, we would rather be the leader or the guy/gal who makes the tough decisions in our relationship, so we act in accordance to that desire.

To sum up, I’m convinced that sexual polarity is not only widely misunderstood but also a far less important contributor to the attraction between two lovers than what the general crowd believes.

In fact, I would even go as far as to say that rigid sexual polarity (the way it’s usually presented by self-help gurus like David Deida or Tony Robbins) is an outdated hypothesis that the modern world would easily live without.