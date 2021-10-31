Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Shades of Gray

Shades of Gray

Recovery has shown me how damaging my all-or-nothing mentality was.

I’ve always been one for extremes. I’ve set unrealistically high expectations of myself. My favorite emoji is the red 100. I tend to use a lot of exclamation points when I type. As I’m sure you’ve noticed!! I used to tackle the world from a black or white way of thinking, there was never any space for that gray area.

Maybe that’s why the word moderation used to send chills down my spine. When I drank, I drank too much. When I tried to diet, I’d go too far. When I’d break my diet, I’d binge. Working out went to the extreme. I’d often work out multiple times a day, with no rest days for months at a time.

But here I am now, some 16 months later preaching about balance and moderation. Recovery has shown me how damaging my all-or-nothing mentality was. This process has taken me to the gray area I avoided for so long, and you know what? It’s gosh darn beautiful here!

Orthorexia is an obsession or fixation with healthy, clean eating. I thought recovery meant I would no longer be able to pursue the healthy lifestyle I strove for. I was wrong! Recovery simply means I am giving up the faux-healthy lifestyle of fad diets and fitspiration for one of intuitive eating.

I get to eat what I want and if that means I prefer nutritious foods and want to remain vegetarian for ethical reasons then that is totally fine. Why? Because I no longer have rules preventing me from eating foods that might not be deemed as “healthy”. And I now understand that food has no moral value and will not define who I am. All of these realizations exist in that beautiful, gray area I was talking about.

Working out is no longer a strict regiment that I HAVE to do to feel good about myself, look a certain way, or earn my food. Now, I work out because I WANT to. I want to be stronger and excel at the sports and activities I enjoy doing. I want to take care of myself so that my body can continue to perform as I age, but I also know that taking a couple of days is perfectly acceptable. Heck, just recently we went on vacation and I only worked out once in four days. Rather than clouded with guilt when we returned home, I was refreshed and quickly found myself lifting more weight than ever before.

I’m not a professional or ultra-athlete, I don’t have to have the all-or-nothing mentality when it comes to the gym or my diet. I’m just an average 35-year-old guy who wants to take care of himself and be able to play tennis, hike, and climb. I love fruits, vegetables, and quinoa but I also enjoy a donut, nachos, and pizza.

I would be remiss without noting that when I started this blog and my advocacy work, I went all in. It was to the point where it was impacting my own recovery, my personal relationships, and my daily responsibilities. I found myself going to extremes because I wanted to make a difference so bad. However, the last two months or so have opened my eyes to moderation when it comes to the blog as well. I don’t have to post every single day or spend hours on Instagrams or podcasts to make a difference. My breathwork coach once told me to repeat, “I am doing the best I can” whenever I feel overwhelmed by my own high expectations. And that is the honest truth. I am doing the best I can and I am enough. I’ve found a home here in the middle, in the gray area.

 

Previously Published on orthorexiabites.com

 

Shutterstock

About Jason Wood

Jason grew up in Chicago and now resides in Denver with his husband and their pups, Arnie and Walter. He is dedicated to making his mess his message following a long battle with an eating disorder and mental illness.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

