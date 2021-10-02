Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Show Up for Yourself

Show Up for Yourself

You’ve got to do what most won’t.

by Leave a Comment

 

Want to experience more?

See how everyone else is doing things and then do the opposite.

When you begin to truly live aligned with your inner compass – your inner guidance – it will create resistance in society.

When you experience judgment, criticism, and resistance with how you are showing up and who you are, it means you’re heading in the right direction.

If you always do what you always did, you’ll always get what you always got.

Want to experience what those who have it all have?

You’ve got to do what most won’t.

Stand up, show up, and live soul-out.

Criticism and judgment means you’re on the right path.

If you can’t lead yourself, you can’t lead anything or anyone.

If your wife attacks you, it’s because she doesn’t trust you, and you are not bringing safety, security, and love to your relationship.

She doesn’t trust you because you don’t know who you are.

She wants you to stand for something, and show up for something greater than yourself and your family.

If you don’t know who you are and your greater purpose, how can you possibly lead your family?

Be purposeful and powerful.

Demonstrate potential, not apathy.

Define your purpose.

Identify your values.

Create your vision.

Above all, know thyself and stand for something.

Decide who to be and go be it. Show up and lead.

Then you’ll find the peace, happiness, and love you desire most.

Lead yourself, lead society, lead your family.

It’s why you’re here.

This post was previously published on livesoulout.com.

***

About Mike Kitko

Mike Kitko is an executive self-mastery coach, speaker, and published author who helps business owners increase success and happiness in their lives. A Marine with an MBA, Mike has experience in executive leadership roles for Fortune 500 companies, yet he felt like an imposter. No matter how much success he achieved, he always felt unsuccessful, unfulfilled, and unhappy.

His inability to understand his body, mind, and emotions led him to alcoholism, uncontrolled anger and rage, and the abuse of everything he cared about in life.

Today, Mike has an infectious zest for life, internal power, and inward confidence and courage that matches how people perceive him externally. He has found success and happiness, and he wants to help you do the same.

Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x