Show Up for Yourself

See how everyone else is doing things and then do the opposite.

When you begin to truly live aligned with your inner compass – your inner guidance – it will create resistance in society.

When you experience judgment, criticism, and resistance with how you are showing up and who you are, it means you’re heading in the right direction.

If you always do what you always did, you’ll always get what you always got.

Want to experience what those who have it all have?

You’ve got to do what most won’t.

Stand up, show up, and live soul-out.

Criticism and judgment means you’re on the right path.

If you can’t lead yourself, you can’t lead anything or anyone.

If your wife attacks you, it’s because she doesn’t trust you, and you are not bringing safety, security, and love to your relationship.

She doesn’t trust you because you don’t know who you are.

She wants you to stand for something, and show up for something greater than yourself and your family.

If you don’t know who you are and your greater purpose, how can you possibly lead your family?

Be purposeful and powerful.

Demonstrate potential, not apathy.

Define your purpose.

Identify your values.

Create your vision.

Above all, know thyself and stand for something.

Decide who to be and go be it. Show up and lead.

Then you’ll find the peace, happiness, and love you desire most.

Lead yourself, lead society, lead your family.

It’s why you’re here.

This post was previously published on livesoulout.com.

