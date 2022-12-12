Signs of Insecurity in a Relationship

Every human being has unique talents and shortcomings. Sometimes our flaws overwhelm us to the point that they change who we are. No, we don’t think faults are illegal; they make us human. However, it’s a huge issue if defects lead to crippling insecurities that affect our thinking and acting. If uncontrolled, they can ruin many aspects of our lives, including our relationships.

The issue spirals out of control when you start acting out of insecurities, either by becoming overly dependent on or wholly estranged from your relationship. Continue reading to learn about all the indicators of relationship insecurity!

Trust Issues

There is no doubt that love and trust are crucial components of a romantic relationship. It will be challenging to share your emotions with your spouse if your anxieties prevent you from trusting them. Because it will limit the emotional intimacy you can have, this will have a huge impact on your relationship. Overall, it hurts the quality of your connection.

An association without trust is doomed. You shouldn’t be together if you honestly worry that you won’t be able to trust your partner. Is it worth it if you have love insecurity? A healthy relationship is built on trust.

Struggle with Intimacy

Maintaining a solid emotional bond with their partners is challenging for those who struggle with attachment insecurity. You may find it difficult to lower your guard and be vulnerable with your spouse due to your fear of being injured. Recognize this is a common phobia based on prior experiences, but resist letting it prevent you from enjoying the deep, loving connection you deserve. Establishing trust with your spouse is the first step toward laying the groundwork for an intimate relationship.

Fear of losing your Partner

Constant worry about losing your Partner indicates that you are uneasy in your relationship. You may feel you aren’t worth another person’s time if you have relationship insecurities. As a result, you start to worry constantly about whether your partner likes you, thinks you are attractive, finds you bothersome, or wants to leave you for someone else.

Overthinking

If you’re insecure in your relationship, the detrimental effects of overthinking will be more pronounced. It’s obvious that your fears interfere with your relationship if you constantly assume the worst about what your partner thinks of you in any given situation.

You start to read into your partner’s words in a way that confirms the fears you are feeling. You can think of them as unfaithful or ‘not into you,’ and the focus of the relationship shifts from enjoying the moment to proving the sentiments the other has.

You contemplate ending things even if you’re happy

Even though you may be content with your Partner, it is simple to convince yourself that you lack the resilience to deal with marital difficulties. This demonstrates that you are allowing fear and self-doubt to rule your actions. You believe quitting your relationship with your lover could be simpler when you’re insecure about your bravery. However, it would be best if you didn’t succumb to what is simple because you have the strength to overcome the most significant challenges. It’s still possible to get over your fears in a relationship. Developing the self-assurance required to feel safe in yourself is feasible.

Always looking for compliments

Praise and validation are good, but too much of anything is dangerous. Insecure individual continuously seeks approval from their relationships because they don’t offer it to themselves. You constantly ask, “What do you appreciate about me? Every other day, you think and ask, “Are you sure you love me?” which signifies that you don’t hold yourself in high regard.

You compare yourself to your Partner’s exes

We are all interested in knowing who our partners have dated. It’s risky for your relationship, however, if you continuously compare yourself to them and stress over the small nuances. The frequent comparison will annoy your partner even if they are totally into you. In other words, it might be the end of any healthy relationship.

Constant Reassurance

It is a sign of insecurity if your partner constantly seeks assurances about their safety with you, no matter how often you convince them that you love them or are there for them. Talking about the future and declaring your love for one another is sweet, but the frenzied repetition becomes unsettling after a while.

CONCLUSION

We must always remember that nobody is perfect, and we all have baggage. However, being flawless is not necessary for being in a contented, secure, and healthy relationship. You can’t help but improve and feel more secure in yourself when you stop worrying about what other people think and concentrate your emphasis on yourself.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***