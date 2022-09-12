Signs of the Sun and Moon

I see the reflection of my legs in the passing by cars
It was that time of the day
The time when the sun is setting and the moon is hiding in between the clouds, waiting for it’s chance to shine
Like a transition phase
Like an ending
Like the beginning of moving on
The uncertainty of a beautiful sunset
The certainty of darkness
You stood there beside me
I drove the conversation
Even though I was listening to your misogynistic comments
Why did I tolerate you then?
Why did I keep talking,
ignoring the signs of the sun and the moon to move on?
—
Photo credit: Shutterstock