Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Signs of the Sun and Moon

Signs of the Sun and Moon

Moving on.

by Leave a Comment

I see the reflection of my legs in the passing by cars
It was that time of the day
The time when the sun is setting and the moon is hiding in between the clouds, waiting for it’s chance to shine
Like a transition phase
Like an ending
Like the beginning of moving on

The uncertainty of a beautiful sunset
The certainty of darkness
You stood there beside me
I drove the conversation
Even though I was listening to your misogynistic comments
Why did I tolerate you then?
Why did I keep talking,
ignoring the signs of the sun and the moon to move on?

 

 

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

 

 

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

 

Photo credit: Shutterstock

About Purvanshi Mehta

I am the author of lostbutambitious medium publication. I would like to be anonymous here in my publications.

Follow me on Medium:
lostambitious.medium.com.

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x