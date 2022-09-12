Signs of the Sun and Moon

I see the reflection of my legs in the passing by cars

It was that time of the day

The time when the sun is setting and the moon is hiding in between the clouds, waiting for it’s chance to shine

Like a transition phase

Like an ending

Like the beginning of moving on

The uncertainty of a beautiful sunset

The certainty of darkness

You stood there beside me

I drove the conversation

Even though I was listening to your misogynistic comments

Why did I tolerate you then?

Why did I keep talking,

ignoring the signs of the sun and the moon to move on?

—

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

***

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock