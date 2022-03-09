Six Unknown Strategies That Transform a Relationship

Let’s be honest with you.

Everyone wants a better relationship and they want it to happen as quickly as possible with no difficulties.

They will want to have a great partner, someone who’d comfort them and make them feel better at their lowest.

They will want these to be given to them by their partner. but because of lack of patients and being desperate, some of them will end up coupling up with someone they never expected they will be coupled up with.

In this sense, the appetite for love and showing how far they’ll go to make their partner realize how they wanted them will be lost because of how emotionally damaged they are. Living with nothing but regret, blame, and heartbreak.

The good news is you can love and be loved again.

And the bad news; it might seem difficult for you to do so because the anxiety of, being mistreated Or neglected for trying to love someone, won’t let you.

There is no significant scenario that will happen for no reason.

And even the one that happened, did because there is something resourceful it wants to point out and you have to learn from it.

So are you ready to love again?

Do you want the kind of relationship you always dreamed of?

Check out these “seven unknown strategies that transform a relationship” and see if they’d transform yours.

…

1. Don’t pressure your partner to always do things your way.

When we decide on making things better in our relationship we should start by letting our partner to do things their way not our way.

We believe that anyone who wants us wholeheartedly should be ready to Take care of our needs and wants.

Or they should be ready to assist in carrying out our responsibility no matter how massive it might look.

But sometimes we ruined the sense because we end up expecting more than what we want from our partner plus trying to dominate our significant other by pushing them to do what we decide on not what we and our significant other agreed on.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The good news is, It’s normal to make decisions and it’ll be likely accepted and carried out by someone who means a lot to us.

Because we are humans and we sometimes can’t operate appropriately if there’s no one in command who knows better than we do to give us some guidelines on how to handle a situation in a long run.

So instead of bossing your partner around for the sake of knowing more than him/her does, permit your significant other to speak up his/her thoughts about what he/she wants or knows about a thing.

Even though you seem more intelligent than him/her and your decisions always work out, still allow your partner to say something on whatsoever you planning.

You in a relationship to assist one another not to dominate, influence, or exploit each other.

…

2. Try a different new routine.

Let’s set an example.

You have a song that gives you goosebumps every time you hear it.

You feel energized and calm every time you listen and tone it, but one day as you play the music, you find that it doesn’t gives you the same sensation. It no longer gives you chills like it used to.

When you try to listen to it, you may become bored and tired of giving it your full attention while it is playing, and you may begin to consider ways to get rid of it and find another.

The same scenario goes for a relationship. You can’t expect your significant other to keep picking you up when you both often repeat one habit, attitude, and behavior every single day.

You both agreed to couple up or to be in a relationship because you both want to have an adventure.

you both want to comprehend every single detail about each other with no remorse And you can’t expect all that to happen by supervising one typical routine all the time.

So, therefore, it has to stop if you want the relationship to keep going. And getting more new routine when it feels like the ones you’ve got isn’t good enough will help improvise your relationship standard with your significant other.

…

3. Always pour out what is on your mind to your significant other.

Are you in a relationship where your mind has a defense mechanism and your mouth has been doptaped to pour out your feelings towards whatsoever that has been tormenting you because of the anxiety of how you’ll be judged and interpreted by your significant other?

Yeah me too

I thought overlooking things and trying to suppress my hurtful emotions by pretending everything is okay when it’s not will get me the kind of stability I often wanted In my relationship.

but guess what, It doesn’t, rather it boosts my partner the courage to keep doing whatsoever she wants, whenever she wants, and who she wants to do it with.

It’s hurt but I never complain or talk to her about it. But deep down I’m suffocating, anxious and depressed.

So to be honest, it is never a good idea to keep things to yourself especially when it’s something pressing to you emotionally.

Because here’s a thing: the more you keep compiling some depressing issues on yourself the more you concentrate less on the relationship and eventually everything will about the Relationship your partner will be boring to you.

Stop holding things back in your mind. Master the act of saying out whatever that has been pressing to you without thinking about the impact.

…

4. Make better plans

Making plans and setting goals on how the future of the relationship will be like it’s one of the things you should take into account if you want it to keep running for a long term.

Because the relationship will seem pointless and has no purpose when you both have no realistic goals of why you both agreed to be in that relationship.

So, To properly manage the scenes, Have a lot of common purposes and reasons for being in a relationship with your partner.

don’t just hold on to one particular reason that might be none realistic for being in a relationship with your significant other thinking it will last or be the best relationship ever, yeah it will but the end will be so brutal.

The best relationship in the world isn’t there for one typical reason, they go with a lot of reasons for being together for a long run with no compromise.

…

5. argue logically

Accepting the fact that you are in a relationship that gives you the kind of excitement, sensation, and relaxation you endlessly want doesn’t mean disagreement and argument won’t emerge no matter how far you both have gone in understanding one another.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

It’s normal. But, in most cases some disagreements most couples got themselves engaged on consequently sabotage the relationship and everything in it for the sake of how personal they took the scenario.

So therefore before getting engaged in an argument with your significant other, Remember. nobody is perfect. And anyone is entitled to his/her opinion, actions, and behaviors.

Argue logically, wherein you’ve got convincing facts and reasons on whatsoever you want to agree or disagree on, and don’t aggressively approach whatsoever you arguing about like it’s a big deal.

…

6. Wonderfull intimacy most be involved

According to google: Intimacy is one of the major reasons people troop into a relationship. And it’s also one of the major goals of every couple in a relationship.

And if you are a little bit confused about what intimacy is, well it’s never a big deal when I get it posted below.

Intimacy means feeling or atmosphere of closeness and openness towards someone else, not necessarily involving sexual.

It often seems difficult for couples to remain together if there’s no intimacy, whereas they can’t have a deep convo with one another or feel each other physique when having a moment together, Probably for one reason or the other.

In regards to keeping the vibe in between you and your significant other moving, learn how to imminently give your partner affection physically.

Isn’t always about the conversation, the coffee the drinks, and so on when you want he/she to come over, meet up or hang out with him/her. But rather, the hugs, kisses, cuddles, and so on.

…

Bottom line

Sometimes things you want don’t always want you back but rather make you regret and never intend to go after whatsoever, that is identical to it.

But however, everyone you glimpse have his/her missing heart wondering somewhere out there in the world and it’s about time for you to find them.

And if you’ve found yours and the situation seems unstable for you both wherein you can just figure out what happening to him or her, try the strategies highlighted above and glimpse how things turn out.

There’s no problem that has no solution and the earlier you act the easier you get the problem solved.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***