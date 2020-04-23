Social Networking That Matters

—

If you have 120 “brothers” in your fraternity, but still feel like you cannot talk to anyone about your feelings, then clearly something is missing from your social life. When it comes to building support networks, men should focus on quality rather than quantity to ensure that they are cared for.

Through years of sports teams and classrooms, boys are surrounded by an abundance of peers who share their gender and hobbies, but often not much else. The focus of young boys’ friendship is primarily activity-based; they watch sports, play video games, and roughhouse, but they fail to scratch the surface when it comes to emotional depth. This pattern builds men who may have many buddies but none of the warmth and succor that friendships are meant to provide.

Luckily, the solution is an easy one. Rather than venturing out to make new friendships (which can be increasingly difficult as you age), take the time to nurture and shape your present relationships. Evaluate the levels of trust and openness that currently exist, and then make an effort to elevate them to where they need to be. This could mean checking in more with your friends, confiding something you have been hiding, or asking for advice in a personal dilemma.

By changing the nature of your interactions, you can fortify the friendship itself. This not only enhances your own well-being but also sets a precedent of care and interdependence for when things get hard in the future. A lone wolf is more vulnerable than it is brave — best to go find yourself a nurturing pack.

Photo courtesy iStock.