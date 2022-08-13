Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Sometimes It’s Okay to Not Have a Solution

Sometimes It’s Okay to Not Have a Solution

When you can't figure out how to solve a problem and your attempts to solve it just keep hitting a wall, sometimes there comes a point where there was value just that you noticed the problem and took it to heart.

by Leave a Comment

Sometimes when a variety of discouraging things are happening at once in my life, I simultaneously make happy thoughts a priority yet also lose them or perhaps more accurately lose how happy they make me. I noticed recently that I was doing that with my faith.

For awhile, I just neglected things. I noticed within myself that I was not reading my devotionals, watching YouTube videos, or reading sacred texts like I have in the past. I had a lot of very pressing priorities and my notice just turned into a shame quietly running in the background of my heart. Now and then I would try to read a little something but it just ended up discouraging me because it would remind me of a circumstance when my faith was used to try to manipulate me into doing something against good moral judgment and other related circumstances. I figured if I couldn’t have my happy thought without all the baggage, then forget it for now. I thought I was doing the best that I could but I also felt guilty for putting my faith off like that.

Finally, a profoundly sad series of events happened to me and I just missed my faith so much the baggage disappeared when I drove by a church just before it was time for Mass. I turned into the parking lot and figured I will see what happens. Inside, I was overcome with the beauty of the space and by all of the happy memories of the encouraging moments I have experienced there.

I sit down and this beautiful woman who is like the most incredible personification of grace ever approaches me. I have witnessed a multitude of kind acts by her to others and admire her a great deal, but I generally see her in passing more than I have a friendship with her. She sits next to me and asks me why I have not been to Mass in so long. She seems to be coming from a good place, but I feel like a lecture is coming and inside there is a glimmer of defensiveness preparing to protect me from impending excessive shame for missing yet another mark in my life.

I also highly esteem her so if she convicts me of something terrible I will take it to heart harder than usual. While in a sense she does go on to lecture me by suggesting an improvement I could make, there is a complete lack of shame to her presentation and spirit towards me. She shares with me that when I don’t come to Mass, I am trying to do everything myself instead of coming to Jesus and following His lead. At first I feel like even when my faith is not at its best I always look to Jesus in some manner but then I just drop that and embrace appreciation for her viewpoint and kindness. Whether I have sinned at letting Jesus lead me recently or have done it really well, in this moment her encouragement is informing my perspective and helping me to make good decisions. I am more intentionally trusting Jesus and trusting that I am not alone because He is with me. Even when I can’t figure out where God is or what He is doing, He supports me and is supporting good things to happen for me.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

When you can’t figure out how to solve a problem and your attempts to solve it just keep hitting a wall, sometimes there comes a point where there was value just that you noticed the problem and took it to heart. Then you are prepared when a circumstance comes along that gives you an encouragement or an answer that you could have never given to yourself. You’ve got this!

 

 

Shutterstock image

About Andrea Wilburn

My life is determined to be full of uncertainty but I keep moving forward anyway. I hope that what I have learned from my experiences will benefit others. Writing is one way I hope to achieve this.

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x