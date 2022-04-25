Speaking Up for Trans Youth in Texas [Video]

Trans kids should be focused on being kids – not fighting their state legislators for basic human rights.

We’re working alongside families in Texas and beyond to #ProtectTransKids.

it is always an honor when i get a stand

alongside young transgender texans and

their families

unfortunately in texas

i usually get to do that because

lawmakers and now the governor and

attorney general

have doubled down on attacks against

them

these attacks are part of a campaign

that threatens criminal penalties

against parents seeking gender affirming

care for their trans kids

these kids who are under attack from

their own government

are the most powerful advocates

that’s not surprising they’ve had a lot

of opportunities

some of them have been coming to the

capitol session after session year after

year since 2017.

many they have been defending their

existence to lawmakers

those elected to represent them for more

than half of their lives

in the last legislative session a bill

that would have done what the governor

has done

which defines age appropriate medically

necessary gender affirming care as child

abuse

fortunately did not pass

evidently governor abbott was not

content to push his hateful agenda just

every two years through the legislature

instead he felt compelled to find

another way to target and harass

transgender children

in a way that completely circumvents the

legislative

process he announced it last week

and this week

loving families of trans children are

under investigation

while this approach is new

unique to texas

the effort to limit rights of

transgender people is not

across the country this year alone

more than 125 anti-trans bills have been

introduced

it’s all part of a coordinated effort by

anti-lgbtq extremists

for every bill that is introduced the

transgender community suffers

every headline

every hearing

every minute spent worrying about these

efforts

increases depression

isolation

stress and fear for transgender children

teens adults and the people who love

them

more than seven thousand people parents

2:19

today have signed a statement of

2:21

solidarity with texas parents

2:24

parents who can’t be here today to speak

2:26

for themselves because the actions

2:28

have made them afraid

2:31

parents across the country are sending a

2:32

message

2:34

we’re fed up with a misinformation and

2:36

we’re fed up with you telling us how we

2:39

can protect and care for our kids

