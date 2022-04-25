Speaking Up for Trans Youth in Texas [Video]

Trans kids should be focused on being kids – not fighting their state legislators for basic human rights.
We’re working alongside families in Texas and beyond to #ProtectTransKids.
it is always an honor when i get a stand
alongside young transgender texans and
their families
unfortunately in texas
i usually get to do that because
lawmakers and now the governor and
attorney general
have doubled down on attacks against
them
these attacks are part of a campaign
that threatens criminal penalties
against parents seeking gender affirming
care for their trans kids
these kids who are under attack from
their own government
are the most powerful advocates
that’s not surprising they’ve had a lot
of opportunities
some of them have been coming to the
capitol session after session year after
year since 2017.
many they have been defending their
existence to lawmakers
those elected to represent them for more
than half of their lives
in the last legislative session a bill
that would have done what the governor
has done
which defines age appropriate medically
necessary gender affirming care as child
abuse
fortunately did not pass
evidently governor abbott was not
content to push his hateful agenda just
every two years through the legislature
instead he felt compelled to find
another way to target and harass
transgender children
in a way that completely circumvents the
legislative
process he announced it last week
and this week
loving families of trans children are
under investigation
while this approach is new
unique to texas
the effort to limit rights of
transgender people is not
across the country this year alone
more than 125 anti-trans bills have been
introduced
it’s all part of a coordinated effort by
anti-lgbtq extremists
for every bill that is introduced the
transgender community suffers
every headline
every hearing
every minute spent worrying about these
efforts
increases depression
isolation
stress and fear for transgender children
teens adults and the people who love
them
more than seven thousand people parents
today have signed a statement of
solidarity with texas parents
parents who can’t be here today to speak
for themselves because the actions
have made them afraid
parents across the country are sending a
message
we’re fed up with a misinformation and
we’re fed up with you telling us how we
can protect and care for our kids
—
