Spring Ahead

The winter rains are still drenching the land of hills and streams in Northern California.

Yet, a few warming afternoons of sun have previewed a stunning display of wild flowers.

My soggy asthmatic lungs have somehow survived the damp cold, the promise of spring has often seemed wishful thinking as I hack and cough throughout the long dark nights. But this afternoon, the clouds have passed. For a few hours anyway.

I notice how my mind wants to grasp this fleeting moment. How it wants to push away any thoughts of dark, wet days and nights ahead. Yet, through many years of Zen practice, I see the futility of grasping and aversion.

So, for now, anyway, I bring a chair outdoors, sit in the mild sun with a steaming hot cup of green tea, my aged Russian Blue cat nudges me for more petting. This moment is enough.

—

READ MORE FROM RICO PROVASOLI

Animal Kingdom

Wisdom of the Heart

Gratitude: If You Say Only One Prayer in a Day, Make It Thank You

Bamboozled: When Did I First Get Hypnotized?

—————-

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.





Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

iStock image