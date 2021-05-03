Get Daily Email
Star Wars Quiz: Are You Light Side or Dark Side?

Star Wars Quiz: Are You Light Side or Dark Side?

A Star Wars quiz to help you find out if you're a Luke Skywalker or a Kylo Ren.

Do you belong to the Light Side or the Dark Side in real life? We created a Star Wars quiz to help you find out if you’re a Luke Skywalker or a Kylo Ren. Support ScreenPrism on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/user?u=7792695

.

.

Transcript provided by Youtube:

00:00
there’s a question that pops into all of
00:02
our minds at some point when we’re
00:04
watching Star Wars for the umpteenth
00:06
time would I be a Jedi like Luke or when
00:09
I turn to the dark side like Anakin or
00:11
kylo Ren we created a handy quiz to help
00:14
you guys answer that ultimate question
00:16
are you light side or dark side do you
00:20
think of other people as friends or as
00:22
underlings and slaves do you think
00:24
people are basically tools who are only
00:26
valuable if they do exactly what you
00:28
demand or do your friends mean more to
00:31
you than anything are you loyal to them
00:33
even when it doesn’t make any sense
00:35
I don’t trust Lando well I don’t trust
00:40
him either he’s my friend if you’re
00:43
upset with someone do you like to hit
00:45
things and think about suffocating them
00:47
or do you prefer to not quietly with a
00:50
look of peaceful disappointment on your
00:52
infinitely wise face how do you spend
00:55
your free time
00:56
would you rather pass the weekend
00:57
pulsating with rage and passion or
01:00
meditating on a tree trunk what’s your
01:03
ideal power structure are you in favor
01:05
of having a big boss who controls
01:07
everything and you expect total
01:09
obedience or do you prefer a looser
01:12
confederation of equals working for a
01:14
common cause do you forgive mistakes and
01:18
respect your colleagues work even if
01:20
it’s not perfect
01:23
or do you kill off your employees if
01:26
they haven’t delivered on their kpi’s by
01:28
end of quarter congratulations if you
01:31
answered yes to that one your management
01:33
style is pretty close to Vader’s which
01:35
can be very effective you’ve never seen
01:37
anyone so nervous as after they get
01:40
promoted by Darth Vader do you allow for
01:42
messiness and variety in your life are
01:45
you part of a motley crew of all sizes
01:47
species colors and backgrounds or do you
01:50
like all of your acquaintances to wear
01:52
the same clothes as you and just mill
01:54
around looking the same the dark side is
01:56
about conformity individualism is a
01:59
light side thing what about your fashion
02:01
sense
02:02
do you prefer clean lines harsh angular
02:04
shapes an all-black look is a face mask
02:07
with a respirator your go-to accessory
02:11
it’s very hard to understand you a lot
02:13
of searching or do you like roundness
02:15
natural earth tones and fabrics white
02:18
flowy robes and monochrome neutral
02:20
outfits in the movies you are what you
02:22
wear but I wouldn’t be too worried if
02:24
you like minimalist fashion in real life
02:26
we’d say that the dark sides clean lines
02:28
and the light sides La Health guru look
02:30
are both pretty much on point for 2018
02:33
do you feel threatened that one day your
02:36
children will replace you are you
02:38
paranoid that the next generation wants
02:40
to kill you and take your place do you
02:42
have the reflexive urge to chop off your
02:44
offsprings hand when they try to
02:45
high-five you or do you accept that
02:48
you’re part of the natural cycle of life
02:49
and death and one day you’re going to
02:51
die the light side is your side if
02:53
you’re at peace with the fact that one
02:54
day you’re going to be replaced death is
02:57
a natural part of life rejoice for those
03:01
around you who transform into the force
03:04
so it’s pretty key that to be on the
03:06
light side you have to understand that
03:08
we’re meant to die and pass on what we
03:10
know to new life
03:13
what you have it’s why we have to watch
03:17
all of our favorite characters die
03:19
eventually in the movies I don’t want
03:21
things to change but you can’t stop the
03:24
change any more than you can stop the
03:27
sun’s from setting which of the
03:29
following statements do you agree with
03:31
sighs doesn’t matter is that the best
03:35
defense is a good offense a Jedi uses
03:39
the force from knowledge and defense
03:42
never I like my food natural and
03:46
unprocessed hey democracy doesn’t work
03:57
because some people aren’t smart enough
03:58
to make their own decisions the trouble
04:01
is that people don’t always agree well
04:04
then they should be made to something
04:06
awful lot like a dictatorship to me well
04:09
if it works there’s no reason to curb my
04:12
natural abilities power is the greatest
04:15
feeling in the world
04:16
[Music]
04:23
I never give up hope for a better future
04:26
however impossible it seems what is it
04:30
they’ve sent us hope I can have control
04:35
over my reality through the way I look
04:37
at things always remember your focus
04:42
determines your reality sometimes I do
04:45
the wrong thing but it’s for the right
04:47
reason I’ll do whatever you just taught
04:52
me save padme’s life I always trust my
04:55
gut more than what seems obvious yes but
04:58
usual feelings Anakin use your feelings
05:00
obi-wan suits your feelings father
05:04
unless questions do you kind of hate
05:07
people this is a pretty obvious one
05:09
because it said a lot in the movies if
05:11
you answered yes yeah that’s a point for
05:13
the dark side but people can be hateable
05:27
especially someone like the emperor
05:29
eventually though Luke realizes that if
05:31
he gives in to hating the Emperor he’s
05:33
the one who loses hey he’s just
05:37
suffering in the movies the people on
05:39
the light and the dark sides can look
05:41
really far apart but it doesn’t always
05:43
feel that way in the moment anyway if
05:45
you answered a lot like Vader in this
05:47
quiz just remember it’s never too late
05:49
to return to the light side thanks for
05:53
watching and if you like our videos
05:54
please consider supporting us on patreon
05:56
just click this link here we spend a lot
05:59
of time making these videos and every
06:01
little bit helps and of course the very
06:03
best thing you can do is subscribe to
06:05
our channel to get access to all of our
06:07
latest videos

This post was previously published on Youtube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

