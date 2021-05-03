Star Wars Quiz: Are You Light Side or Dark Side?

Do you belong to the Light Side or the Dark Side in real life? We created a Star Wars quiz to help you find out if you’re a Luke Skywalker or a Kylo Ren. Support ScreenPrism on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/user?u=7792695

Transcript provided by Youtube:

there’s a question that pops into all of

our minds at some point when we’re

watching Star Wars for the umpteenth

time would I be a Jedi like Luke or when

I turn to the dark side like Anakin or

kylo Ren we created a handy quiz to help

you guys answer that ultimate question

are you light side or dark side do you

think of other people as friends or as

underlings and slaves do you think

people are basically tools who are only

valuable if they do exactly what you

demand or do your friends mean more to

you than anything are you loyal to them

even when it doesn’t make any sense

I don’t trust Lando well I don’t trust

him either he’s my friend if you’re

upset with someone do you like to hit

things and think about suffocating them

or do you prefer to not quietly with a

look of peaceful disappointment on your

infinitely wise face how do you spend

your free time

would you rather pass the weekend

pulsating with rage and passion or

meditating on a tree trunk what’s your

ideal power structure are you in favor

of having a big boss who controls

everything and you expect total

obedience or do you prefer a looser

confederation of equals working for a

common cause do you forgive mistakes and

respect your colleagues work even if

it’s not perfect

or do you kill off your employees if

they haven’t delivered on their kpi’s by

end of quarter congratulations if you

answered yes to that one your management

style is pretty close to Vader’s which

can be very effective you’ve never seen

anyone so nervous as after they get

promoted by Darth Vader do you allow for

messiness and variety in your life are

you part of a motley crew of all sizes

species colors and backgrounds or do you

like all of your acquaintances to wear

the same clothes as you and just mill

around looking the same the dark side is

about conformity individualism is a

light side thing what about your fashion

sense

do you prefer clean lines harsh angular

shapes an all-black look is a face mask

with a respirator your go-to accessory

it’s very hard to understand you a lot

of searching or do you like roundness

natural earth tones and fabrics white

flowy robes and monochrome neutral

outfits in the movies you are what you

wear but I wouldn’t be too worried if

you like minimalist fashion in real life

we’d say that the dark sides clean lines

and the light sides La Health guru look

are both pretty much on point for 2018

do you feel threatened that one day your

children will replace you are you

paranoid that the next generation wants

to kill you and take your place do you

have the reflexive urge to chop off your

offsprings hand when they try to

high-five you or do you accept that

you’re part of the natural cycle of life

and death and one day you’re going to

die the light side is your side if

you’re at peace with the fact that one

day you’re going to be replaced death is

a natural part of life rejoice for those

around you who transform into the force

so it’s pretty key that to be on the

light side you have to understand that

we’re meant to die and pass on what we

know to new life

what you have it’s why we have to watch

all of our favorite characters die

eventually in the movies I don’t want

things to change but you can’t stop the

change any more than you can stop the

sun’s from setting which of the

following statements do you agree with

sighs doesn’t matter is that the best

defense is a good offense a Jedi uses

the force from knowledge and defense

never I like my food natural and

unprocessed hey democracy doesn’t work

because some people aren’t smart enough

to make their own decisions the trouble

is that people don’t always agree well

then they should be made to something

awful lot like a dictatorship to me well

if it works there’s no reason to curb my

natural abilities power is the greatest

feeling in the world

[Music]

I never give up hope for a better future

however impossible it seems what is it

they’ve sent us hope I can have control

over my reality through the way I look

at things always remember your focus

determines your reality sometimes I do

the wrong thing but it’s for the right

reason I’ll do whatever you just taught

me save padme’s life I always trust my

gut more than what seems obvious yes but

usual feelings Anakin use your feelings

obi-wan suits your feelings father

unless questions do you kind of hate

people this is a pretty obvious one

because it said a lot in the movies if

you answered yes yeah that’s a point for

the dark side but people can be hateable

especially someone like the emperor

eventually though Luke realizes that if

he gives in to hating the Emperor he’s

the one who loses hey he’s just

suffering in the movies the people on

the light and the dark sides can look

really far apart but it doesn’t always

feel that way in the moment anyway if

you answered a lot like Vader in this

quiz just remember it’s never too late

to return to the light side thanks for

watching and if you like our videos

please consider supporting us on patreon

just click this link here we spend a lot

of time making these videos and every

little bit helps and of course the very

best thing you can do is subscribe to

our channel to get access to all of our

latest videos

