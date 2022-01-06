Starting a New Year By Remembering the Last

Two men I cared about passed away about this time last year. I learned so much about living from them, but sometimes I feel so distant from their character and their influence. Not a lot of other people have the special kind of life that they brought to others. Both were older, but had a special youthfulness to them that was so infectious and enjoyable.

One man was in his nineties and would sit in his recliner at the edge of his garage. He always had at least one joke to share. The jokes were indeed funny, but I think the biggest enjoyment of the joke was the pure delight at witnessing that glimmer in his eye during his delivery. He was Catholic and I was visiting a Catholic church for the first time and when we discussed it, we discussed pretty weighty matters but he still brought such a lighthearted joy to every moment.

He loved his wife and enjoyed listening to every detail of what she had been out doing. They were such an inspirational couple to see at church together. Individually and jointly they invested themselves in younger generations of their wider family and helped to encourage a love and a wisdom that not all young people have the opportunity to be so familiar with. He enjoyed painting and had walls of artwork, largely landscape based, that expressed a variety of emotions and moments. We exchanged our art with each other and I so treasure the sunny coastal scape I have of his (a portion of which is shown below).

Another man was older as well, but he appeared to be in amazing health. That man could ride a bicycle with an incredible strut. He had a style and a pleasantness that was easy to enjoy and he and his wife were so cute together. He had a car accident at an intersection where someone had recently lost their life, but thankfully he was okay from that aspect. However, his checkup related to the accident revealed he had late stage cancer and he passed away incredibly quickly. He looked so perfect, but then he was gone.

These men were so loved and so cherished and there are a lot of people who would love to spend more time with them, myself included. I would so enjoy having a chat at the recliner that gives me that 30 second pep talk that changes everything for the better. These men were so grateful for the people they loved and they appeared to be dedicated to being their best selves. I look at these men and then I look at some of the people I currently know who are so intent on being malicious and destructive in our neighborhood and beyond. What a waste! People who are still in the land of the living and have so much within themselves to make other people’s lives better as well as their own lives just squander their redeeming qualities to bring pain and hardship to others. And then the people who are hurt put their guard up and shut themselves off from the vulnerability of being too lighthearted or too friendly and then a place becomes defined more by its bullies than by the light of men like these.

I think people who want their corner of the world to be a better place need to stick together and support each other in their quests to become such a positive influence like these men continue to be in the hearts of those who esteem them. If horrible people can’t be stopped at least they can be exposed by the contrast of good character compared to the depravity of the opposite. These men left a legacy of uprightness and joy and those who appreciate them should continue that legacy further forward.

Love your God, love your family, allow yourself to be cheerful, try something new that excites you by putting that first drop of paint on the canvas that eventually leads to beautiful images, ride your bicycle with a very fine strut, enjoy the pleasantness of good natured people, and cherish every positive person and moment you have had the privilege of knowing and experiencing. Sometimes good things go away far too quickly and unexpectedly but the pain of the loss is nothing compared to the joy of what you have known and the memories that will always belong to your heart alone. Keep your hopes up. You’ve got this!

—

Shutterstock

internal image courtesy of author