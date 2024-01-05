States With the Strictest Distracted Driving Laws

By Colleen Kilday
A 2019 study by the University of Adelaide’s Centre for Automotive Safety Research determined that such a slow rate of change may be due to the motivations underlying distracted driving. This includes feelings of obligation to respond quickly to electronic communications; a desire to use one’s time efficiently; the habitual nature of such behaviors; and overestimating one’s ability to drive safely in spite of distractions.
NHTSA aims to raise awareness of the dangers of distracted driving at a national level; however, related laws governing distracted driving are mandated at the state level. Interestingly, Arizona, Montana, and Missouri are the only states without a texting and driving ban that applies to drivers of all ages. Meanwhile, Delaware—which has the strictest distracted driving laws—is among the top 10 safest states for driving and issues the most distracted driving citations.
Using data from the Governors Highway Safety Association, Westfield compiled a list of states with the strictest driving laws. States were selected based on how strict their handheld, cellphone, and text message use while driving laws were.
Arkansas
– Handheld ban: school and work zones only
– All cellphone ban: school bus drivers and novice drivers (under 18)
– Text messaging: all driver ban
Hawaii
– Handheld ban: yes
– All cellphone ban: novice drivers (under 18)
– Text messaging: all driver ban
Indiana
– Handheld ban: yes
– All cellphone ban: novice drivers (under 21)
– Text messaging: all driver ban
Louisiana
– Handheld ban: learner or intermediate license (regardless of age), drivers in school zones
– All cellphone ban: school bus drivers and novice drivers (drivers under 18)
– Text messaging: all driver ban
Maine
– Handheld ban: yes
– All cellphone ban: novice drivers (learner or intermediate license)
– Text messaging: all driver ban
New Hampshire
– Handheld ban: yes
– All cellphone ban: novice drivers (under 18)
– Text messaging: all driver ban
Ohio
– Handheld ban: yes
– All cellphone ban: novice drivers (under 18)
– Text messaging: all driver ban
Oregon
– Handheld ban: yes
– All cellphone ban: novice drivers (under 18)
– Text messaging: all driver ban
Texas
– Handheld ban: yes, in school crossing zones and on public school property only
– All cellphone ban: school bus drivers and novice drivers (under 18)
– Text messaging: all driver ban
Vermont
– Handheld ban: yes
– All cellphone ban: novice drivers (under 18)
– Text messaging: all driver ban
Washington
– Handheld ban: yes
– All cellphone ban: novice drivers (learner or intermediate license)
– Text messaging: all driver ban
West Virginia
– Handheld ban: yes
– All cellphone ban: novice drivers (under 18 w/ learner or intermediate license)
– Text messaging: all driver ban
Georgia
– Handheld ban: yes
– All cellphone ban: school bus drivers
– Text messaging: all driver ban
Virginia
– Handheld ban: yes
– All cellphone ban: school bus drivers
– Text messaging: all driver ban
Arizona
– Handheld ban: yes
– All cellphone ban: school bus drivers and novice drivers (under 18)
– Text messaging: all driver ban
California
– Handheld ban: yes
– All cellphone ban: school bus drivers and novice drivers (under 18)
– Text messaging: all driver ban
Connecticut
– Handheld ban: yes
– All cellphone ban: school bus drivers and novice drivers (under 18)
– Text messaging: all driver ban
Delaware
– Handheld ban: yes
– All cellphone ban: school bus drivers and novice drivers (learner or intermediate license)
– Text messaging: all driver ban
Washington D.C.
– Handheld ban: yes
– All cellphone ban: school bus drivers and novice drivers (learners permit)
– Text messaging: all driver ban
Illinois
– Handheld ban: yes
– All cellphone ban: school bus drivers and novice drivers (under 19)
– Text messaging: all driver ban
Maryland
– Handheld ban: yes
– All cellphone ban: school bus drivers and novice drivers (under 18)
– Text messaging: all driver ban
Massachusetts
– Handheld ban: yes
– All cellphone ban: school bus drivers and novice drivers (under 18)
– Text messaging: all driver ban
Michigan
– Handheld ban: yes
– All cellphone ban: school bus drivers and novice drivers (handheld ban)
– Text messaging: all driver ban
Minnesota
– Handheld ban: yes
– All cellphone ban: school bus drivers and novice drivers (drivers with learner under 18 or provisional license)
– Text messaging: all driver ban
New Jersey
– Handheld ban: yes
– All cellphone ban: school bus drivers and novice drivers (permit or provisional license)
– Text messaging: all driver ban
Rhode Island
– Handheld ban: yes
– All cellphone ban: school bus drivers and novice drivers (under 18)
– Text messaging: all driver ban
Tennessee
– Handheld ban: yes
– All cellphone ban: school bus drivers and novice drivers (learner or intermediate license)
– Text messaging: all driver ban
