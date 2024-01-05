States With the Strictest Distracted Driving Laws

A 2019 study by the University of Adelaide’s Centre for Automotive Safety Research determined that such a slow rate of change may be due to the motivations underlying distracted driving. This includes feelings of obligation to respond quickly to electronic communications; a desire to use one’s time efficiently; the habitual nature of such behaviors; and overestimating one’s ability to drive safely in spite of distractions.

NHTSA aims to raise awareness of the dangers of distracted driving at a national level; however, related laws governing distracted driving are mandated at the state level. Interestingly, Arizona, Montana, and Missouri are the only states without a texting and driving ban that applies to drivers of all ages. Meanwhile, Delaware—which has the strictest distracted driving laws—is among the top 10 safest states for driving and issues the most distracted driving citations.

Using data from the Governors Highway Safety Association, Westfield compiled a list of states with the strictest driving laws. States were selected based on how strict their handheld, cellphone, and text message use while driving laws were.

Arkansas

– Handheld ban: school and work zones only

– All cellphone ban: school bus drivers and novice drivers (under 18)

– Text messaging: all driver ban

Hawaii

– Handheld ban: yes

– All cellphone ban: novice drivers (under 18)

– Text messaging: all driver ban

Indiana

– Handheld ban: yes

– All cellphone ban: novice drivers (under 21)

– Text messaging: all driver ban

Louisiana

– Handheld ban: learner or intermediate license (regardless of age), drivers in school zones

– All cellphone ban: school bus drivers and novice drivers (drivers under 18)

– Text messaging: all driver ban

Maine

– Handheld ban: yes

– All cellphone ban: novice drivers (learner or intermediate license)

– Text messaging: all driver ban

New Hampshire

– Handheld ban: yes

– All cellphone ban: novice drivers (under 18)

– Text messaging: all driver ban

Ohio

– Handheld ban: yes

– All cellphone ban: novice drivers (under 18)

– Text messaging: all driver ban

Oregon

– Handheld ban: yes

– All cellphone ban: novice drivers (under 18)

– Text messaging: all driver ban

Texas

– Handheld ban: yes, in school crossing zones and on public school property only

– All cellphone ban: school bus drivers and novice drivers (under 18)

– Text messaging: all driver ban

Vermont

– Handheld ban: yes

– All cellphone ban: novice drivers (under 18)

– Text messaging: all driver ban

Washington

– Handheld ban: yes

– All cellphone ban: novice drivers (learner or intermediate license)

– Text messaging: all driver ban

West Virginia

– Handheld ban: yes

– All cellphone ban: novice drivers (under 18 w/ learner or intermediate license)

– Text messaging: all driver ban

Georgia

– Handheld ban: yes

– All cellphone ban: school bus drivers

– Text messaging: all driver ban

Virginia

– Handheld ban: yes

– All cellphone ban: school bus drivers

– Text messaging: all driver ban

Arizona

– Handheld ban: yes

– All cellphone ban: school bus drivers and novice drivers (under 18)

– Text messaging: all driver ban

California

– Handheld ban: yes

– All cellphone ban: school bus drivers and novice drivers (under 18)

– Text messaging: all driver ban

Connecticut

– Handheld ban: yes

– All cellphone ban: school bus drivers and novice drivers (under 18)

– Text messaging: all driver ban

Delaware

– Handheld ban: yes

– All cellphone ban: school bus drivers and novice drivers (learner or intermediate license)

– Text messaging: all driver ban

Washington D.C.

– Handheld ban: yes

– All cellphone ban: school bus drivers and novice drivers (learners permit)

– Text messaging: all driver ban

Illinois

– Handheld ban: yes

– All cellphone ban: school bus drivers and novice drivers (under 19)

– Text messaging: all driver ban

Maryland

– Handheld ban: yes

– All cellphone ban: school bus drivers and novice drivers (under 18)

– Text messaging: all driver ban

Massachusetts

– Handheld ban: yes

– All cellphone ban: school bus drivers and novice drivers (under 18)

– Text messaging: all driver ban

Michigan

– Handheld ban: yes

– All cellphone ban: school bus drivers and novice drivers (handheld ban)

– Text messaging: all driver ban

Minnesota

– Handheld ban: yes

– All cellphone ban: school bus drivers and novice drivers (drivers with learner under 18 or provisional license)

– Text messaging: all driver ban

New Jersey

– Handheld ban: yes

– All cellphone ban: school bus drivers and novice drivers (permit or provisional license)

– Text messaging: all driver ban

Rhode Island

– Handheld ban: yes

– All cellphone ban: school bus drivers and novice drivers (under 18)

– Text messaging: all driver ban

Tennessee

– Handheld ban: yes

– All cellphone ban: school bus drivers and novice drivers (learner or intermediate license)

– Text messaging: all driver ban

This story originally appeared on Westfield and was produced and

distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.