Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Stay On Track With These 5 Crucial Time Management Strategies

Stay On Track With These 5 Crucial Time Management Strategies

Doing these can revamp your daily routine.

by Leave a Comment

 

Your time is essential, and if you’re scrambling to get tasks done and you find yourself procrastinating more often, you can probably benefit from working on your time-management skills. Here, you will learn some ways you can become more efficient in your everyday life and even find room to do activities that you enjoy.

Planning & Goal-Setting

It’s hard to get things done in a reasonable fashion if you don’t know precisely what tasks you’re supposed to be doing, which is why it’s essential to organize your day by figuring out what you need to accomplish.

Creating a schedule might not feel like second nature at first, but over time, with practice, you will develop a system for yourself that works and includes many other methods like the ones in this article.

Prioritize

Although having a list of things to do written down or marked on your calendar is the first step anyone should take when practicing good management skills, it’s also helpful to know which order you should carry out your business.

Tackle the things that require the most urgency first, then go after the other tasks that are less pressing. In some cases, you can multitask if it’s efficient, but most of the time, it’s ideal that you focus on one responsibility at a time and get it out of the way before moving on to the next one.

Avoid Distractions

Nothing hurts your productivity more than the hundreds of potential distractions that you can encounter throughout your day. Many of these are related to technology, such as answering texts, browsing social media, and watching YouTube.

However, even though it will take diligence on your part to stay focused, you can still use technology to make your life easier. For example, your smartphone most likely has a timer on it that can help you be conscious of time and make good use of it.

Pass Up Extra Responsibilities

Do you have a habit of saying yes and agreeing to take on more work you really shouldn’t be? It’s okay to say no if you feel like it’s overwhelming you and making it more difficult to complete the tasks already on your plate.

Self-care should never be mistaken for being self-centered, and if that means declining other people’s requests, it’s perfectly acceptable to do so so you can focus your time, energy, and effort on what’s currently scheduled.

Manage Your Stress

While still on the topic of self-care, one of the best things you can do for yourself to be more effective at using your time wisely is to keep your stress levels in check.

Feeling stressed and anxious can make it easy to become disorganized, distracted, and more prone to procrastination. If our minds aren’t in the right place, it can be challenging to focus on the task at hand, and this will certainly eat away at your productivity.

If you’re feeling overwhelmed or distressed in any way, a counselor or therapist can help you learn how to mitigate it so you can become better at practicing time management and improving your quality of life.

To learn more about how you can find a therapist and be a happier and more productive individual, visit BetterHelp to learn more about online therapy, time management, and other related mental health topics.

Conclusion

Time management is an important skill that unfortunately gets neglected by many people. This can be due to all of the potential distractions, piling up responsibilities and not knowing what to do with them, and of course, mental health issues hampering their ability to perform their best. Nonetheless, all of these things can be improved by adding structure to their lives, and people can see results quickly by doing so.

Photo Credit: iStock

About Marie Miguel

In this column, you will find articles on the therapeutic process, overcoming mental illness stigma, achieving wellness through a healthy lifestyle and much more. BetterHelp shares these crucial pieces of information with you here at The Good Men Project because they believe in your ability to have the best mental health that you can achieve. What better way to get to your goal than by reading about common issues that other people are facing? The number one reason that BetterHelp has been successful is due to people like you who want to learn more about how to get and stay mentally healthy. Read the stories here and take away the knowledge that wellness and healing are possible.

Marie Miguel has been a writing and research expert for nearly a decade, covering a variety of health-related topics. Currently, she is contributing to the expansion and growth of a free online mental health resource with BetterHelp.com. With an interest and dedication to addressing stigmas associated with mental health, she continues to specifically target subjects related to anxiety and depression.

About BetterHelp

BetterHelp is the world’s largest e-counseling platform. The American Psychological Association, ABC, The Wall Street Journal and The Atlantic have recognized BetterHelp for excellence in the field. Their unrelenting goal is to make counseling accessible, affordable, and convenient. Life is full of unexpected challenges, and the counselors at BetterHelp are fully aware of this. That’s why they want to provide the best support and guidance they can to their clients. They are passionate about their roles and demonstrate this in the unconditional support they have for their clients. The remarkably skilled therapists and counselors at BetterHelp have completed an astounding 27,559,459 sessions, helping clients with a variety of mental health issues ranging from depression to Borderline Personality Disorder. These dedicated mental health professionals want to provide excellent therapeutic care to anyone who is searching for it. They believe that anyone can get help, anytime, anywhere.

Official Website
Twitter
Facebook

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x