Steps We Must Take To Combat the School-to-Prison Pipeline

Dr. Paul Miller was live on our show talking about his article “The School to Prison Pipeline“.

During our conversation, Dr. Miller talked about:

– His experience with young people during the pandemic

– Being successful with his students with two-thirds of the funding that public school receives

– Systems that he and his team have put in place to set his students up for success

– His message for parents who are not happy with at pandemic schooling of their child(ren)

– The background behind the article

– Some ways that the education system is failing many African Americans and some of the ways that the education system is holding African American students back

– The importance of building systems that working for Black and Brown children in school

– The low graduation rate of African American males and some of his thoughts about this situation and the impact that the pandemic has had on this situation

– Some reasons why so many Black men ending up in prison and what can be done to change this

– His thoughts on some of the challenges that American public schools are having

– Some things that Black parents can do to produce better outcomes for their child(ren) in regards to school

– Black students and special education

– If the education system is concerned about the school to prison pipeline

– Having a system to evaluate teachers performance in public schools

Listen to the audio-only version:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Watch the full conversation via YouTube

About Paul Miller, Ed.D.:

Dr. Paul Miller is the Principal and CEO of Green Tech High Charter School, a highly successful school for boys in Albany, NY. An expert in urban education, Dr. Miller has specialized in school reform and redesign for over 20 years, counseling school officials and administrators on effective strategies to increase performance among black males and establish a culture of success. He has committed his life to educating and empowering low-income urban youth with the intention to facilitate change and undo the trend of academic underachievement that often plagues young black men from the inner city. The passion did not begin with his professional career, but was implanted in him as a youth growing up in the projects of Rochester, NY. Similar to many of his students, Dr. Miller understands the challenges that often knock young minority men off-course and hinder their ability to reach their full potential. However, he teaches students not to be victims, but to use adversity as fuel to succeed and rise above their circumstances.

Since taking over Green Tech in 2012, Dr. Miller has turned the school into one of the best in New York State. Under his leadership, graduation rates have soared – reaching an impressive 95% with a 100% college acceptance rate for graduates. In addition, students have earned over $25 million in scholarships, compared to only $200,000 before he arrived. Dr. Miller has been recognized by the City of Albany as a Man of Valor, and as one of the top 40 Under 40 African American Leaders by the City of Rochester, among many other accomplishments. He is often invited to speak to students and to offer strategic counsel to school leaders on improving school systems and more effectively engaging students. Dr. Miller has emerged as one of the top and most highly sought-after urban education leaders in the nation.

You can connect with Dr. Miller via:

https://www.paulmilleredd.com/

UrbaneEducation.com

Transcript provided by YouTube:

what is up everybody it’s dr vibe here

host and producer award-winning doctor

vibe show the home of epic conversations

i’m the host of epic conversations

2020 best news broadcast

podcast and also 2018 innovation award

winner given out by the canadian ethnic

media association

and also once a month i host the only

online broadcast

in the world for dads and fathers that

is sponsored by

dove men care it’s also co-sponsored by

dad central canada’s national

fatherhood organization as always i’d

like to say you’re blessed highly

favored a magnet for miracles

and the solution for someone’s problem

we’re broadcasting

live on february 23rd february is coming

to the end but we’re gonna

make it count and uh or in many places

or at least in north america it’s black

history month

and one of the areas that is of always

concern when it comes to blacks

is the school-to-prison pipeline and we

have a returning friend here who’s going

to really delve down

deeper into the whole school the prison

pipeline issue

his name is dr paul miller he’s

principal and ceo of green tech

high charter school a highly successful

school

for boys in albany new york he’s an

expert in urban education

he’s specialized in school reform and

redesigned for over 20 years

counseling school officials and

administrators on effective

strategies to increase the performance

along amongst black males

and establish a culture of success he

has

commented committed his life to

educating and empowering low-income

urban youth with the intention to

facilitate change and undo

the trend of academic underachievement

that often plagues young black men

from the inner city the passion did not

begin

with his professional career but was

implanted him

in him as a youth growing up in the

project projects of rochester new york

similar to many of his students dr

miller understands the challenges that

often knock

young minority men off course and enter

their ability to reach their full

potential

however he teaches students not to be

victims

but to use adversity as a fuel to

succeed and rise above their

circumstances

we are blessed and highly favored to

have dr miller

here tonight he’s going to be sharing

about a recent article called the school

to prison pipeline

so let us welcome for the first time but

not the last time dr paul miller how are

you

i’m doing well dr vibe how are you doing

tonight blessed and favor great to see

you again it’s been a minute

yes sir good to see you guys bro

you’re doing fine and it’s good seeing

you as always what’s been going on in

the beginning of this year for you

hey man just uh busy we we’ve been

working towards keeping kids educated

during this pandemic

you know that’s that’s been the big

thing as far as

uh not having students lose or create

these educational gaps

and make sure that they still get what

they need and

it’s been a blessing we’ve been doing

really well uh we’re actually out

performing

other schools in the state by about 150

percent

wow it’s a blessing brother that we’re

we’re putting in the work got a great

team of people who are

doing what they uh got to do on a daily

basis for our kids

um that i just finished my last my third

book

which is still got to go through the

editing process and some other things

but that’ll be coming out

hopefully within this uh 2021 year

as it goes through the publication

process

so i just been busy man working and

trying to

working always to get better

excellent to hear you shed some

interesting light here because

many of the reports i hear about

education

especially education of our young people

it’s been

it’s a challenge it’s an uphill road

what is making

your experience with young people your

young people different

well what’s different is is that uh

able to build systems that work so we

build systems that work

and then we implement them to fidelity

and they’re based off of research

they’re based off of practice and a lot

of it is just common

common sense but quite honestly what’s

worked

the most for us is that we’re able to

align virtual school

and we’ve tried to make it almost as

consistent as possible

with regular school so virtual school is

completely virtual right now

but what we’re able to do is again with

building a consistent system

it looks like regular school so kids go

to eight periods a day

uh they have a lunch break in between

they have

a system that they’re utilizing for

their curriculum

but they have teachers who are actually

teaching in school

so the teachers are coming to work and

students are at home

uh the teachers are teaching from their

classrooms there’s an expectation and

the criteria for students that they have

to follow as well there’s a

consistent curriculum across the board

there’s social emotional

help that’s built in and as a

administrative team

and as the leaders in the building our

goal is to push and model the way and

it really is just the whole system that

that actually works

and like i said right now analyze the

data i believe

that we have uh i believe we have almost

80 percent of our kids passing

where the average right now in the state

i think

is about 30 30 33

is passing uh during this pandemic and

again

it’s that the systems

work uh okay so let me interject your

systems now

is it your systems are working why

because is there

money for these systems compared to

other schools is

from from where you’re looking from your

lens where are the gaps with the thirty

percent

i i got two-thirds of the funding that

other people get

so it has nothing to do with money with

uh uh planning preparation

uh it has to do with creativity it has

to do with consistency it has to do with

accountability

and and follow-up and again we had a

we have systems in our daily school so

our daily school is built off of

building relationships

it’s built off of how we deliver

teaching and learning it’s built off of

uh how we use data and form

instructional decisions

and then it’s built off how do we hold

everybody accountable so there’s

items that we do every day based off of

those four pillars

and on those four pillars we transition

those over to virtual learning

and we tweak them to make sure that

they’re fit for virtual learning

another article that i wrote that people

can go out to my

to my blog at urbaineducation.com

and it’s on the five five key points for

virtual learning

and i break it down based off of

everything that

people might want to know about virtual

learning and

we take these systems and they’re not

necessary actually

uh we’re probably spending the least

amount of money that we’ve spent

in a school year currently like

currently we’re saving a ton of money

because the kids aren’t in school

um but we are still providing them a

quality education

where they’re able to get everything

that they need and it just really comes

down to

um i can’t say it more consistency and

where the gaps are coming from

is that what we had to eliminate

the obviously the technology gaps that

were there

so we provided we did have to spend

money up front so we did provide

chromebooks to every student

uh we did also we just reallocated the

budget appropriately based on

covid and there was also some grants and

some other

funding that we were able to help do

that with but um

again we provided technology for every

student

and then after we provided the

technology for every student we also if

they needed a hot spot we also provided

that

so we had to level the playing field

because many students

don’t have access and equitability to

those devices

and so we had to do that and create this

um

create this even playing field so now

that it’s even

and every student has either access to

internet

or a device now we have to make sure

that

we educate them uh consistently and

fairly across the board

and i think what’s happening is that

there’s a lot of schools in a lot of

places that aren’t willing to take on

certain fights

so i’ll give you an example our students

have we have a code of conduct that we

utilize in person

so when a student walks in our door they

have to follow this code of conduct

there’s the same code of conduct for

virtual and we’re not going to make

excuses for students and

and assume that they can’t do it because

they’re home and there’s other things

going on

now will we help them will we go the

extra mile every friday we do home

visits

i’ve done over 100 home 150 home visits

myself

as the ceo and principal since the

beginning of the school year

so it’s not about not supporting them

but there’s expectations that they’re

going to have to meet and they’re going

to have to rise up to these expectations

so yes they have to have their camera on

yes they have to be on time

uh yes they have to uh

they have to dress appropriately yes

they have to

do all of these things and if they don’t

we’re following up

so when they’re doing the right thing we

follow up with positive and we there’s

interventions i mean our middle school

kids are getting uh items and

different donated toys that we have sent

home as recognition or whatever

they might be to recognize and award

them but when students aren’t doing it

we have consequences as well

there’s a virtual detention that’s put

in place and there’s different steps

that we follow

and the biggest piece is we have people

following up on it to make sure that

students do it and

their families follow-up and the

communication with the families

the communication with the families has

to be bigger than ever

um and we just end up trying to make

sure

that we do this comprehensive model that

really make sure that they’re getting an

education that they still need

and they’re actually doing quite well

based on our data

also christie white is saying here we

need this in

our communities and she’s a indigenous

children’s author so she’s fully

uh verifying and agreeing with what

you’re saying

now because and i don’t want to spend

too much time

but i think it is on our on our main

subject tonight

the school the prison pipeline because

obviously we may have some heightened

entrance into the prison pipeline

because of the lack of

funding or the lack of success during

this period of time

what would you want to say or what would

you say best advice

for parents who are feeling that the

system is not serving their children

well at this time in the time of

pandemic

wow that’s a loaded question um well

you’re the you’re the loaded gun man so

that’s um

you’re the man tonight so no it’s all

good

i appreciate it so um as far as

that because if the systems are not

helping their children um

so one is they gotta put up the fight

so don’t you can’t roll over and play

dead here and just allow it to happen to

your kids and let it be okay

so you gotta use your voice but part of

using their voice is also taking

responsibility

um and taking responsibility for what

you can control as a parent

so you can as a parent if that child’s

in your household

they need to shut their devices off at a

certain time and go to bed

they need to not be distracted there

needs to not be

excuses they need to be uh focused and

as them being in your household

there’s some pieces that a parent might

not be able or equipped to do

which is okay and understandable but

then

as a parent that kind of building

responsibility has to be

is advocate and get the help that your

child needs

but not after the fact it’s being on top

of it and

and pushing the school making the school

do their job um

now is every school doing what they’re

supposed to be doing though

uh is every school following a system

and are there a lot of messes going on

out here in this country absolutely

i’m sure maybe i don’t know if canada is

similar or not but

what i can tell you is is that control

what you can control as a parent

so control the factors and help your

student to be the best student clear

you might not have a fancy table at home

but clear off a corner of something

clear off a corner and give that give

your child a space to work

make it a priority and show this your

child that is a priority

and yes still fight with that powers

that be to make sure it happens but

control the factors that you can control

and that’s what goes on in the household

and chris is saying yes absolutely so

let’s um

turn the corner and get to what we were

supposed to be chatting about tonight

but i think it’s

important and i think both subjects are

quote are related

they’re related with each other they’re

feeding each other

yeah now let’s talk about this article

you wrote the school to prison pipeline

uh why write about it at this time

well you you know i have convened a team

of writers

so i i’m also as i shared i’m an author

and a writer um i speak also

and but my main goal is to get the

message

out there and how do we create change

for

education and for systems and for equity

and so i’ve convened the team of writers

who are very very talented in

every month we have a different theme

and we’re putting together uh pieces on

a weekly basis as a rotational piece

and so uh this the month that this piece

was written in was about equity and

equity and education

and so understanding that one of the

most inequitable pieces that there is is

the school-to-prison pipeline

it was something that needs to be

written about i mean

you know all the things that are going

on in this country and

you know you you reply you talk you talk

about it

you know and it’s all over and there’s

injustice

for people that look like us and so and

for many others as well

but um it just needs to be talked about

it needs to be

delighted something needs to be done

because what’s happening

is in injustice and it also

it’s it connects back to the the

previous piece

because there’s a lot of schools that

aren’t putting in the places

in the pieces that are needed and so the

educational gap is going to become

larger

and as we know if students don’t

graduate uh their chances

are going to be highly likely that

they’re gonna end up dead or in gym

and so especially for black males and so

with this gap increasing uh it’s our

responsibility as leaders

and as educational leaders to make sure

that we’re providing

the right type of education and if you

don’t know then you need to ask somebody

and that’s the frustrating part of

education because a lot of times people

won’t ask other people for help and it’s

like this big secret or taboo

that you don’t want to let people know

that you don’t know something but if you

don’t know

and you’re failing your kids shame on

you like that shouldn’t happen you’re

increasing this price on it

christian white is saying i i am a mom

of an indigenous son who is in prison

so i’m sure she’s she’s leaning to learn

a lot

from you in regards to this conversation

piece

and i love how you started off using an

analogy of two sprinters

right can you give some background on

that why did you come up

how did you come up and why did you come

up with that analogy to start the

article with

well you know i i saw a meme and in this

meme

you you saw two you saw a sprinter a

and sprinter b and sprinter a had a

clear path

like they they had like their regular

normal hurdles

so anyone who’s trained uh you can train

to hop over these hurdles and the

hurdles as you’re running them

the more you practice the better you get

at hopping over these hurdles

and so any trained athlete who runs

track

uh who does the hurdles as an event

becomes somewhat familiar with that and

then you had athlete bree

or sprinter b who not only had hurdles

but there was all these other obstacles

in their path no matter how much they

trained there were other factors

so there’s a barbed wire there’s

alligator ponds there’s a higher hurdle

you’re running with sandbags and this is

what it’s like to be black

in in america or north america for the

sake of your audience

and on top of being black with that

now make that black and trying to be

educated

because at the end of the day uh this

country

has especially in the united states here

has been founded on racism

there’s been founded on slavery on the

backs of black people

and then what has happened and what has

occurred throughout these years

yeah there’s been slavery then there we

went to what we’ve got

to jim crow then we went to civil rights

and do you think

as i stated in the article that after

all of this oppression

that the master just said after the

brown versus border education yes we’re

going to give them

everything they deserve for the last 200

years hell no

that’s not what was said no one

said yeah we’re going to give them we’re

going to give them everything they need

we’re no we’re the law says we have to

provide this we’re going to provide this

to the bare minimum

and we’re going to look this for ways to

still

make sure that our

our culture doesn’t die in our culture

of oppression

our culture of we can look at different

instances

in society that have created oppressive

conditions

and that’s what what’s happened with

schools and education

[Music]

wow so if huh

so and i love another line i love from

the article is that

black people are the sprinter b and

it always seems that

and i’m gonna ask you this question has

the education system

in your opinion not all of it but

been purposely keeping black students

especially black boys back

and if you do believe that what do you

feel is the reasoning for that

well i i i definitely have i believe

that there’s some

insights to how that has been true look

at uh

we can start with redlining okay so we

look at redlining

and we look at not having the ability to

to buy houses in certain neighborhoods

in certain areas

made it so poverty was concentrated and

what that did was put

a bunch of people who looked like you

and i in certain neighborhoods and areas

with no money and no ability

to move forward because the american

dream

is supposed to be to go to college be

able to come back and get a career and

have a

house with the picket fence and 2.5 uh

you know kids and

cars and all of those other things but

if you can’t live that dream

because you are are stuck

or you’re put in a place where you have

to run with sandbags

and you have to run through alligator

ponds and some other things

now don’t get me wrong i’m not going to

make excuses

because as black people it’s our job

to not allow that and to find ways to

get out of that

and to fight through it but is it

happening yeah sure it’s still happening

so at the end of the day when those

things are happening hold it back

the system wasn’t designed for success i

mean right now

if you look at it they’re by third and

fourth grade they’re determining how

many prisons need to be built by reading

the mask

that’s so true and so it was never

designed

because if we fail

uh we help improve a capitalistic

society

you know we jails are built money is

21:28

spent um

21:29

you look at privatized prisons you look

21:31

at even uh

21:33

public prisons and institutions and the

21:34

money that gets spent on those and it’s

21:36

not all

21:37

about that but overall the systems were

21:39

just not built or designed

21:41

to be successful and to educate us

21:45

you look at with that funding and even

21:47

the redlining and i go back to that you

21:49

look at districts

21:51

that are in impoverished neighborhoods

21:53

they don’t receive the same type of tax

21:55

money

21:56

that a district in a wealthier

21:59

neighborhood receives

22:01

and so they have less funding they have

22:04

less ability

22:05

to be able to provide resources and then

22:09

the next step is when they have those

22:11

resources that they don’t have them they

22:12

don’t know what the hell to do with them

22:15

and so it’s a complex problem

22:20

yeah christie is saying it’s one failed

22:22

system to another

22:24

and they combine and that’s why you know

22:27

what i feel

22:28

that i’m and i’m passionate about and

22:31

what i want to empower other leaders is

22:34

how to build systems that work for kids

22:36

especially black and brown kids and and

22:39

be

22:40

able to develop them and make sure that

22:42

they’re successful

22:43

i and that’s that’s that’s the goal you

22:46

know if you look at it i

22:47

i have over 90 percent of my boys are

22:50

are in poverty i have 97 black males but

22:54

we average a 95

22:55

graduation rate every year 100

22:58

acceptance to college

22:59

and and i say all that not to brag or to

23:01

be i say that humbly

23:03

but i say it to say it’s about making

23:06

sure that you’re

23:08

you’re matching research practice and

23:10

theory and then you’re going the extra

23:12

mile

23:12

to make sure that those items are put in

23:16

place

23:17

for kids and make sure that they work in

23:20

regards to of one another thing you put

23:23

out in this article

23:24

that 59

23:29

only 59 of black males graduate

23:32

nationally in your country and that’s 21

23:36

less than white counterparts when you

23:39

hear that statistic what does that make

23:41

you say how does that make you feel

23:44

that makes me feel like we need to stop

23:46

the politics and the political

23:48

uh bs that adults do and start making

23:51

sure that kids are

23:52

successful like cut the crap we’re not

23:56

we’re failing we’re failing our young

23:58

men what we’re doing is we’re leaving

24:00

them we’re leaving forty percent of our

24:01

kids unprotected we’re leaving four to

24:03

forty forty one percent of our kids out

24:06

to the wolves

24:06

to be able to uh increase their ability

24:10

to go to jail or become dead

24:14

you know and that’s what’s happening is

24:16

because as

24:17

adults the job isn’t getting done to

24:20

make sure they’re successful people

24:22

aren’t fighting and scrapping because

24:23

and not everyone cares you know and

24:26

there’s people who do care and there’s

24:27

people who are fighting

24:28

but sometimes they’re fighting against a

24:29

machine and they’re fighting against the

24:31

politics of a school district or the

24:33

politics of a school board

24:35

whether it’s public charter or any of

24:36

those things i don’t care about that

24:38

what i care about is good schools

24:39

so how do we make schools better and

24:43

and then take the time to admit also

24:45

that if you’re not doing it right

24:47

then ask for help let’s get it at the

24:49

end of the day failing shouldn’t be an

24:51

option for our kids

24:54

this is this is bad it’s it’s not a good

24:57

situation so how do you feel

24:59

the pandemic has affected those numbers

25:03

oh i think the pandemic is going to

25:05

create a huge

25:06

well it’s going to do two things so

25:08

there’s going to be larger gaps

25:10

so there’s going to be larger gaps of

25:12

kids who have learning deficiencies

25:14

and then there may be in some cases

25:17

there may be some inflation of students

25:19

who are being passed on

25:21

because some of the standards have been

25:23

reduced and

25:25

i know that there are some school

25:26

districts that have just moved kids on

25:28

i i have quite a a few people who have

25:31

complained

25:32

parents who have complained that their

25:35

student was just moved on

25:37

and i believe one lady spoke to me and

25:40

said that

25:41

her child was in another district and

25:44

she

25:44

had uh like he just wasn’t performing

25:47

there was no

25:48

work there was nothing getting done but

25:50

he moved on to the next grade

25:51

and i’m not saying this should be about

25:53

holding kids back but what it should be

25:55

about is

25:56

educating them properly and not just

25:57

moving them on because the standards

25:59

are going underneath the radar because

26:02

people are all

26:03

uh you know get a little bit of a pass

26:05

because of of covid

26:07

and that’s going to create more of an

26:09

issue

26:10

the issue is going to be that we got a

26:12

bunch of people who are getting moved on

26:14

who don’t know

26:15

what they’re being moved on from because

26:17

they’re not capable or able

26:19

to uh they don’t understand and the gaps

26:21

in deficiencies

26:23

are larger but then there’s also going

26:25

to be people who

26:26

who are just uh falling apart and you

26:29

know the social emotional is a huge part

26:31

of this

26:32

because this is tough for kids with the

26:34

isolation and not being

26:36

with their friends and not uh being able

26:39

to be in the school sometimes school is

26:40

the safest place that they have

26:42

and so it becomes a very very difficult

26:46

um piece with this pandemic that is

26:49

affecting kids

26:52

and again as a school that’s why those

26:54

five key

26:55

components that i talked about one one

26:57

of those being

26:58

the social emotional pieces um has to

27:01

happen

27:02

like we are we mandate our kids if

27:05

they’re failing classes they have an

27:06

advisory meeting with their advisors

27:08

that they have to attend where they’re

27:09

discussing it’s goal setting and doing

27:11

social emotional

27:12

um you know check-ins and health and

27:15

well-being

27:16

those things have to happen if you want

27:18

to make sure the kids are still

27:19

successful during this time point

27:22

interesting christie white is saying

27:24

indigenous people in canada are six

27:26

percent

27:27

of the whole population with 30 percent

27:30

30 to 50 percent percentage of the

27:32

incarcerated men in education

27:34

statistics statistics so even worse so

27:36

she completely gets it

27:38

she understands where you’re coming from

27:41

what

27:41

what has what is why are we

27:45

having so many or many not so many

27:48

many black men end up in prison

27:51

why why do you think is it the home

27:55

that’s not succeeding

27:56

is it the education system not

27:57

succeeding where are the gaps

28:00

well you know my in my second book we

28:03

need to do better changing the mindset

28:06

of uh children through our communities

28:09

through family community and education

28:11

you know i kind of talk about this

28:13

so and again it’s called we need to do

28:15

better and

28:17

it’s a mindset so part of the mindset

28:20

is that we were

28:24

told uh we were given a mindset from

28:27

inception of being placed in this

28:29

country and it was be

28:31

burned and and put into us and passed

28:34

through

28:35

our dna go into what that looked like as

28:39

far as that

28:40

at some point in time if you’d like to

28:42

but with that mindset

28:44

that mindset has developed and it that

28:46

that mentality has developed

28:48

and then it’s perpetuated through

28:50

poverty it’s perpetuated through racist

28:52

systems

28:53

it’s perpetuated through a lack of of uh

28:56

resources and so it’s about us reversing

28:59

that curse it’s about us breaking that

29:01

mindset

29:02

it’s about because we can talk about all

29:05

of this

29:06

and you and i can have this conversation

29:08

about schools but if i’m going to be

29:09

real

29:10

the majority of people who are listening

29:13

are educational leaders

29:15

the likelihood of them going back and

29:17

doing something different is probably

29:18

slim to none

29:19

but as an individual you have more

29:22

opportunity and chance

29:24

to change yourself and change your own

29:26

mindset so

29:27

you have the ability to change your own

29:29

mindset and reverse that curse

29:32

to change that learn helplessness and

29:34

turn that in by forming new habits

29:36

rituals and routines because the way you

29:37

think is the way you act

29:38

and how you act is what you attract so

29:42

you know again having turning those

29:44

thoughts into things

29:46

and turning them and reversing them by

29:47

building new habits and routines and

29:49

valuing education

29:50

so as a black man so as a like i’ll give

29:54

you an example

29:55

so quite often you see students with a

29:58

pen sagging right

30:00

and so when you see a student with his

30:02

pants sagging

30:04

yeah i don’t know if that’s a canadian

30:06

thing or not it is true

30:08

but um you see a student with a pen

30:10

sagging and you ask them where they come

30:12

from

30:13

they said that comes from jail right

30:15

that’s what they say

30:17

but the education behind that is it’s

30:19

not from jail that’s not where it came

30:21

from that’s a prison mindset that it

30:22

came from

30:23

but where it originated from was the

30:26

slave master

30:27

did something called breaking the book

30:29

the slave master

30:30

would take the male slave and

30:34

put him in the open or public would pull

30:36

his pants down would sodomize him

30:38

to show him that your mind and

30:41

emasculate him

30:43

and as the man was emasculated

30:46

they would not allow them to pull their

30:47

pants back up they had to keep their

30:49

pants down

30:50

below their behind to show everybody

30:51

else that they were still theirs

30:53

and so showing that that was a mindset

30:56

that was passed on

30:57

so now it was passed on to this prison

30:59

culture and for whatever reason

31:01

as black folks sometimes we like to take

31:05

lemons and make lemonade so whether it’s

31:07

the use of the n-word which

31:09

which you know i would never i still

31:11

don’t condone it as a term of endearment

31:13

but we turn it into a term of a deer

31:15

and so we take something that is uh

31:18

supposed to be painful and turn it into

31:20

something that

31:21

should be a term of endearment and so

31:24

still doesn’t make sense to me

31:26

but at the end of the day that’s what

31:27

quite quite many of our people do

31:30

so they’ve taken something that was

31:32

painful and turn it into something that

31:34

may

31:34

for whatever reason appear cool because

31:36

they don’t understand the history of it

31:38

and so it’s about changing the mindset

31:40

it’s about reversing those thought

31:42

processes by understanding your history

31:43

of where you came from

31:44

to know where you’re going and to

31:46

understand that where you came from

31:48

isn’t where you really are from so you

31:50

need to reverse that and change those

31:52

thought process and know that just so

31:53

much more than that

31:55

and you have that ability to change it

31:57

and see i could i

31:58

could you don’t got me on my soapbox

32:00

brothers now go ahead and roll

32:02

roll go for it you know but at the end

32:05

of the day

32:06

um it’s about changing that mindset and

32:08

giving uh

32:09

a new fresh frame but as young men

32:13

quite often what happens is because this

32:16

mindset is passed on

32:17

uh what i see too often is that our

32:19

young black men are not value in

32:21

education

32:22

they’re not valuing they’re complacent

32:24

they’re okay with

32:25

some of the things that are happening

32:27

and you know those groups who aren’t

32:28

and there’s people who aren’t and we

32:30

have some amazing young black men as

32:31

well

32:32

so i don’t want to drop people into a

32:35

pool

32:36

but there are too many of our young men

32:38

who just aren’t valuing

32:40

our caring but it comes from where is it

32:42

coming from it’s coming from their

32:43

parents

32:45

and not always you know sometimes

32:47

there’s great parents too so i don’t

32:48

want to generalize

32:49

but often the apple does not fall far

32:52

from the tree

32:53

so we have to look at this holistically

32:55

and we have to really take some

32:56

responsibility to change the game

33:00

absolutely couldn’t agree i i know that

33:03

you’re a strong opponent of

33:05

many parents need to step up absolutely

33:10

so yeah so and are the numbers

33:14

based on your research of the numbers of

33:17

young black men

33:18

who are part of the prison uh cost from

33:22

the prison pipeline

33:23

is that increasing or decreasing in

33:25

america based on

33:26

any research that you’ve done last i’ve

33:29

seen

33:30

it it continues to increase as i believe

33:34

almost uh two thirds of

33:37

the prison population is black

33:41

you know um so you know and i i don’t

33:44

um the the exact number slips my mind

33:48

but i know that it’s about two-thirds

33:50

and this the

33:52

numbers are just astronomical

33:55

on the black prison population and it’s

33:58

just

33:58

a and you think about mass incarceration

34:01

so that was another system

34:03

that was that was put to hold us back if

34:05

you look at the

34:06

the 80s with the crack epidemic and you

34:10

look at the crack

34:10

crack epidemic and the problems that it

34:12

caused and you look at the government

34:15

um it’s proven that the government had a

34:17

huge part into dropping crack off into

34:20

the neighborhoods

34:21

to try to fund wars in in in panama

34:24

nicaragua and all those other places

34:26

and down in latin america so they were

34:29

funding wars with this drug money and

34:31

they dropped it into the communities but

34:33

why do you think they dropped into the

34:34

black communities

34:35

and why did they have policies where for

34:38

crack cocaine

34:39

you would get uh life sentences but for

34:42

cocaine

34:43

which is a rich white person’s drug you

34:45

didn’t get those same type of sentences

34:48

you would get slaps on the wrist why do

34:49

you think those policies were put in

34:51

place

34:51

and then as the drugs took hold and

34:54

violence took hold because the drugs

34:56

put people out of their mind and

34:57

violence took hold and violence took

34:59

hold because of the money

35:00

and there was all these other problems

35:01

that were happening uh

35:04

what did the government do they put mass

35:06

incarceration policies in place

35:10

and everybody put it in and said yeah

35:12

now we got to be tough on crime and

35:14

and nothing because now it’s a scare

35:16

tactic because people you see people

35:18

getting killed and hurt

35:19

instead of now when you see a meth head

35:21

they’re not

35:22

being tough on meth heads they’re trying

35:24

to put them in rehab they’re trying to

35:26

help method because why meth is a white

35:28

person’s drug

35:30

and so at the end of the day all these

35:32

systems are stacked up against us

35:35

and they’re piled up and they’re put

35:37

piece after piece

35:38

to make sure that we can’t

35:42

look successful we can’t be successful

35:45

and then

35:46

you know and then when we do you got the

35:48

white person saying well

35:49

if he can do it why can’t you because

35:52

maybe

35:52

his bags happen to be a little bit

35:54

lighter than than my bag

35:57

you know and at the end of the day we

35:59

got to teach these brothers

36:00

how to remove those bags

36:03

where did where does that teaching start

36:06

it always starts at the household man it

36:08

starts at home because

36:10

you know it starts from teaching kids

36:12

from from

36:13

uh teaching kids as early as you can to

36:16

read and write with spoken

36:18

speaking to them speaking to them the

36:20

way that

36:21

uh you would want a child to be spoken

36:23

to appropriately

36:24

from reading to them making sure that

36:26

they are equipped with all the tools and

36:28

knowledge and skills

36:29

and some parents might say i i i don’t

36:32

know i don’t have the school then find

36:33

out

36:34

stop making excuses like

36:37

you gotta want that but you gotta want

36:39

that so we need people to change their

36:40

mindsets and then

36:42

after the house you know every kid has

36:44

to go through school

36:45

so that’s the next place that’s

36:46

responsible but then we got schools

36:48

failing our kids too

36:49

[Laughter]

36:51

it’s like a domino effect yes sir

36:56

continuous really it’s just like

37:01

ah this is it’s frustrating

37:04

uh in your research

37:08

yes sir are there more prisons being

37:10

built did you come across if there are

37:12

more prisons being built in your country

37:15

you know i haven’t come across that

37:16

piece um so i don’t want to uh

37:19

speak out of turn but i know that from

37:22

what i have

37:23

what i have seen is that it is

37:25

consistent i know that biden just

37:27

recently

37:28

uh one of his first acts in in office

37:31

was to

37:32

uh do some things to defund some private

37:34

prisons um

37:36

but i i think it was

37:39

from my personal opinion i think it was

37:41

one of those things that he was doing to

37:44

uh for show um you know and again i have

37:48

no issues

37:49

with biden as of yet but i think it was

37:52

one of those political moves that says

37:54

we just came from a situation that was

37:56

so bad let me do something

37:58

that puts down to get a good front and

38:00

some of the research that i saw

38:02

is what he actually did was a very very

38:05

small

38:06

percentage of prisons i think it was

38:08

like nine percent it affected

38:10

so it wasn’t something that was going to

38:12

affect

38:13

the larger amount of prisons um and and

38:16

so

38:16

when you think about that what was

38:18

really the point of the purpose

38:20

um was it because it’s it’s a good uh

38:23

uh political aspiration and it’s a good

38:26

media

38:27

uh i’ll take to say that you know you

38:29

did or are you doing it for the real

38:31

reason and time will tell i hope that

38:33

there’s

38:33

true intentions behind it right

38:37

good stuff good stuff uh

38:41

how often do fellow educators come

38:44

to your school to see what’s working and

38:47

do they ever follow up with you and

38:48

adapt and tell you how it’s working

38:51

almost never oh

38:55

why why do you think that is

38:59

you know i i don’t know um you know some

39:03

of it is

39:03

because we’re a charter school there’s a

39:05

there is

39:07

um there’s always been a beef between

39:10

public and charter which is

39:11

silly um and so a lot of times i even

39:15

have some colleagues where

39:16

i’m the ceo and i’ve been running this

39:18

organization for 10 years at a very high

39:20

level

39:21

but i have some colleagues who are

39:22

superintendents who i believe

39:24

look at me as if i’m not doing the job

39:26

that they’re doing

39:27

because i’m doing it on a smaller scale

39:31

you know saving lives and making sure

39:34

that kids are educated

39:35

i don’t think there is a small scale for

39:37

that and

39:39

i think at times they are caught up in

39:43

the fact that it is a public

39:44

versus charter or we’re not going to go

39:47

and

39:47

have this conversation with with charter

39:49

but i wish that people did i wish

39:51

my doors are open we have an open door

39:53

policy even now during this virtual

39:55

pandemic

39:56

if our schools wanted to come in and see

39:59

what we were doing

40:00

and i wanted help with support you know

40:04

on the side i do consult and work with

40:06

schools

40:08

but i will tell you honestly the way

40:10

that

40:11

i’ve been able to build some of these

40:13

successes has been from traveling and

40:15

seeing others

40:16

has been seeing what people work and

40:18

what they don’t work on i remember i

40:20

went to texas one time

40:21

i’ve been to chicago texas new york new

40:24

york tennessee i’ve been all over trying

40:26

to see schools that work

40:27

and build build systems that work based

40:30

off of

40:31

like big borrowing stealing because i

40:33

want to be humble and there’s people

40:34

doing it right i want to learn from them

40:36

i went to a school in texas as the obama

40:38

academy and um

40:40

there were two leaders there over the

40:42

time that i was visiting one

40:44

i was naked douglas and the other one

40:46

was michael blind

40:47

and they had a they had a phenomenal

40:49

program for young men there

40:51

and they were doing things that were

40:52

innovative creative and

40:54

um and i said you know what i’m going to

40:57

steal everything that i can from you

41:01

and but we became friends and not only

41:04

friends but they opened their doors to

41:06

me

41:06

but i had to reach out and ask and i

41:08

reached out and i asked

41:10

and you know i still talk to those

41:11

brothers to this day

41:13

because what they had was something

41:16

valuable

41:17

so if i wanted to make sure that i did

41:20

it right for our kids i had to look at

41:22

some of those best practices

41:25

wow wow that’s amazing

41:30

it’s just it’s such a dichotomy what the

41:32

success that you’re having

41:34

at your institution compared to the

41:36

majority of institutions out there it’s

41:38

it’s really concerning but the and the

41:42

two-thirds aspect

41:43

you’re working with two-thirds the

41:44

amount of budget but you’re getting much

41:46

better results that

41:50

that uh that blows my mind a little bit

41:53

to be honest with you

41:54

that’s how you allocate and spend your

41:56

money and so that’s some of the issues

41:58

that i believe that

42:00

um they have in public schools um

42:03

which i’m not inside public school i

42:04

came i was i went through public school

42:07

system i worked in public school system

42:09

i respect what public school educators

42:11

do um we’re a public school we just

42:14

are a non-traditional public school we

42:17

have very high accountability

42:19

as well but what it comes down to

42:23

is often that their budgets aren’t being

42:26

allocated in the right places

42:28

the money is not being spent in the

42:29

right categories and it’s getting spent

42:31

on things that are appropriate for

42:32

adults

42:33

instead of building systems that work

42:34

for kids and that’s why a lot of schools

42:36

are having these budgetary issues

42:38

because of the way that they’re

42:39

allocating funds

42:40

and they’re trying to make sure that

42:42

adults are good

42:44

which quite honestly you have to have

42:47

happy adults that are student focused

42:50

but spend the money the right way and so

42:52

that’s one benefit of

42:53

having an autonomous district is that

42:56

we’re able to allocate

42:57

funds the way that we deem necessary to

42:59

make sure that we’re educating our kids

43:02

so and i sure as back

43:05

many years ago when i had hair i spent

43:08

some time in education

43:10

and i was very blessed because the

43:13

school that i was a

43:14

and for people they wanted chuckle i was

43:16

actually an educational assistant

43:18

in a k-6 school so their story is there

43:21

but that’s another time

43:22

but one of the things that was amazing

43:25

it made me think of education as a

43:26

triangle

43:27

you have your educators you have

43:32

the community and you have the students

43:36

and the principal of this school was

43:38

incredible one thing he

43:40

he never yelled at people never

43:44

never yelled and also the staff

43:47

and him were like unison

43:50

they were just a machine a machine

43:54

and you know he was able and i and i

43:57

think

43:58

the school prison pipeline there’s

44:01

aspects from the home

44:02

there’s aspects of the education system

44:05

let’s talk about the home piece

44:09

what what is needed in black

44:12

a number of black families homes to in

44:15

your opinion

44:16

to stop the pipeline to to turn off that

44:20

valve

44:22

you know and i think when you you tucked

44:26

your kid in

44:27

in bed at night you you never tucked

44:29

your kid in and say

44:30

oh you’re going to wake up and be a

44:32

criminal tomorrow right that’s not what

44:34

happens

44:35

get it in bed and you tell them you love

44:37

them and

44:38

you say your prayers and then the next

44:40

day when they’re going off to school

44:42

no matter what your circumstances is

44:44

even if you’re impoverished

44:46

even sometimes parents who are on drugs

44:48

you’re telling your kid

44:49

have a good day uh behave in school

44:52

and you’re you’re giving them those

44:56

advices

44:57

those advice but at the same time it’s

44:59

our obligation not to just give the

45:01

advice but also

45:03

uh modeled away so also put

45:06

put um not to just walk it

45:09

but you gotta talk it and walk it so not

45:11

to just talk it but to

45:13

walk it as well and to put those things

45:16

in place

45:16

but if you want your child to value it

45:18

you have to value it

45:19

and so it’s uh kind of aligning some of

45:22

those values the same way in leadership

45:24

so

45:25

in leadership you know i often look at

45:27

the five tenants

45:28

by cousins and posner and you think

45:30

about it in terms of you model the way

45:32

you inspire share a vision you challenge

45:35

the process

45:36

you enable others to act and then you

45:38

encourage the heart

45:39

but it’s the same type of thing in your

45:41

household it’s the same type of thing in

45:43

your household if you’re the leader of

45:45

your household

45:46

you’ve got to follow that same process

45:47

if you want your kids to follow it

45:49

now at the end of the day kids will get

45:51

to a point where they have their own

45:53

choice

45:53

and some of them may go astray some of

45:55

them may do things differently and we

45:57

have

45:57

amazing parents that their kids still

45:59

end up making bad choices

46:01

that’s human nature but if they’re the

46:04

right foundations

46:05

are are built we’re going to have more

46:07

kids making right choices than we do

46:09

wrong

46:10

that’s fabulous i love what you said

46:12

there making the right choices

46:14

uh with the parents i think you’ve

46:18

talked about some things parents can do

46:21

let’s all take about the whole area of

46:22

the screen time thing

46:24

and uh for another platform that i do i

46:26

host conversations

46:28

for they had a and gentleman come on

46:31

talk about like you know what

46:32

you need to know what your children are

46:34

looking at

46:35

even more so now because for many

46:38

children

46:39

the screen time is just amplified now

46:43

right talk to that point about parents

46:47

you should be investing even more on

46:48

what their children have on their screen

46:51

right and and you know i believe that

46:54

parents still need to be parents

46:56

so for whatever reason this generation

47:00

and with some of our younger parents

47:01

often feel that they need to be their

47:03

child’s friend

47:05

and there needs to be a a relationship

47:09

there

47:09

you need to have some type of

47:11

understanding and i won’t say friendship

47:13

but parenting has to come first and so

47:17

with that friendship often comes with

47:21

uh that child feeling like they’re on

47:23

this equal playing field

47:25

and at the end of the day you are the

47:27

parent

47:28

and so part of being the parent is

47:31

is sometimes making decisions that are

47:34

unfavorable

47:35

and part of that is understanding that

47:38

unnecessary screen time is unhealthy so

47:41

at some point in time you need to have

47:43

your child unplug

47:44

at some point in time you probably need

47:46

to monitor that

47:47

if little junior is uh

47:51

you know if he is playing playstation

47:54

until

47:54

four in the morning and then he goes to

47:57

sleep

47:58

at 4 30 and then has to get up at eight

48:01

that he’s going to fall asleep in class

48:03

the next morning

48:05

and as a parent if they’re not doing

48:07

what they’re supposed to do

48:09

then you have to make sure and ensure

48:11

that

48:12

pull the plug take the playstation take

48:15

the phone

48:16

um make sure that the if the child earns

48:20

that back

48:21

and you know what it’s going to be an

48:23

unfavorable decision it might be a

48:25

little bit of a fight but it’s a fight

48:26

worth

48:27

fighting because at the end of the day

48:29

you’re going to have a healthier child

48:30

make them get up and do something make

48:32

them do something outside of the screen

48:34

after school hours if they’re virtual

48:37

make them you know what happened to

48:38

playing outside what happened to

48:40

doing whatever and this that

48:43

involved in sports you know

48:45

extracurriculars and yeah i know it’s a

48:47

pandemic but

48:48

but even right now most places have

48:50

allowed some type of activities

48:52

to be occurring back in the in their

48:55

states

48:58

also too you mentioned uh in the article

49:01

about special education

49:04

is it your thought that there

49:08

are more black students that need to

49:12

not be in special education there’s

49:14

maybe some that are not

49:16

needing to be there well

49:19

it was used as another separation tool

49:23

so if you look back into uh like

49:26

i believe the 60s on

49:29

and i think it became big in the in the

49:31

80s

49:32

to where when schools became integrated

49:36

a way to separate the kids again in the

49:39

schools if you look at the research

49:40

was to create special education and so

49:44

we’re going to get all the black kids

49:46

and put them in a room together

49:48

uh because and call them special and

49:51

then

49:51

they need they need this extra help and

49:53

they need extra support

49:55

now what i do believe is special

49:57

education used correctly

49:59

is valuable so special education when a

50:02

child really needs it

50:03

is is a great tool

50:06

it’s when a student is categorized

50:09

unfairly or just

50:10

pushed to special education because you

50:13

don’t know what else to do

50:14

that’s the that’s a problem and so it’s

50:17

even became

50:19

where you look at the research where

50:22

students were suspended

50:23

students who are expelled are quite

50:26

often

50:27

black and black males at higher rates

50:30

and also special education students and

50:32

then

50:33

even people in special ed have made

50:35

arguments that um

50:36

it was because of sped but it’s bigger

50:39

than sped because

50:40

if you look at wealthy districts with

50:43

black students who are not sped

50:44

they still have higher rates of uh they

50:47

try to make it a poverty and a sped

50:48

issue

50:49

and still have higher rates of

50:50

suspension so

50:53

those injustices are happening

50:55

everywhere

50:57

and it is definitely occurring but

50:58

special education was definitely

51:00

formed uh one out of necessity and need

51:04

for students who need help

51:05

but it was used as a tool to segregate

51:08

blacks again

51:11

in your opinion how serious

51:14

is the education system concerned about

51:19

the school-to-prison pipeline

51:23

not enough because if they were that

51:26

concerned if we know

51:27

that if kid if if you’re a black man

51:31

and you fail and don’t graduate high

51:33

school

51:34

that the likelihood of you getting a job

51:36

or career is going to be slim to none

51:39

and so if we’re still if worse if we’re

51:43

still not graduating 40 41

51:47

of of black men that damn they’re half

51:50

half the country

51:52

that’s half that’s that means that if we

51:56

had to

51:56

cut choose between you or i right now

51:59

one of us

52:00

would not graduate

52:03

that means you either you or i would

52:06

fail

52:06

and our lives would probably be

52:08

different based on the statistics so

52:10

if there’s something if the country’s

52:13

really worried about it

52:15

i think more time effort but people you

52:17

think about it people put their money

52:19

uh you know where people spend their

52:21

money is often what they value

52:23

right and you look at you know what you

52:27

you know if somebody spends money on

52:28

something that means they probably think

52:30

it’s probably

52:31

important yeah and and education gets

52:34

caught all the time

52:37

well you’re reading my alleged mind here

52:40

i was gonna ask us

52:41

how is this gonna turn around if

52:43

educational budgets keep on getting cut

52:45

cut cut cut like if it wasn’t for the

52:47

pandemic

52:48

could you imagine how much the budgets

52:51

would be cut

52:52

oh absolutely and and that’s the thing

52:55

education was cut

52:56

and and put in certain places during the

52:58

trump administration that weren’t

52:59

necessarily helpful

53:00

they they tried to put it into private

53:02

schools you know into private

53:04

uh institutions versus uh

53:07

uh and they tried to bill it as that

53:09

they were for school choice

53:11

but it didn’t have anything to do with

53:13

school choice it was for private school

53:14

institutions

53:16

it didn’t have to do with public charter

53:18

schools it didn’t have to do with

53:19

public schools in general or equitable

53:22

funding

53:24

if something doesn’t happen we’re in a

53:27

load of trouble but again it comes down

53:29

to what

53:30

what do we value so

53:33

but aren’t we in trouble already oh

53:35

absolutely

53:36

we’re in we’re in terrible trouble it’s

53:39

just

53:40

now people have to do the work to get

53:43

out of trouble

53:44

you know people have to do the work um

53:47

you know and

53:48

it’s about building building systems

53:51

that work it’s about

53:53

educating young black men and young

53:55

black minds

53:56

and making sure that they’re not

53:59

failures

54:00

it’s about taking personal

54:01

accountability for that

54:04

do you feel on the

54:08

educational side it’s been a long time

54:10

since i’ve been exposed to it obviously

54:14

how are educators measured

54:19

to see if they are meeting standards

54:22

etc because let’s look at it when a

54:25

young black man

54:26

is in school public school or charter

54:28

school

54:30

most of their waking hours is in that

54:32

environment

54:35

and art and when you say systems one of

54:38

the things that’s coming up in my mind

54:40

maybe i’m crazier is there a system in

54:42

place to evaluate

54:44

teachers of these young people

54:47

so that they are giving their best and

54:50

then at the end of the day

54:51

that variable of the unknown we don’t

54:53

have to worry about then we can

54:55

concentrate on

54:56

the student and the home

55:00

so that’s a good question um and what’s

55:03

interesting about that

55:04

is i i have some pretty uh strong

55:06

thoughts on that

55:08

because quite often what’s happening

55:10

with the traditional public schools

55:12

are that there are teachers unions and

55:15

i can give you new york state new york

55:18

state

55:19

does a phenomenal job at protecting

55:21

teachers

55:23

when i say that they protect all

55:25

teachers

55:26

good bad and ugly and so

55:30

do i think that there’s value with

55:33

certain unions and there’s value with

55:35

uh protecting to make sure that

55:37

employees have fair labor

55:39

rights and fair labor laws yes but

55:41

protecting

55:43

someone like you don’t protect if there

55:46

was someone who i it was a heart surgeon

55:49

and they had several patients that died

55:52

because of malpractice

55:55

would you continue to allow them to

55:57

practice

55:58

heart surgery probably not

56:01

but yet you will continue to allow

56:05

a bad teacher to practice surgery on our

56:09

child’s

56:10

brains and so

56:13

that is very problematic because this

56:16

teacher union protects them there was

56:18

huge issues about teacher uh teachers

56:21

being

56:22

monitored through assessments and scores

56:24

and some other things like that

56:25

and so there was huge fights about that

56:27

here especially new york state

56:29

to where i know that that really wasn’t

56:31

going to fly it didn’t fly because of

56:33

the political powers and because the

56:34

money behind the unions

56:36

comparatively what i can say with and

56:39

not all but i can speak for

56:41

my specific charter school and what i

56:43

can speak for

56:44

like the sunni authorized at state

56:46

university in new york authorized

56:48

charter schools is that there’s very

56:50

very high accountability measures

56:52

so so for example most public schools

56:55

can fail for 10 years before there’s

56:59

like the

56:59

the the review process between they try

57:02

to

57:03

help them reform and possibly shut down

57:06

and a lot of times they just end up with

57:07

a new name

57:08

and the same old bag of tricks you know

57:11

and i know that there’s some people in

57:12

the state that are working to fix that

57:14

but

57:14

um with the charter school

57:17

um what i can honestly say is with the

57:19

high accountability for example

57:21

um 65 is

57:24

is passing for regents exams in uh

57:28

with new york state so if you get a 65

57:30

or better but with the charter school

57:32

our accountability

57:33

says i have to have 65

57:36

of my kids get a 75 or better in

57:40

in uh in the english exam and 80 but

57:43

better in math

57:44

and if i don’t if i don’t reach these

57:46

milestones dr vive

57:48

what happens is and if i don’t maintain

57:50

certain graduation rates

57:51

they shut me down so i don’t have a

57:55

choice

57:56

but to find a way to make it work

57:58

because

57:59

i just went through a renewal actually

58:01

tomorrow’s the the

58:02

full renewal vote is tomorrow which they

58:05

already told us they’re voting yes for

58:06

five years

58:07

unconditional um but what

58:11

with that renewal process if i didn’t

58:14

make sure that our school performed we

58:17

would be shut down

58:18

and we wouldn’t be anymore and you know

58:21

there’s this plus isn’t minus with that

58:23

because we do a lot of good in the

58:24

community

58:25

and we do a lot to use things for kids

58:27

but if we’re not performing

58:30

we’re held accountable i get concerned

58:34

and you know the charter schools versus

58:36

publicly that’s a whole other

58:37

conversation itself right right right

58:40

but it almost seems that

58:43

public education is business it’s a big

58:47

business

58:48

and at the end at the end of the day

58:54

i don’t know if i i don’t know if i can

58:56

test that but some part of me says

58:58

is just churning them out trying to play

59:01

stock market with kids lives so stop

59:04

playing the stock market with our kids

59:05

and and at the end of the day again i

59:08

promise i’m not anti-public

59:11

i’m just trying there needs to be higher

59:12

accountability there needs to

59:15

be where if teachers aren’t performing

59:18

and they’re not

59:19

cut the mustard because you and i’ve

59:22

worked in public schools where

59:23

i’m not going to say anybody’s name but

59:25

everyone had a handful of teachers

59:27

on their roster as i was an

59:28

administrator in the public school that

59:30

they were teaching for 25

59:32

30 years and they didn’t write a plan

59:34

they

59:35

they just came into the classroom and

59:38

they went off the top of their head

59:40

they you know they put something on the

59:42

board

59:43

they gave the kid a couple worksheets

59:45

and and

59:46

boom by the boom by the bing the period

59:48

was over

59:49

and that was their teaching and learning

59:52

because they could do it

59:54

and i’m going to tell you that that

59:55

would never be okay in my school

59:57

we’ll see and the thing that concerns me

59:59

again too is even if money was infused

60:01

into the process

60:02

there’s no guarantee that it’d be more

60:05

efficient

60:07

right and that’s right that’s that’s

60:09

what the block is in my opinion what i’m

60:11

looking at here

60:12

in regards to education side there’s a

60:14

whole piece in a number of homes and

60:16

that’s a whole other conversation i

60:18

think

60:18

what i would love to do is have you come

60:20

back and

60:22

i’d love to get parents who have

60:25

children in

60:26

the charter versus parents who have

60:28

children in the public

60:30

and i’d love to have a round table

60:33

i would it’s just come up in my mind i

60:34

would i would love to have that sort of

60:36

round table and really flush it out

60:39

because i’m sure there are challenges

60:42

with parents who are dealing with the

60:43

public system

60:44

right that parents who are involved with

60:46

your system on the child

60:48

they are not facing but then

60:51

again i get back to point if we put more

60:54

money into the system

60:56

is it going to be better because you’re

60:57

having success with two-thirds the

60:59

amount of money that many of the public

61:01

will get so where’s the gap and at the

61:03

end of the day

61:06

why are educators there are they there

61:08

just to

61:10

get a pension are they there to

61:12

positively affect

61:13

our future

61:16

all right you got to know your why you

61:18

got to know your why

61:20

and your why has to stay poignant on

61:22

your heart and on your mind even

61:24

in days of of of struggle

61:27

and so as leadership it’s our

61:30

responsibility to make sure that we’re

61:33

doing what’s necessary

61:34

and that we’re taking on the fights and

61:37

that we’re not

61:38

allowing the political pressures to

61:41

dictate what’s best for kids

61:43

and that we’re making sure that we put

61:45

in place what needs to be in place

61:47

so kids can be successful

61:50

well we’ll start winding it down here

61:52

and i’m going to read your last

61:53

paragraph

61:54

or the second last paragraph or the last

61:56

real part paragraph in your

61:58

your article you say quote that system

62:01

that foundation of seeing black students

62:03

as delinquent

62:04

is a malignant and variable part of the

62:07

sprinter b

62:08

scenario across the united states there

62:11

are sets we

62:12

can all take to address correct and

62:15

alleviate this but before we discuss

62:17

what those are we really all need to get

62:20

clear about

62:20

what the starting line looks like so in

62:23

your opinion

62:25

what should the starting line look like

62:27

when we talk about the school

62:29

to prison pipeline

62:32

well we have to start with we have to

62:34

start with equitable

62:36

equity you know and equity doesn’t

62:38

always mean equal

62:39

um and if

62:43

again equity is more about fair equity

62:46

means that we need to have

62:48

um we need to have people who look like

62:52

us

62:53

in the schools we need to have education

62:55

uh being a priority we need to have

62:58

budgets that where money is spent in the

63:00

right way

63:01

not just more money but money spent in

63:03

the right way we need to have schools

63:05

that are building and putting the right

63:07

systems in place

63:09

we need to have schools where our kids

63:11

are

63:12

especially our black and brown kids and

63:14

our black and brown young men

63:16

are a priority and where we’re able to

63:20

to drop the uh

63:23

the racist institutions but it doesn’t

63:26

happen

63:27

unless people who don’t look like us

63:29

start to address their biases

63:32

and start to address their biases and

63:34

start to address

63:36

the cultural deficiencies and start to

63:38

admit

63:39

that there’s issues and problems and

63:41

something needs to be done about it

63:43

and as that begins to happen because the

63:46

there’s still

63:47

uh this is still ran by a white majority

63:50

and so at the end of the day until those

63:53

until those others

63:55

decide to come to terms that

63:59

this institutionalized this racism thing

64:02

is real

64:03

and that there is a school-to-prison

64:05

pipeline and there is biases

64:07

and that there has been trap set all

64:09

along the way

64:11

it’s not going to go anywhere but that’s

64:12

the starting line is by people dropping

64:14

their biases

64:16

dr miller it’s again a pleasure

64:20

to have you share with us um i know you

64:23

have your book coming out when

64:24

when is the book scheduled tentatively

64:27

so

64:28

i’m not sure yet because it’s in the

64:30

process of being edited

64:32

and we’re selling it to trying to get it

64:33

to some literary agents

64:35

to go to some larger publication

64:37

companies um i think i got a good one

64:39

on my hands i think uh

64:42

i’m looking for my oprah moment

64:45

of vulnerable voices uh-oh what’s that

64:49

dude that’s not on my end number three

64:52

someone believed

64:54

it oh that’s well that that’s my context

64:59

someone just played my podcast so i

65:02

also season three of uh vulnerable

65:04

voices is coming up so whoever just

65:06

played that thank you

65:08

uh that’ll be coming up in may i think

65:10

may 5th

65:11

we’ll have vulnerable voices and uh

65:13

we’ll actually be

65:14

through uh uh youtube facebook

65:18

uh we’ll be streaming live right through

65:20

there we’ll be using the stream

65:21

stream yard as the platform as well and

65:23

um

65:24

but uh thanks for whoever did gave me

65:26

that little plug here

65:28

uh in the background so your person’s on

65:30

it dr vi

65:31

there you go and i just hope my the

65:34

producer can just put up

65:35

all the different places where you can

65:37

be reached

65:38

i know there is the urban education

65:41

that’s actual

65:42

link there’s the facebook page or the

65:44

urban education that’s

65:46

20 article there’s the website

65:48

urbaneducation.com i also think you put

65:50

the

65:51

an instagram at doc miller

65:55

d-o-c-m-i-l-l-e-r

65:57

also another website paul miller edd.com

66:01

so there are all the places

66:03

where he’s hold up yeah there you go

66:06

he’s googlicious he’s googlicious as

66:09

they like to say dr miller again

66:11

a pleasure thank you so much dr vibe

66:13

here host and producer of the

66:15

award-winning doctor

66:16

vibe show the home of epic conversations

66:18

on the host of epic conversations

66:20

2020 podcast news award winner 2018

66:24

innovation award winner given out by the

66:25

canadian ethnic media association

66:28

also once a month i host online

66:30

conversation

66:31

the only one in the world on a monthly

66:32

basis that is

66:34

for fathers and dads that’s sponsored by

66:36

dove men care and dad central

66:38

canada’s national fatherhood

66:39

organization

66:41

excuse me okay there we go

66:46

like to thank christy white

66:49

for listening and watching jenna miller

66:52

thank you so much

66:53

and all the other people who watch us

66:54

live on the replay it’s appreciated not

66:57

taking forget it also thank you for

66:58

listening on the replay

67:00

audio only which will be available as

67:02

part of this epic conversation

67:04

also thanks to bia media just like to

67:06

close out as usual with what i like to

67:08

say

67:08

live your life as a dream if you can

67:10

dream it you can make it sometimes you

67:12

have to get smaller to get stronger

67:14

block assumptions that aim bigger and

67:17

better in higher and wider

67:19

love faith and respect remember to give

67:21

yourselves grace

67:22

god bless peace be well keep the faith

67:25

and

67:26

education no matter what the race is

67:28

important

67:29

if you’re a parent make sure you are

67:31

invested in

67:33

your child or children’s future because

67:36

investing in their future

67:37

will invest as an investment in all of

67:39

our futures

67:40

good night everybody walk good

67:55

[Music]

69:18

you

***

The Good Men Project gives people the insights, tools, and skills to survive, prosper and thrive in today’s changing world. A world that is changing faster than most people can keep up with that change. A world where jobs are changing, gender roles are changing, and stereotypes are being upended. A world that is growing more diverse and inclusive. A world where working towards equality will become a core competence. We’ve built a community of millions of people from around the globe who believe in this path forward. That community includes writers who help to forge this path.

When you support us via Patreon, we pledge to support you with tools to improve your writing and platform-building skills, a community to get you connected, and direct access to our editors and publisher. Your continued support will help us build a better, more inclusive world for all.

***

Photo credit: Shutterstock