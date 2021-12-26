Stop Pretending It’s News

It used to be that a person my age could easily show that age by shaking their fist and talking about when MTV actually played music and not the ridiculous reality shows that are about all that you can find there nowadays. In retrospect it’s a bit unfair and actually a tribute to the heads of programming to realize that You-Tube and the Internet would make them obsolete without a change in direction. Even if they did play music, I see no reason other than nostalgia that I would ever tune in.

I also remember when ESPN actually showed sports. I know that they have Monday Night Football and at night there are live games but back in my day you could tune in pretty much anytime and find some sort of contest being televised. People under forty might not understand this but there was a time when a true sports fan didn’t just pay attention to the four major sports, we also had favorite beach volleyball players, billiards players and even poker and dart players. Some people even knew the names of bowlers. It was just what was on TV.

Now all that is on is people talking about sports, giving their opinions and analysis and saying whatever nonsense they think will enable them to be noticed in a time when there are a half dozen other dedicated sports channels all doing the same. Instead of names like Sinjin Smith and Jeannette Lee ( google them, kids ) we know who Skip Bayless and Colin Cowherd are. People who talk about sports might not be as rich but they can be just as famous as those that actually play them.

At some point in an increasingly crowded cable television landscape it was decided that there simply wasn’t enough music videos or sporting events to fill a twenty four hour viewing window and that other programming was going to be necessary to keep people’s eyeballs focused on their advertisers.

Where we ran into trouble was when this philosophy also was adapted by the “news.” CNN was also launched in the early 1980’s days of cable television as the first of the twenty four hours a day news channels. After embedding several of it’s reporters in the Al-Rashad Hotel in Baghdad and becoming the primary source of on the ground reporting during the first Gulf War the mid to late nineties brought competition from Fox News and MSNBC, two stations that took advantage of the abolishment of the FCC Fairness Doctrine to begin the partisan bias in commentary that now seems to make up the majority of all “news” programming.

All of these stations came to the same conclusion that the music and sports stations did : not only is there not enough content to fill all of our time, people really aren’t all that interested in it. People want drama, arguments, sides to take. They want good guys and bad guys. Tucker Carlson is the most watched person in “news” right now, with the highest rated program on the most watched network but that network also won a lawsuit in September of last year by arguing that no reasonable person would believe anything that he says so they aren’t liable for his lies. He actually got his start by co-hosting the debate show Crossfire on CNN from 2001-2005 before moving to MSNBC for three years for a show where he debated the news with Max Kellerman. If that name sounds familiar it’s because he hosted Around the Horn for a while before joining First Take on ESPN, shows that exist not to tell you about what happened in sports, but to argue about them.

The single most influential person in America right now has spent the past twenty years jumping from station to station and making a living by making crap up and arguing about stuff. He’s completely full of shit and barely bothers to hide it. Over the years there have always been people like Morton Downey JR and Howard Stern and Jerry Springer who made a living peddling trash but they always did it with a wink and an acknowledgment of what they were. It was entertainment. At some point people like Rush Limbaugh and Glenn Beck, Keith Olbermann and Al Sharpton, were all given platforms where they could pretend like they were legitimate news.

They aren’t, and it’s way past time we stop pretending they are.

