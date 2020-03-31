Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Stories vs. the Plague

Stories vs. the Plague

You don't need a campfire to tell stories.

by Leave a Comment

You don’t need a campture to tell stories.

1. Think of stories that move you and you are willing to tell whether true or fiction.

2. Gather the flock around you (at a safe distance). If no flock, use your smartphone.

3. Tell the story. Be as theatrical as you like.

4. If digital, send it to those you feel would most enjoy it.

5. Invite your listeners to share in turn.

Thanks to Tatyana Fertelmeyster for this reminder of storytelling in quarantine! I watched Pasolini’s film of the Decameron last nite–quite a piece. Are we also in such a transition time? Here’s Tatyana’s post:

“Written in the middle of the 14th century as the Bubonic Plague decimated the population of Europe, “The Decameron” is a satirical and allegorical collection of stories by Italian author Giovanni Boccaccio. Constructed as a series of “frame stories,” or stories within a story, the narrative follows seven young women and three young men who take refuge in a secluded villa outside Florence in order to escape the Black Death. During ten evenings of their stay, each of travelers takes turns as storyteller to pass the time. Their stories relate tales of love, both happy and tragic, examples of the power of fortune and human will, and exhibitions of virtue, cleverness, and trickery. Boccaccio’s work is not only important for its superb literary quality but for its examination of the changing cultural values that defined the transition from medieval times into the renaissance. The virtues of intelligence and sophistication of the increasingly urbanized and mercantilist Europe are shown as superior to the relative simplicity and piousness of the feudal system. More than the sum of its parts, “The Decameron” is a milestone in the history of European literature, an influential and enduring masterpiece.”

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This post was previously published on Linkedin.com and is republished here with permission from the author.

◊♦◊

Talk to you soon.

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.


Photo credit: iStock

About George Simons

With 50 years experience in cross-cultural communication and global management, Dr. George Simons is internationally sought for his research, consulting expertise by petrochemical, hi-tech, manufacturing, finance and consumer goods companies as well as by governments, NGOs and educational organizations. He is the inventor, director of research, and primary developer of the award-winning DIVERSOPHY® training instruments. Originally a hands-on training program component in the form of a learning game, and has developed software for self-directed individual and small group learning with this instrument on line and via cell phone. Connect with him here on LinkedIn.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.