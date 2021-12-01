Struggling To Love Your Job? Give This a Go

No one wants to have a job where your contributions at work go unacknowledged, and your worth goes unrecognised. The work you are undertaking is monotonous, and you feel as though you are wasting your time and potential every second you remain with the company. It does not take long to feel as though the job is beneath you. That doubt slowly conquers your mind. And the thing about doubt, doubt is not a flower. Doubt is just like wheat. You do not need to water it frequently. It will slowly grow and consume you from the inside out.

Okay, fine, perhaps the job is not beneath you after all, but it does not take much for a negative mindset to engulf your senses when you are not really putting your heart into what you are doing. Unfortunately, no matter how you see it, jobs, even the horrible ones, are sometimes a necessary part of life. Ideally, you should strive to look for a job that empowers you or something that catches your attention. However, in most cases, you would have to endure the less-than-ideal jobs so that you can continue to keep yourself afloat.

“The price of success is hard work, dedication to the job at hand, and the determination that whether we win or lose, we have applied the best of ourselves to the task at hand.”

— Vince Lombardi

Can it get any worse? Not necessarily. The best way to turn the bleak situation around is by doing it all, including the most menial and rudimentary tasks.

For starters, it keeps you occupied. It is easier to badmouth your job when you are jobless because your mind does not have anything to focus on. Doing even a small amount of work or fulfilling a set of minor responsibilities cures you from becoming a mindless human being. Folding your laundry and spring cleaning your bedroom may not be the magnificent, empowering careers you envisioned while completing your degree. However, it is still better than watching your favourite television shows all day, every day.

Another benefit of keeping a busy schedule is that people take note of it. Your supervisor or reporting manager will notice everything you are doing, even if it is the silliest stuff no sound person would ever do. The silly things you are doing can yield tremendous benefits for you. Not only does it let your boss know that you are a dedicated employee, but also, if you ever request a raise in the future, you can justify it based on the extra work that you have completed. In addition, managers taking note of their dedicated employees are more likely to provide them with positive recommendation letters, which they can use when they move on to another chapter in their respective career paths.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This brings us to the next point: doing it all can make employers think highly of you. They will view you as that person who is ambitious, supportive and willing to go beyond his or her call of duty. You obtaining favour with them can be helpful in times when you need to take an emergency leave. Or your manager will be more sympathetic when you made a big mistake while working on something because he or she knows that you are typically a careful, resourceful person.

Mike Rowe once said:

“There is a lot of stuff we can’t control, but it is completely in our power to decide what the definition of a good job is. That’s up to us.”

Performing mundane tasks over time can help you improve your work ethic. Your work ethic is something that you can carry forward to the next job and the job after that. You may think that this is a career lesson your parents would share with you, but it is true. Reflect on your very first job; it was not your dream job, but it did teach you the value of reporting to work early and the significance of active listening. Work ethic is just like swimming. There is no way you can forget it, and better yet, it can be improved when you take on the next job.

The best gift out of this is when you finally say goodbye to your less-than-pleasant job. Because you have been relentless in your line of work, your employers will surely miss you. Depending on how you look at it, you form connections in every role you take. Your soon-to-be-former manager endorses you for your skillset and work ethic now and later. Just because you say sayonara to your job does not mean it is not included in your curriculum vitae. You can refer your future employer to your former manager when they are looking for references to reinforce the credentials on your resume.

…

Remember, no storm lasts forever. Just because you are struggling to love your job now does not mean your job will remain miserable forever. You can seek another job that is more exciting and more aligned with your career and life goals. However, while looking for another job, there are many things you can do to increase the likelihood of you securing your next job. So, do not falter. Work hard and keep doing it all.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***