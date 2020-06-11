Subscription Economy

Today, I noticed I am getting a lot of targeted ads for coffee delivery services. I really liked this one bag of coffee Trisha sent me from the coffee delivery service. I think it’s called Atlas, which was one I got an ad for.

I would totally do it if it was actually the same price or cheaper than what I get in the store. But I just don’t see the merit if it’s too expensive. Which now that I think about it, it’s only like $2 more than what I buy in the store.

I do like the idea of having things delivered. The subscription service is killing it these days and the coronavirus is only making things even more drastic.

I have my rice/quinoa delivered, my roasted edamame delivered, and my hemp seeds too! Amazon also adds a 5% discount for subscriptions, and if you have 5 items subscribed I think it’s a 10% discount! Crazy! What kind of world do we live in?

How do we enter the subscription market? I don’t know if I really care that much. It would be interesting to see if there is a subscription manager out there sooner or later than can manage all your tv subscription channels, music subscription, news or book subscription, food and item subscriptions, and service subscriptions!

I have all of those things! I have:

Netflix

Disney+

Amazon Prime

Google Play Music

Audible

All the food I listed

I think I could count Krav or gym memberships as a service subscription too

All these automated things are spread all around, and I’m sure many people have so many more than I do! It’s just a huge hassle that they are all separate accounts. If I change address or credit cards or want to add someone then I have to go to each one individually! It would be so much easier to manage them all in one portal; maybe be able to pause subscriptions, cancel them, change the payment option, change access options, etc…all in one place! How great would that be?

Maybe you can even get deals through there automatically applied to your subscriptions.

That would certainly be neato burrito!

The future will certainly be interesting as we go more and more into this convenient way of living. I once again go with the mere fact that all these technological advancements in history have fed to delivering information faster whether it be the pony express all the way to email and the internet.

And now we are figuring out ways to deliver more than just information in a faster manner. But goods and services too! We have drone delivery coming up pretty quickly in the next 5 years or so, then self-driving cars are gonna take off.

With smart houses on the rise who knows what’s next? I still want the smart fridge and pantry that will automatically re-stock itself when you are running low on something.

Imagine getting a notification that you are low on milk or your milk is about to expire and then you just click “Ok” and voila you have more milk in your fridge by the time you get home from work. It will be great! It takes away the joys of grocery shopping a bit. But I think you can still go to the store to shop for dinner and dessert, etc. Just not all the nitty-gritty boring things like milk and bread.

The future is upon us.

