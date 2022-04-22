Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Suicide Is Rampant in Men, Is Vulnerability the Answer?

Suicide Is Rampant in Men, Is Vulnerability the Answer?

Our lives depend on it more than you think..

by Leave a Comment

How can I be more vulnerable?

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

It builds intimacy in relationships.

You will connect with more people on a deeper level.

You will attract the right kind of people into your life.

1. Who can I be vulnerable with?

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

2. But what do I say.

3. Take it slow.

4. Where is the best place to be vulnerable?

Your vulnerability cheat sheet

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free
  • My dad just died and I feel so much pain but I don’t know how to deal with it. I miss him.
  • My girlfriend is pissed at me and I don’t know why, this relationship is super hard.
  • I’m finding it really hard to get out of bed, do you feel like that sometimes?
  • I have this tight feeling in my chest, it fucking sucks!

Some tips if someone is being vulnerable with you

  • Be an active listener
  • Let them know you understand
  • Be non-judgemental
  • Let them know you are here if they need to chat again
  • Take them seriously
  • If you don’t understand, do some research!‍

Previously Published on Medium

Shutterstock image

About Mitchell Barber

Mitch Barber is a full time stay at home father of two and husband to one. Join him as he explores what it means to be a great dad, supportive husband and a good man. Mitch writes about fatherhood, parenting, mental health, racism, personal development and more.

Follow me on Medium:
medium.com/@mbarber866

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x