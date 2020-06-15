Suicide Squad: Origin Stories

Where did the Suicide Squad first come from? We explore the comic’s origins and how John Ostrander established characters like Deadshot and Amanda Waller in his 1980s run. Harley Quinn joined the Squad later, in the 2011 New 52 Reboot.

Transcript provided by Youtube:

00:00

Everybody wants to be a superhero, right? You look at Batman and Superman and

00:06

Wonder Woman, and they’re amazing and they do great things and you want to be them

00:10

but that’s not what would happen. Most of us, if we were to be on a

00:14

superhero team, we wouldn’t be on the Justice League. We would be on the

00:17

Suicide Squad because the Justice League is already taken up with the best of the best

00:22

Sometimes you don’t get the super strength and the super speed

00:27

Sometimes you just throw boomerangs and they explode. And maybe you’re clumsy

00:32

or you screw things up

00:34

It’s so much more relatable to have these antiheroes and these villains who

00:38

aren’t particularly good at what they do. They have these powers but they’re not

00:43

necessarily the best powers and they’re not the best at using them

00:47

That’s what the Suicide Squad has to offer, and that’s super relatable

00:50

My name is Julia Madden and I work at Forbidden Planet

00:54

the comic book store in Union Square

00:55

My dad bought me my first superhero comic when I was seven and I got hooked

00:59

and I’ve been reading them ever since

01:01

and I’m Debra Minoff from ScreenPrism, looking closer at the

01:05

movies and TV shows we’re watching. The Suicide Squad is a team of convicts

01:11

super villains and heroes running dangerous black ops suicide missions for

01:15

the US government. There’s more to the Suicide Squad than the 2016 David Ayer

01:19

movie. To fully appreciate the story it’s important to go back to the comic books

01:23

origins to understand why it was so unusual

01:26

The first version of The Suicide Squad appeared in the 1959 DC comic

01:31

The Brave and the Bold, as a team of Monster Hunters called Task Force X

01:36

Then the John Ostrander version in 1987 introduced the concept of convicted criminals being

01:41

sent on US government-sanctioned dangerous missions. It also brought to

01:44

prominence characters such as Captain Boomerang and Deadshot, as well as

01:48

introduced government agent and Squad creator Amanda Waller. The modern concept

01:53

of the team comes from the 1967 film The Dirty Dozen about the US Army sending a

01:58

group of convicts to attack the Germans during World War two

02:01

it also was inspired by the DC comic book series The Secret Society of

02:05

Supervillains

02:06

and many of the near impossible missions were based on the original 1960’s

02:10

television series Mission Impossible. The squad was revamped again in 2011’s New 52 Reboot

02:14

If people are fans of the movie i would say the closest comic is the one that’s

02:21

running right now. The Suicide Squad that started in 2011, ran to 2014

02:26

The New Suicide Squad that started right after that. It’s just a direct continuation

02:29

except they’ve added “new” to the title and then the new new Suicide Squad that

02:35

just restarted, still just a continuation of the last one. That’s going to be the

02:39

closest to the movie. If you want to go a little bit deeper, see

02:43

where it comes from

02:44

go with the John Ostrander run. The core of the Suicide Squad story with its

02:49

social, political and heroic undertones originated from John Ostrander’s 1980s run

02:53

Ostrander intended the story to be a critique of American

02:57

foreign policy in the wake of the Iran-Contra scandal and US tendencies to wage

03:02

covert wars abroad. His character-building was incredible because in such

03:06

a short amount of time he would let you live a person’s entire life with them

03:11

and then you would also see them die and it was heartbreaking

03:14

It was one of the first times that they put together a team of just nobodies and

03:20

the whole point was that they weren’t always going to be coming back

03:25

At this point in the eighties we had hit Crisis on Infinite Earths which

03:33

essentially was a complete reboot of all comics in DC. They redid everything and a

03:40

lot of Golden and Silver Age villains had fallen to the wayside. Most of

03:45

the Squad characters had existed as prior villains for these superheroes in a time when

03:50

everything was really, really episodic. They had to come up with bad guys every

03:54

other week, so not all of them were going to stick around, like Captain Boomerang

03:57

who is a Flash bad guy and they weren’t using him as much. That gave Ostrander

04:02

this freedom. He wasn’t held accountable to anything because they were characters

04:07

that for the most part were out of use

04:09

nobody really cared about them, so he could remake them. Ostrander’s legacy can be

04:14

found in complex characters like Amanda Waller, the tough-as-nails government

04:17

agent and mastermind of the Squad. When she first appeared Waller’s character was

04:22

pretty radical: a strong no-nonsense woman of color and single mom made tough

04:27

by the losses she experienced in Chicago’s violent housing projects.

04:31

“All you need to know is you work for me.”

04:32

Amanda Waller is absolutely the linchpin of the whole thing. She creates the

04:37

taskforce. Really nobody else wants this team to exist. Her nickname is The Wall

04:41

because she is literally a wall. She’s a short, squat brick of a human being

04:47

But strength only gets you so far when you’re dealing with super-powered people

04:50

so she needs to build these relationships in order to make sure that

04:53

they’re going to do what she wants

04:55

“That is just a mean lady.” Her backstory is that she lost a son to gun

05:00

violence in the projects, so she hates superheroes and supervillains

05:04

because she can’t really control them that well. She’s very gray and she’s very

05:10

the end justifies the means. She thinks about protecting the whole and forgets

05:16

that everybody is a part of the whole. She’s very much: if I can protect all

05:21

normal

05:22

non-meta human beings, I will dispatch as many superheroes as I have to

05:31

Deadshot was introduced as the loose cannon of the team

05:37

but he is kind of a psychopath

05:39

He wasn’t desperate like the other ones to get the time off. He was just kind of

05:43

like, I guess I’ll do this because it will let me out and I get to shoot

05:46

people again. Ostrander did a four-issue miniseries where Deadshot ends up shooting his brother

05:52

and the fact that he shot someone really close to him

05:56

snaps whatever was left in there. He has a certain black humor to him but he also

06:01

will just start talking to himself sometimes and will slip into another

06:06

world where nobody else is

06:08

He can be completely unhinged. Harley quinn was first introduced

06:15

Batman Adventures comic book and the Batman Animated series, so she hadn’t been in

06:19

the Suicide Squad till 2011 for the New 52 Reboot. She was a psychologist at

06:25

Arkham Asylum who ended up falling in love with the Joker, decided to break him out

06:30

and that she was going to be his partner in crime and they were gonna be in love

06:33

and it would be amazing, but the Joker is not actually capable of love

06:39

or strong emotions like that except probably for Batman

06:42

and he just uses her and she’s completely devoted to him.

06:47

Her classic costume is a play on the Harlequin costume and it’s full body

06:51

which is really cool. She had her own Mad Love series with

06:55

Poison Ivy

06:57

I think people like Harley Quinn for the same reason that they were drawn to

07:00

the Suicide Squad, which is that she often wants to do good things but

07:06

doesn’t know how to do them. She has a huge teen girl fanbase it because you

07:12

have these teen girls who just have these horrible messages thrown at them

07:15

every day about how they’re worthless, how their bodies aren’t the way there supposed to be

07:19

and then you have this comic of this woman, and she’s been in this

07:24

abusive relationship for a really long time and she’ just had things hurled at her

07:28

07:29

But it never keeps her down for that long and she keeps trying. There’s something

07:33

really strong about that

07:36

“What a shame…

07:37

a pure innocent little thing like her…

07:40

led astray by bad companions.”

07:43

It’s really clear that there’s no such thing as straight heroism in our world

07:48

The way the Suicide Squad approaches villains and heroes with that gray area

07:53

is really appealing. People go to extremes and those extremes are not

08:00

necessarily helpful, and there’s something about looking at the humanity

08:04

of a person and seeing that they are capable of doing good things

08:09

even if it’s because you’re saying I’ll take time off of your jail sentence

08:13

they’re putting their lives at risk to do a good thing

08:17

Ostranderr wanted his characters to be… people. Made up of a mixture of good

08:21

and bad

08:23

“We’re all human,” he’s said. “Including the worst of us. If we try to disown that

08:27

we’re trying to deny their humanity.” Whether seen as a commentary on the

08:31

modern justice system or US involvement in world affairs or

08:35

pure entertainment

08:36

The Suicide Squad reminds us that we’re all on this planet together

08:40

so we better figure out a way to get along

This post was previously published on Youtube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video.