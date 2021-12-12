Sweet Shaggy

I’m writing this mid-November, the landscape is bursting with color, with the holidays right around the corner. This is normally my favorite time of year but today I find myself in need of silence and mourning. Our beloved dog of twelve years passed away last night, at home, surrounded by family. He will be dearly missed.

Shaggy was the best companion, teacher, protector maybe because of his ability to sit with me in silence, offering me only his presence, no words needed, yet our communication seemed rich and vibrant.

“Everything that’s created comes out of silence. Your thoughts emerge from the nothingness of silence. Your words come out of this void. Your very essence emerged from emptiness. All creativity requires some stillness.” Wayne Dyer

Shaggy would lay at my feet wherever I happen to be, look me in the eye, and appear to instinctively calculate my emotion. If I was fearful he’d move closer, if I was restless he’d give me space, if I was lonely he’d give me a lick, then grab a ball and drops it at my feet.

Can you see the inherent value in this?

Why can’t I learn to meet people where they are? To have the courage to look my worldly companions in the eye, allow them their individuality, and then drop something in front of them that invites them to play? It’s so simple. The wisdom of dogs.

Therefore to this dog will I,

Tenderly not scornfully,

Render praise and favour!

With my hand upon his head,

Is my benediction said

Therefore, and for ever.

And because he loves me so,

Better than his kind will do

Often, man or woman,

Give I back more love again

Than dogs often take of men, —

Leaning from my Human.

Elizabeth Barrett Browning

These are the random thoughts I find lapping at the edge of my mind today, I feel broken, lost, immensely sad for the loss of such a vibrant part of our family. I’m taking a little break from social media, I’ll be back in a few days, and if you have a family pet give them a little love from me today.

“Once you have had a wonderful dog, a life without one, is a life diminished.” Dean Koontz

—

Previously Published on cheryloreglia.com and is republished on Medium.

—

photo courtesy of author