We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Home / Featured Content / Taking a Knee: What It Means Now

Taking a Knee: What It Means Now

When Kaepernick knelt, it was a national controversy. 4 years later, it’s becoming a national bond.

by Leave a Comment

 

America has a long history of kneeling.

People kneel to pray. People take a knee in sports to signal injury. People fall to their knees in grief. People bend low to tie the shoelaces of their children or elderly loved ones. People bend the knee to show respect or humility, to honor or to serve.

Never in our history did solemnly taking a knee mean hating the military or the nation itself. It only acquired that meaning when a Black man did it during a sports event, and you were told, immediately, that this is what kneeling means.

You decided that was true. You repeated it angrily, loudly, over and over until it became accepted wisdom. Even though it wasn’t true. Not then. Not now.

In this moment, your fellow citizens — the children and the elderly, all races and ethnicities, from all walks of life, civilians and police alike — are kneeling.

When they kneel, it feels solemn. They recognize the injury and adopt a posture where hurt and anger meet humility and dignity. Some of them are praying and some are grieving and, by showing up, they’re serving.

Maybe now you can finally see it. How it was never about the flag. It was never about the soldiers. It was always about showing up, wounded.

Until there is no wound to heal.

Photo: Asbury Park Protest, APP.com, June 5, 2020

Previously published on “Equality Includes You”, a Medium publication.

Photo credit: istockphoto.com

 

About David Valdes Greenwood

David Valdes Greenwood is a nonfiction author and playwright. Valdes Greenwood has written about same-sex marriage and parenting for the Boston Globe and AOL, and in his book Homo Domesticus: Notes from a Same-Sex Marriage, the first memoir of legal same-sex marriage. His other nonfiction includesThe Rhinestone Sisterhood and A Little Fruitcake. He is a Huntington Theatre Company Playwriting Fellow whose work has been produced throughout the United States and in the United Kingdom.
With an MFA from Emerson College, David has been teaching writing and film-related courses for 20 years; currently, he is a Lecturer in English at Tufts University. But his own education continues at home, where his daughter keeps her two dads on their toes. To find out more about David’s work, visit him at www.davidvaldesgreenwood.com .

