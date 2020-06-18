Get Daily Email
Taking Kindly to Warning

Taking Kindly to Warning

My a-grabbing days are over.

It has been oh-so-many days since I decided to learn from my peers, take heed, and take kindly to the warnings they gave me. If I had not, I am not as sure I would still be alive.

I used to say things like, “Don’t talk to me that way.” It was as if to say I was right, they were wrong.

As my mind grew, seeking ways to improve, I learned to be humbler, I became more amiable and friendly.

I am finding I would much rather have values than only righteousness. I am finding I would much rather have better listening and communication skills than to get angry about something for no good reason. Being aware of the new preferences has improved all my relationships: it adds a missing piece to others’ lives as well as helps me to be more understanding.

This required an inner transformation: I took responsibility for myself to do my own work and improve myself. Getting with the program was and still is hugely enjoyable.

If I had not been warned, I would not have grown. It was to take criticism and decide to use it constructively. It was no threat to me because what he said was true, I had been failing in my responsibility. I took a chance and believed in the dignity of another rather than opting for indignation.

I had a habit of grabbing at bottoms, and when I tried it with a person of unknown temperament, she turned around, squared off, and kicked me in the shin. She said, “Don’t ever do that again, to anyone.” I learned fast that night, and right then and there my a-grabbing days were over. I never did it again.

These and other incidents have been some of what molded and shaped my becoming who I am now: a more ethical person.

Therefore, taking kindly to warning has improved my relationships, and it may have even saved my life!

