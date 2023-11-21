Takudzwa Mazwienduna on Young Humanists Zimbabwe

Takudzwa Mazwienduna is a member of Young Humanists Zimbabwe. Here he talks about Young Humanists Zimbabwe.

Scott Douglas Jacobsen: We did an extensive series of short-form interviews on Zimbabwean humanist culture and secular issues. Something like 33 of them. It was a lot. We did this for Canadian Atheist. The publication seems to have fizzled out, at the moment, in June of 2022. It’s happening all over the media landscape, even Jezebel shut down in the last 24-48 hours, I think [Ed. November 10, 2023]. It was a major feminist publication that grew for 16 years. It happens. Finance is the issue; the transition from print to online is the issue behind finance, and finance is the issue behind firings, publication closings, and reduction in staff. Journalism is a business and a moral duty. So, finance inevitably impacts most without finance or capability to self-sustain financially if moral duty trumps finance. Also, people read differently now with new media technology. With that series ended, I reached out to restart on a new platform with a wider remit, The Good Men Project. They’re left-wing. I am left-wing on some subject matters – centrist and conservative on others, so I see a positive relationship in those left-wing areas for working. That seems fair to me. So, first question, what’s new, personally?

Takudzwa Mazwienduna: How have you been Scott? I left South Africa when the COVID19 pandemic hit, went back home to Zimbabwe for a while, managed to finish compiling my first book “A Vehicle For Progress” and self published in 2021. I left Zimbabwe for the Philippines in 2022, and in between my remote work schedule, I am writing a new book, my first fictional one. It explores the moral decay that characterizes religion in Africa today.

Jacobsen: Professionally, what’s new?

Mazwienduna: My girlfriend and I co founded a startup in the State of Florida in the USA. We operate it remotely, as we live more permanently in Montenegro as digital nomads. I love that it gives me the financial freedom to make time for my book writing.

Jacobsen: What is the status of the Zimbabwean Secular Alliance?

Mazwienduna: We finally formalized to become Young Humanists Zimbabwe. We currently have a podcast and blog website that explore secular and humanist issues in Zimbabwe.

Jacobsen: What is the state of the Humanist Society of Zimbabwe?

Mazwienduna: We have all united to become Young Humanists Zimbabwe.

Jacobsen: What political conflicts have been an issue in 2023 for Zimbabwean secularists?

Mazwienduna: There haven’t been any significant conflicts, cooperation rather has been the order of the day.

Jacobsen: What have been inflection points in Zimbabwean popular culture, media, social life in 2023?

Mazwienduna: Zimbabwe is catching up with a globalizing world, and this is mostly reflected in the music and art which is something of a renaissance at the moment. It is chaotic and exciting at the same time. It is also a ripe opportunity for new ideas to make it to the mainstream, and Young Humanists Zimbabwe plans to influence the emerging culture with progressive ideals.

Jacobsen: What are the edges of secular combat for equality in Zimbabwe now?

Mazwienduna: There are many concerns about secularism to do with both the Zimbabwean government and its opposition, but Zimbabwean politics have been very dysfunctional for a while, it’s a lot like the Wild West used to be in the 1800s, there is no law and order and the government’s position on something like secularism is not consequential or significant. Most Zimbabweans are leaving for the UK and Ireland because there are no economic opportunities.

Jacobsen: We’ll continue in the next session. Thank you, Takudzwa.

Mazwienduna: Thank you Scott!

Photo credit: Takudzwa Mazwienduna.