Talking to Your Doctor About CBD Use

When you want to add CBD products to your treatment plan, it can help to consult your doctor. Your doctor may have limits on what they can recommend, however. This may include laws and a lack of knowledge on the products. You may need a second opinion or a new doctor with more experience. Chronic medical conditions often need a variety of treatments to get the best results, as well. Talk to your doctor about drug interactions and learn the laws in your state, for the best results.

Chronic Medical Conditions

If you have a chronic medical condition, you may want to avoid synthetic medications for as long as possible. You may also think about lowering doses of pharmaceutical medicine by adding CBD products. Improved symptom relief may also happen when you try CBD products. Talk to your doctor about the long-term effects of both pharmaceutical and natural products.

Drug Interactions

If you must take pharmaceutical medication for current health issues, talk to your doctor about possible interactions with CBD products. You may need to adjust your dosage or change your regular medication before starting to use CBD. If you have a new medical condition, you may want to talk to your doctor about trying CBD oils or tinctures before starting a new medication, as well.

Laws

Federal and state laws differ. Some state laws allow CBD use without a prescription or doctor’s recommendation. Federal laws require minimal THC concentration, as well. Your doctor may have information about laws in your area. If not, you must research on your own and advocate for your personal needs. Retailers in your area should also have detailed information on the laws. An educated representative at a local retailer can become your best guide to CBD oil laws and availability.

Choosing a Doctor

You can talk to your regular doctor or find one that is more familiar with CBD use and laws. If your doctor does not support your interest in CBD, it is acceptable to get a second opinion or find a better fit. Some doctors do not recommend or support CBD use because they do not specialize in it. They may have issues recommending a product they have minimal knowledge about. Call doctors in your area and find one that has a clear understanding of CBD products. If you plan to use CBD oils along with other medications, you must have proper monitoring and advice.

Talking to your doctor about CBD products can feel uncomfortable in some situations. Make sure you have a doctor that listens well and knows about CBD use. You may need a new doctor so you can stay safe and avoid drug interactions. Talk to retailers at CBD shops to find out more about CBD use for chronic conditions. You may get a recommendation for helpful doctors from friends or family, as well. Laws in your area may prevent doctors from helping you with CBD use, as well. Learn about the laws in your area so you can prepare for your doctor’s visit. Many people work with their doctors to find a manageable solution to add CBD products to their medical care.

Photo credit: Shutterstock