Teaching Her Not To Quit! [Video]

0:00
[Music]
0:04
hello hello hello look at me i’ve been
0:07
fresh i’ve been walking with my savior
0:08
yes i’m trying to do my best yes i’m
0:10
just a bag of balls trying to shake up
0:12
by the flesh when you see me never
0:14
stress when you see me see me see me you
0:16
say hello hello look at me
0:19
welcome back to belief in fatherhood one
0:21
thing that we always try to instill in
0:23
our children is that on the other side
0:24
of fear is freedom that doesn’t ring
0:26
true for any chocolate baby more than
0:28
anaya she is the most confident
0:31
and and cautious
0:33
child we have you all remember this i
0:35
wasn’t going to learn how to swim
0:40
yes
0:41
even even uzi even uzi
0:45
yes right now
0:47
yeah at this age right now
0:49
daddy daddy i’m not leeway yes you are
0:53
no i’m not okay yes you are no i know
0:57
this is the face of complete fear and a
1:00
lack of confidence she was so scared to
1:03
swim but now look at this girl
1:06
[Music]
1:08
and just to remind you
1:10
i actually owe her a trip to hawaii i
1:13
owe all of them the trip to hawaii
1:14
because they all figured out how to swim
1:16
and we taught them or whatever had them
1:18
go to classes so make sure you stay
1:20
tuned for that episode coming out soon
1:23
we actually took a trip to hawaii and it
1:25
was incredible okay so for anaya’s
1:27
birthday she asked for a pair of
1:29
rollerblades and she does not know how
1:31
to skate but she wanted to learn and so
1:34
i tried to teach her on her birthday and
1:36
it did not work out but she’s been
1:38
asking dad dad dad can you teach me so i
1:40
brought her here to our office uh and i
1:43
said
1:44
uh we’re gonna do this and so here we
1:46
are on the other side of fear working
1:49
our way toward freedom all right so we
1:51
are here at belief and fatherhood
1:52
studios my offices
1:54
we
1:55
you guys know that we just upgraded the
1:57
bathrooms and the floors downstairs at
1:58
the house so we don’t have any more
2:00
carpets so i figured where do we have
2:01
carpet that and i can practice on so
2:03
when she falls she doesn’t hurt herself
2:04
real bad so we’re here i got her
2:06
rollerblades and today i’m going to make
2:08
sure she learns at least the basics of
2:10
skating
2:11
she’s been asking to do it i know at
2:13
some point she’s going to quit she’s
2:14
going to be scared and i’m thinking that
2:16
my wife may need to help us for part of
2:18
this but i’m going to try to do my best
2:20
just as a dad right now just me and her
2:22
now yeah
2:24
i don’t forget which side goes where uh
2:25
yeah this goes on the outside
2:28
okay
2:31
okay i’ll tell you first
2:34
okay so the reason why we are here at my
2:36
office
2:38
is so that when you
2:40
if you
2:41
fall you won’t fall hard and you won’t
2:43
hurt yourself okay
2:44
okay
2:46
yes
2:48
am i gonna
2:53
it is a solid floor
2:54
but it’s not as hard as like outside
2:57
so first we’re gonna practice in here
3:00
and then when you get really really good
3:02
you’re gonna go
3:14
okay so when you first get up
3:16
you’re gonna get up like this
3:23
you’re going to put your foot flat on it
3:24
yeah there you go and you’re going to
3:25
push it this way
3:28
you’re going to use the leverage
3:30
to
3:37
[Music]
3:40
let go one hand
3:47
okay
3:55
[Music]
4:12
no say it louder like you believe it i
4:15
can’t do that exactly okay so now what
4:18
we’re gonna do
4:19
is we’re gonna just push
4:21
push
4:23
yeah
4:24
push
4:25
so push this way so you’re gonna yeah
4:27
exactly but you guys gotta lift up a
4:29
little bit you gotta lift your feet up
4:30
just look look you see oh so
4:34
you see how your feet are
4:36
[Music]
4:38
all right i’ll put my roll blades on
4:45
we’re going to do it together
4:47
so that we can race
4:50
yeah you can be faster than theon right
4:52
but dad how do i do that
4:55
work hard
4:56
[Music]
4:57
this portion of the video is very
4:59
special because she’s just getting up on
5:01
her rollerblades for the first time and
5:04
it reminded me of the day that she took
5:07
her first steps and i feel like there’s
5:10
so many seasons
5:12
me kind of letting go i know that one
5:14
day it’s possible that i might be
5:17
letting her go into the hands of her
5:19
husband you know what i’m saying and so
5:22
there’s this thing about like releasing
5:25
your children
5:26
that
5:27
always feels new and fresh
5:29
um and so i love this moment between her
5:32
and i
5:38
[Music]
5:44
okay here we go
5:46
you got you’re gonna do ten steps
5:48
okay ten steps one
5:51
two three
5:53
four
5:54
five
5:55
six
5:55
seven
5:56
eight nine ten
5:58
all the ten steps try to make it across
6:00
ten steps let’s go
6:06
four
6:07
five
6:09
six
6:11
seven
6:12
eight
6:14
nine
6:15
10.
6:17
[Music]
6:26
[Music]
6:32
very good girl high five
6:36
[Music]
6:49
[Music]
6:59
confident strides
7:00
so i noticed anaya
7:02
getting a little bit frustrated with the
7:04
process so i wanted to show her how it
7:07
feels when you get it and
7:10
um so i picked her up and i i rolled her
7:12
around the room
7:14
as fast as i could and what it reminded
7:17
me of is when uriah was learning how to
7:19
ride a bike and he wasn’t getting it and
7:21
i knew he wanted to quit so i put him on
7:23
my shoulders and rode his bike so that
7:26
he felt how it felt and that’s just
7:28
something that i didn’t really realize i
7:30
was doing in the parallel sense but i
7:32
know that it was important
7:35
for
7:35
or it is important for our children to
7:38
have
7:39
the simulation
7:41
of winning right
7:43
we have to actually put them in the
7:45
atmosphere of success
7:49
to help them understand why they should
7:51
keep trying
7:56
yes
7:59
that was so good
8:01
you were so confident
8:16
is
8:22
[Music]
8:32
yes
8:40
[Music]
8:42
okay so the hallway is a lot more
8:44
slipperier slippery than this carpet
8:47
you think you’re ready for that
8:49
okay
9:05
yeah okay so you if you want to go in
9:07
the hallway you can do that
9:11
you don’t have anybody
9:17
okay
9:18
you ready
9:24
[Music]
9:31
it’s okay you fell already you’ll be all
9:33
right
9:34
now i’m gonna
9:39
remember the girl who
9:41
was scared to learn how to swim
9:44
remember that girl
9:46
and then she learned how to swim
9:48
and now she loves going to the beach in
9:50
the pool in the water do you remember
9:52
that same girl
9:55
yes thank you i
9:57
know who is it
10:13
[Music]
10:17
and hmm i’ll give you another ride i’ll
10:19
give you another ride okay this part
10:20
right here is probably my favorite part
10:22
because
10:23
i was trying to coax an eye into going
10:25
down the hallway because she said she
10:26
wanted to go down the hallway
10:28
and then yvette heard anaya like kind of
10:31
speaking like
10:32
negatively about the situation and just
10:35
walked over and grabbed the naya and the
10:39
assertiveness that yvette had
10:41
uh just reminded me
10:43
of
10:45
anaya and yvette’s connection in a very
10:47
special way because
10:49
i remember that when i yvette was giving
10:52
birth to anaya
10:54
we had a home birth and there was no
10:56
doctors or anything like that and her
10:59
mantra was faith over fear you know what
11:01
i’m saying
11:02
and
11:04
like this whole
11:06
on the other side of fear is freedom
11:09
faith over fear like these sayings are
11:12
very
11:13
um
11:14
they’re like fundamental to our beliefs
11:17
you know and so
11:19
um to see yvette come alongside of the
11:21
mission that i was trying to accomplish
11:23
and lend that hand and not come over and
11:26
say babe you’re pushing her too hard if
11:27
she doesn’t want to do it she doesn’t
11:28
have to do it like she came along and
11:30
assisted me
11:32
um and was there and actually boosted
11:34
deny his confidence
11:36
and it just was amazing so i love this
11:38
moment and i’m really appreciative that
11:40
i have the
11:42
opportunity to co-parent and you know do
11:45
life with yvette because she’s an
11:47
amazing mother
11:52
[Music]
12:10
remember that girl who was scared to
12:11
come down the hall
12:16
i know you’re not scared that’s what i’m
12:18
saying do you remember her
12:20
she is me
12:36
[Music]
12:50
go
12:54
[Music]
13:06
oh
13:14
[Music]
13:30
through the hallway i got to come in and
13:33
lend a helping hand
13:34
and uh i really am glad that she allows
13:39
us to be a part of
13:41
these experiences
13:43
um because
13:45
some kids could just be like nah you
13:47
know what i mean and
13:48
um like when you’re right he was riding
13:50
the bike the answer was no he wasn’t
13:52
doing it you know what i’m saying and i
13:54
just believe that we got to kind of push
13:55
a little bit harder in some of those
13:57
areas and um
13:59
and that’s what we did
