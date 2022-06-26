Teaching Her Not To Quit! [Video]

By Beleaf in Fatherhood

Welcome to Beleaf in Fatherhood, where we equip fathers, bring hope to mothers, and inspire children. We are a content creation house that specializes in family content! Make sure to follow us on IG (https://www.instagram.com/beleafmel/), TikTok (https://www.tiktok.com/@beleafinfathe…) and of course, subscribe to our YouTube!

Interested in making content like ours? Check out our Patreon (https://www.patreon.com/bif) to get an inside look at how we create, and our Amazon Production Equipment list for all the items we use to create our videos and photos!

https://www.amazon.com/shop/beleafinf…

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)

0:00

[Music]

0:04

hello hello hello look at me i’ve been

0:07

fresh i’ve been walking with my savior

0:08

yes i’m trying to do my best yes i’m

0:10

just a bag of balls trying to shake up

0:12

by the flesh when you see me never

0:14

stress when you see me see me see me you

0:16

say hello hello look at me

0:19

welcome back to belief in fatherhood one

0:21

thing that we always try to instill in

0:23

our children is that on the other side

0:24

of fear is freedom that doesn’t ring

0:26

true for any chocolate baby more than

0:28

anaya she is the most confident

0:31

and and cautious

0:33

child we have you all remember this i

0:35

wasn’t going to learn how to swim

0:40

yes

0:41

even even uzi even uzi

0:45

yes right now

0:47

yeah at this age right now

0:49

daddy daddy i’m not leeway yes you are

0:53

no i’m not okay yes you are no i know

0:57

this is the face of complete fear and a

1:00

lack of confidence she was so scared to

1:03

swim but now look at this girl

1:06

[Music]

1:08

and just to remind you

1:10

i actually owe her a trip to hawaii i

1:13

owe all of them the trip to hawaii

1:14

because they all figured out how to swim

1:16

and we taught them or whatever had them

1:18

go to classes so make sure you stay

1:20

tuned for that episode coming out soon

1:23

we actually took a trip to hawaii and it

1:25

was incredible okay so for anaya’s

1:27

birthday she asked for a pair of

1:29

rollerblades and she does not know how

1:31

to skate but she wanted to learn and so

1:34

i tried to teach her on her birthday and

1:36

it did not work out but she’s been

1:38

asking dad dad dad can you teach me so i

1:40

brought her here to our office uh and i

1:43

said

1:44

uh we’re gonna do this and so here we

1:46

are on the other side of fear working

1:49

our way toward freedom all right so we

1:51

are here at belief and fatherhood

1:52

studios my offices

1:54

we

1:55

you guys know that we just upgraded the

1:57

bathrooms and the floors downstairs at

1:58

the house so we don’t have any more

2:00

carpets so i figured where do we have

2:01

carpet that and i can practice on so

2:03

when she falls she doesn’t hurt herself

2:04

real bad so we’re here i got her

2:06

rollerblades and today i’m going to make

2:08

sure she learns at least the basics of

2:10

skating

2:11

she’s been asking to do it i know at

2:13

some point she’s going to quit she’s

2:14

going to be scared and i’m thinking that

2:16

my wife may need to help us for part of

2:18

this but i’m going to try to do my best

2:20

just as a dad right now just me and her

2:22

now yeah

2:24

i don’t forget which side goes where uh

2:25

yeah this goes on the outside

2:28

okay

2:31

okay i’ll tell you first

2:34

okay so the reason why we are here at my

2:36

office

2:38

is so that when you

2:40

if you

2:41

fall you won’t fall hard and you won’t

2:43

hurt yourself okay

2:44

okay

2:46

yes

2:48

am i gonna

2:53

it is a solid floor

2:54

but it’s not as hard as like outside

2:57

so first we’re gonna practice in here

3:00

and then when you get really really good

3:02

you’re gonna go

3:14

okay so when you first get up

3:16

you’re gonna get up like this

3:23

you’re going to put your foot flat on it

3:24

yeah there you go and you’re going to

3:25

push it this way

3:28

you’re going to use the leverage

3:30

to

3:37

[Music]

3:40

let go one hand

3:47

okay

3:55

[Music]

4:12

no say it louder like you believe it i

4:15

can’t do that exactly okay so now what

4:18

we’re gonna do

4:19

is we’re gonna just push

4:21

push

4:23

yeah

4:24

push

4:25

so push this way so you’re gonna yeah

4:27

exactly but you guys gotta lift up a

4:29

little bit you gotta lift your feet up

4:30

just look look you see oh so

4:34

you see how your feet are

4:36

[Music]

4:38

all right i’ll put my roll blades on

4:45

we’re going to do it together

4:47

so that we can race

4:50

yeah you can be faster than theon right

4:52

but dad how do i do that

4:55

work hard

4:56

[Music]

4:57

this portion of the video is very

4:59

special because she’s just getting up on

5:01

her rollerblades for the first time and

5:04

it reminded me of the day that she took

5:07

her first steps and i feel like there’s

5:10

so many seasons

5:12

me kind of letting go i know that one

5:14

day it’s possible that i might be

5:17

letting her go into the hands of her

5:19

husband you know what i’m saying and so

5:22

there’s this thing about like releasing

5:25

your children

5:26

that

5:27

always feels new and fresh

5:29

um and so i love this moment between her

5:32

and i

5:38

[Music]

5:44

okay here we go

5:46

you got you’re gonna do ten steps

5:48

okay ten steps one

5:51

two three

5:53

four

5:54

five

5:55

six

5:55

seven

5:56

eight nine ten

5:58

all the ten steps try to make it across

6:00

ten steps let’s go

6:06

four

6:07

five

6:09

six

6:11

seven

6:12

eight

6:14

nine

6:15

10.

6:17

[Music]

6:26

[Music]

6:32

very good girl high five

6:36

[Music]

6:49

[Music]

6:59

confident strides

7:00

so i noticed anaya

7:02

getting a little bit frustrated with the

7:04

process so i wanted to show her how it

7:07

feels when you get it and

7:10

um so i picked her up and i i rolled her

7:12

around the room

7:14

as fast as i could and what it reminded

7:17

me of is when uriah was learning how to

7:19

ride a bike and he wasn’t getting it and

7:21

i knew he wanted to quit so i put him on

7:23

my shoulders and rode his bike so that

7:26

he felt how it felt and that’s just

7:28

something that i didn’t really realize i

7:30

was doing in the parallel sense but i

7:32

know that it was important

7:35

for

7:35

or it is important for our children to

7:38

have

7:39

the simulation

7:41

of winning right

7:43

we have to actually put them in the

7:45

atmosphere of success

7:49

to help them understand why they should

7:51

keep trying

7:56

yes

7:59

that was so good

8:01

you were so confident

8:16

is

8:22

[Music]

8:32

yes

8:40

[Music]

8:42

okay so the hallway is a lot more

8:44

slipperier slippery than this carpet

8:47

you think you’re ready for that

8:49

okay

9:05

yeah okay so you if you want to go in

9:07

the hallway you can do that

9:11

you don’t have anybody

9:17

okay

9:18

you ready

9:24

[Music]

9:31

it’s okay you fell already you’ll be all

9:33

right

9:34

now i’m gonna

9:39

remember the girl who

9:41

was scared to learn how to swim

9:44

remember that girl

9:46

and then she learned how to swim

9:48

and now she loves going to the beach in

9:50

the pool in the water do you remember

9:52

that same girl

9:55

yes thank you i

9:57

know who is it

10:13

[Music]

10:17

and hmm i’ll give you another ride i’ll

10:19

give you another ride okay this part

10:20

right here is probably my favorite part

10:22

because

10:23

i was trying to coax an eye into going

10:25

down the hallway because she said she

10:26

wanted to go down the hallway

10:28

and then yvette heard anaya like kind of

10:31

speaking like

10:32

negatively about the situation and just

10:35

walked over and grabbed the naya and the

10:39

assertiveness that yvette had

10:41

uh just reminded me

10:43

of

10:45

anaya and yvette’s connection in a very

10:47

special way because

10:49

i remember that when i yvette was giving

10:52

birth to anaya

10:54

we had a home birth and there was no

10:56

doctors or anything like that and her

10:59

mantra was faith over fear you know what

11:01

i’m saying

11:02

and

11:04

like this whole

11:06

on the other side of fear is freedom

11:09

faith over fear like these sayings are

11:12

very

11:13

um

11:14

they’re like fundamental to our beliefs

11:17

you know and so

11:19

um to see yvette come alongside of the

11:21

mission that i was trying to accomplish

11:23

and lend that hand and not come over and

11:26

say babe you’re pushing her too hard if

11:27

she doesn’t want to do it she doesn’t

11:28

have to do it like she came along and

11:30

assisted me

11:32

um and was there and actually boosted

11:34

deny his confidence

11:36

and it just was amazing so i love this

11:38

moment and i’m really appreciative that

11:40

i have the

11:42

opportunity to co-parent and you know do

11:45

life with yvette because she’s an

11:47

amazing mother

11:52

[Music]

12:10

remember that girl who was scared to

12:11

come down the hall

12:16

i know you’re not scared that’s what i’m

12:18

saying do you remember her

12:20

she is me

12:36

[Music]

12:50

go

12:54

[Music]

13:06

oh

13:14

[Music]

13:30

through the hallway i got to come in and

13:33

lend a helping hand

13:34

and uh i really am glad that she allows

13:39

us to be a part of

13:41

these experiences

13:43

um because

13:45

some kids could just be like nah you

13:47

know what i mean and

13:48

um like when you’re right he was riding

13:50

the bike the answer was no he wasn’t

13:52

doing it you know what i’m saying and i

13:54

just believe that we got to kind of push

13:55

a little bit harder in some of those

13:57

areas and um

13:59

and that’s what we did

14:01

but i gotta talk to you guys right now

14:03

about something very special if you’re

14:05

not a subscriber of belief in fatherhood

14:07

i want to welcome you right now to be a

14:09

subscriber uh we are definitely about to

14:13

hit a million subscribers which has been

14:15

a long time coming and you guys know

14:17

i’ve been working very diligently at

14:19

trying to make sure we keep up uh the

14:22

integrity of the channel and not go

14:25

trendy or whatever not

14:28

which is not our style um and no knock

14:30

to anybody who does do that but um yeah

14:33

i just want to thank you guys for

14:35

subscribing and welcome the new people

14:38

to subscribe and uh follow us uh

14:41

everywhere a million followers is a big

14:43

deal a million subscribers are a big

14:45

deal and we thank you so much for

14:47

hitting that like button

14:49

sharing with your friends subscribing

14:51

and hitting the notification bell

14:53

commenting emailing sending gifts all

14:56

the things you guys do our patreon

14:58

supporters our channel members who have

15:01

continuously been pouring into us and

15:03

giving us um a lot of love and light

15:06

and um allowing us to share the content

15:08

early we appreciate you guys for sewing

15:11

into us that way

15:12

um but yeah we’re very grateful uh and

15:15

uh make sure you subscribe thank you

15:17

guys so much for watching protect your

15:19

life keeping that work popping if you’re

15:20

fortunate enough to be doing life with

15:21

someone else make sure you watch this

15:23

video with them if they’re not around

15:24

share with them see you next time

15:27

peace

15:30

[Music]

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock