Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Ten Commandments and the Modern Days

Ten Commandments and the Modern Days

There are however some unwritten rules of life, which, if followed, provide you a clean conscience and a smooth way towards your goals.

by Leave a Comment

You can follow whatever creed or system of belief. You may even be an atheist. May you be however openminded or free-spirited, if you make mistakes, sooner or later you will find out, that your acts go back to you in some form.

There are however some unwritten rules of life, which, if followed, provide you a clean conscience and a smooth way towards your goals:
1. Appreciate the water, the soil, and the air and do not pollute them
2. Let your love be true saving from untrue
3. Plant a tree at least yearly providing shadow for your children
4. Get on your knees not only when tired
5. Make every day Children’s Day
6. Do not fan the flame or sadness
7. Forgive those who hurt you
8. Bend down to the fallen
9. Treat others as your siblings. This will give you peace.
10. Remember who you are, where you are and where you came from.

This post was previously published on Joseph Felfoldi and is republished here with a Creative Commons license.

◊♦◊

Talk to you soon.

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free


Photo credit: iStock

About Joseph Felfoldi

Joseph Felföldi is a Hungarian businessman, music producer, motivational writer and philanthropist. He was born on 10th November 1954 in Újfehértó, Hungary. A stubborn child, he was aware of his own creative drive early on. Following early business endeavours in different areas, Joseph Felföldi founded his company Felföldi Confectionery Ltd, which he has since successfully developed into a globally-exporting enterprise employing nearly 300 people.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.