Ten Things I’ve Learned From My Parrots

What have we to learn from parrots? Parrot owners may experience daily epiphanies about life as taught by their birds. If nothing else, these epiphanies can remind us that the other party in any communication may hail from an entirely different species of thought and emotion.

Having parrots can be like having toddlers in the house—toddlers who hail from another galaxy. The relationship is full of promise that must be nurtured and tamed before it can be realized. Dr. Spock is not available to translate, and in any case the challenge involves a leap across species.

Recent publications like the 2015 New York Times best-seller The Genius of Birds have raised public consciousness about the scope and depth of avian intelligence. Equally, companion-bird human partners are all over social media with stories of their particular bird’s unique personality and behavior….The time is ripe for reflecting on the wisdom we gain from our birds. We need to break up the center-stage monopoly of dog and cat owners and their oh-so-brilliant pets.

Hence, to get the conversation going, here are ten top-of-mind things I’ve learned in building a relationship with parrots:

Mindsets vary a lot both within and between species.

Birds, like most individuals outside of yourself, don’t think the way you do. Diversity is real. Your motion of kindness may be seen as an act of aggression; your simple act of daily maintenance may be regarded as the expression of a soulmate. And so forth. You can try your best to understand what the other is thinking, but operate under the assumption that he or she is not like you.

Biting your human won’t necessarily be seen in a sympathetic way as a stress reaction.

It can be worth considering the motivation behind a perceived act of aggression. Birds can bite out of stress or an instinct to test an object. Anyone who’s experiencing a hookbill dig into one’s flesh is not likely to focus on the bird’s lack of intentionality.

If it doesn’t spark joy, fling it to the side until you next want to play with it.

Joy is not static. Today’s maddening puzzle may be tomorrow’s cherished plaything. Is it really worth purging one’s entire cage in one go for a moment of feng shui?

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Fawning over the one who pays the bills and brings foods and water is a nice gesture.

Who doesn’t relish the sycophantic dance of the underling in the wake of a magnanimous act?

Don’t drop your food, or your toys, until you have more in hand.

What some humans refer to as “the daycare hold” applies to so many situations In life.

An occasional loud shriek can help to relieve daily anxiety.

Whether or not it elicits a helpful reaction, damn, it feels good.

Words spoken randomly and vocalized with authority can be quite convincing and persuasive.

Sometimes words matter, and sometimes delivery matters more. Take a cue from your feathered friend when trying to persuade a customer, an audience, a friend.

A nice bath may be the best reset for a bad mood.

Just jump in. Don’t give a thought to the diameter of your splash. Flap about and soak as you will. The moments of the bath are fleeting; make them delicious.

Looks matter; keep your feathers in the best possible condition.

Preening is pretty much an avocation for many birds. And why not—most humans will lavish their attention first on the one with the well-appointed, bright iridescent feathers. Make the best of what you’ve got and make sure to be seen when the time is right.

Make your cage your palace.

Is life in a cage really so restricting? Here you have the freedom to live life presumably free of predators and of sinful temptations of the outside world. Own your cage! Design for convenience and inspiration. Bite the hand of anyone who attempts access without permission. Retreat for the rejuvenation needed for tomorrow’s mandated antics and tricks. Your cage is the best in the neighborhood, and don’t you forget it.

Parrots remind us, in a dog-and-cat-centric world, to reconsider communication as a two-way matter. A world of revelation awaits the curious human companion of a parrot (alongside many tests of faith).

As we continue to redefine the notion of “bird brain,” we have opportunities to fine tune our own behavioral output. We can start by including more tales of Polly in public discourse about our uncanny animal friends.

#

Shutterstock image