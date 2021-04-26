Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Thankful for a Life

Thankful for a Life

I am thankful for what my life has become because of her.

by Leave a Comment

 

Our daughter turned eight this week. I can’t even imagine how that is possible.

As trite as it sounds, it seems only moments ago we sat in a hospital room holding our newborn, grateful for her safe arrival. And now? It’s still amazing to me every day that this wonderful little person is here, whole and healthy, thriving and happy, and we get to enjoy watching her life unfold.

This little girl with the big heart has made us a family, made us better today than we were before, and makes our days better for knowing and loving her.

I am thankful for her life. I am thankful for what my life has become because of her.

It would be so easy to ramble on in detail about our girl. Instead, I will be brief because at the moment, it is much too difficult to write through my tears. Tonight I find myself suddenly overcome by tears of happiness that this beautiful child sleeps safely in the bedroom right above my desk, and tears of sadness for the mothers of the victims of Orlando and so many other senseless tragedies and unfortunate circumstances whose children sleep forever only in their hearts.

This post was previously published on The Meaning of Me.

***

Photo credit: iStock

About Lisa A. Listwa

Lisa A. Listwa is a self-employed writer and author with experience in education, publishing, and martial arts. Believing there was more to life than punching someone else’s time clock and inspired by the words of Henry David Thoreau, she traded her life as a high school educator for a life as a writer and hasn’t looked back. She is mother to one glorious handful of a daughter, wife to the nicest guy on the planet, and reluctant but devoted owner of three Rotten Cats.

