The Good Men Project

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Home / Featured Content / That Certain Type of Person

That Certain Type of Person

I live with all of you. I write for a view.

by

 

In this day and age we do talk about ourselves as a reference point,

but then there are all of you. You are a reference point too.

Timon Studler on Unsplash

There are so many of you. You can scan the world population clock on google.

I know you want to.

You are all there in my background

buzzing. I hear that you are there,

all of you. Loads of you.

I am not unhappy. I feel accompanied.

But, I only actually write for a few of you,

now almost eight billion.

This is not due to design but necessity. I am still the reference point for me with almost eight billion buzzing in the background. But I live among all of you.

I was an Air Force brat from birth to eighteen. After that, a person living in Oklahoma,

once a purple, central state.

Okay. We are all different in the USA now

compared to way back then in 1972 (born in ‘56). Then college and the early 80s. Long life since.

How did it happen for you? You are still the reference point for you,

you either read me or buzz. You either vote around me or don’t. You are one of the People of the USA. You are one of the People of Europe or Africa or the World.

I’m so white in the USA at 66. Advanced age. Advanced degree in human physiology. You can imagine my audience at this point. Fortunately, like the rest of us, I am complex and me. I write free.

Hugs.

Teresa D Hawkes, Selfie outside, 2019. Credit : Teresa D Hawkes, Ph.D.(Author)

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

Photo credit: Teresa D Hawkes, Ph.D.(Author), Selfie, Fall 2020. 7 31 2022 in local time and place moment.

 

About Teresa Hawkes

A Warren Democrat. I am sitting shiva for Justice Ginsberg for a year (September 18, 2020–2021). https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Shiva_(Judaism)#:

